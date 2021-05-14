This package is looking for maintainer! If you are interested, please open an issue and leave your comment.

A simple Vue plugin wrapped from localForage.

Install

npm install vue-localforage

import VueLocalForage from 'vue-localforage' Vue.use(VueLocalForage)

Get item in localStorage

this .$getItem(key, callback)

Set item in localStorage

this .$setItem(key, value, callback)

Remove item in localStorage

this .$removeItem(key, callback)

Clean all the object in localStorage

this .$clearStorage

Gets the number of keys in localStorage

this .$lengthOfStorage

Get the name of a key based on its ID

this .$keyInStorage(keyIndex, callback)

Get the list of all keys in localStorage

this .$keysInStorage(callback)

Iterate over all value/key pairs

this .$iterateStorage( function ( value, key, iterationNumber ) { console .log([key, value]); }, function ( err ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'Iteration has completed' ); } })

Force usage of a particular driver or drivers, if available.

this .$setStorageDriver(localforage.LOCALSTORAGE)

By default, localForage selects backend drivers for the datastore in this order:

IndexedDB WebSQL localStorage

If you would like to force usage of a particular driver you can use $setStorageDriver() with one or more of the following parameters.

localforage.INDEXEDDB

localforage.WEBSQL

localforage.LOCALSTORAGE

Set and persist localForage options.

this .$storageConfig({ driver : localforage.LOCALSTORAGE, name : 'Name-of-localStorage' });

This must be called before any other calls to localForage are made, but can be called after localForage is loaded.

driver

The preferred driver(s) to use. Same format as what is passed to setStorageDriver() , above. Default: [localforage.INDEXEDDB, localforage.WEBSQL, localforage.LOCALSTORAGE]

name

The name of the database. May appear during storage limit prompts. Useful to use the name of your app here. In localStorage, this is used as a key prefix for all keys stored in localStorage. Default: 'localforage'

size

The size of the database in bytes. Used only in WebSQL for now. Default: 4980736

storeName

The name of the datastore. In IndexedDB this is the dataStore, in WebSQL this is the name of the key/value table in the database. Must be alphanumeric, with underscores. Any non-alphanumeric characters will be converted to underscores. Default: 'keyvaluepairs'

version

The version of your database. May be used for upgrades in the future; currently unused. Default: 1.0

description