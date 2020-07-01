VueLocalStorage

LocalStorage plugin inspired by Vue typed props which take a care of typecasting for Vue.js 1 and 2 with SSR support.

Install

npm install vue-localstorage --save

or

bower install vue-localstorage

Usage

import VueLocalStorage from 'vue-localstorage' Vue.use(VueLocalStorage) Vue.use(VueLocalStorage, { name : 'ls' , bind : true }) Vue.localStorage.set( 'someNumber' , 123 ) Vue.localStorage.get( 'someNumber' ) Vue.localStorage.get( 'propertyThatNotExists' , 'fallbackValue' ) Vue.localStorage.get( 'property' , null , Number ) var vm = new Vue({ localStorage : { someObject : { type : Object , default : { hello : 'world' } }, someNumber : { type : Number , }, someBoolean : { type : Boolean }, stringOne : '' , stringTwo : { type : String , default : 'helloworld!' }, stringThree : { default : 'hello' } }, methods : { someMethod () { let lsValue = this .$localStorage.get( 'someObject' ) this .$localStorage.set( 'someBoolean' , true ) this .$localStorage.remove( 'stringOne' ) } } })

License

MIT