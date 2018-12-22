Use SVG for loading.

Demo: https://jkchao.github.io/vue-loading/

Start

npm install vue-loading-template --save

Options

Prop Type Required Default Available values type String false balls balls, bars, beat, bubbles, cylon, spin, spiningDubbles, barsCylon color String false #5ac1dd size Object false { width: '30px', height: '30px' }

Example in SPA

<template> <div> <h2>bars</h2> <vue-loading type="bars" color="#d9544e" :size="{ width: '50px', height: '50px' }"></vue-loading> </div> </template> <script> import { VueLoading } from 'vue-loading-template' export default { name: 'app', components: { VueLoading } } </script>

Or you can install it in your main.js

import Vue from 'vue' import VueLoading from 'vue-loading-template' Vue.use(VueLoading, )

If you use it in TypeScript, you can:

import Vue from 'vue' import vueLoading, { VueLoadingOptions } from 'vue-loading-template' Vue.use<VueLoadingOptions>(VueLoading, )

so, you will receive the tip about optional options.

License

MIT