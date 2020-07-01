openbase logo
vue-localstorage

by Alexander Avakov
0.6.2 (see all)

Vue.js localStorage plugin with types support

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.2K

GitHub Stars

666

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue localStorage

Readme

VueLocalStorage

CircleCI status npm version npm downloads

LocalStorage plugin inspired by Vue typed props which take a care of typecasting for Vue.js 1 and 2 with SSR support.

Install

npm install vue-localstorage --save

or

bower install vue-localstorage

Usage

import VueLocalStorage from 'vue-localstorage'

Vue.use(VueLocalStorage)
// Or you can specify any other name and use it via this.$ls, this.$whatEverYouWant
Vue.use(VueLocalStorage, {
  name: 'ls',
  bind: true //created computed members from your variable declarations
})

// Use localStorage from Vue object
Vue.localStorage.set('someNumber', 123)
Vue.localStorage.get('someNumber')

// Fallback value if nothing found in localStorage
Vue.localStorage.get('propertyThatNotExists', 'fallbackValue') // Will return 'fallbackValue' string

// Default type if value isn't registered in localStorage section
Vue.localStorage.get('property', null, Number)

//register localStorage variables and adds computed variables to local components
//to be used like regular computeds that are stored in the localstorage
var vm = new Vue({
  localStorage: {
    someObject: {
      type: Object,
      default: {
        hello: 'world'
      }
    },
    someNumber: {
      type: Number,
    },
    someBoolean: {
      type: Boolean
    },
    stringOne: '',
    stringTwo: {
      type: String,
      default: 'helloworld!'
    },
    stringThree: {
      default: 'hello'
    }
  },
  methods: {
    someMethod () {
      let lsValue = this.$localStorage.get('someObject')
      this.$localStorage.set('someBoolean', true)
      this.$localStorage.remove('stringOne')
    }
  }
})

License

MIT

Alternatives

vp
vuex-persistedstate💾 Persist and rehydrate your Vuex state between page reloads.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
158K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vl
vue-ls:boom: Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vs
vuejs-storageVue and Vuex plugin to persistence data with localStorage/sessionStorage
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
467
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vs
vue2-storageWrapper over browser storage for JavaScript or Vue.js app
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2K
vue-warehouseA Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
