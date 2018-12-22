openbase logo
vlt

vue-loading-template

by 三毛
1.3.2 (see all)

😄 vue-loading 😊

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

462

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Loading Spinner

Readme

vue-loading-template

Use SVG for loading.

Demo: https://jkchao.github.io/vue-loading/

Start

npm install vue-loading-template --save

Options

Prop Type Required Default Available values
type String false balls balls, bars, beat, bubbles, cylon, spin, spiningDubbles, barsCylon
color String false #5ac1dd
size Object false { width: '30px', height: '30px' }

Example in SPA

 <template>
    <div>
       <h2>bars</h2>
       <vue-loading type="bars" color="#d9544e" :size="{ width: '50px', height: '50px' }"></vue-loading>    
    </div>
 </template>
  <script>
  import { VueLoading } from 'vue-loading-template'
  export default {
    name: 'app',
    components: {
      VueLoading
    }
  }
  </script>

Or you can install it in your main.js

// main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueLoading from 'vue-loading-template'
Vue.use(VueLoading, /** options **/)

If you use it in TypeScript, you can:

// main.ts
import Vue from 'vue'
import vueLoading, { VueLoadingOptions } from 'vue-loading-template'

Vue.use<VueLoadingOptions>(VueLoading, /** options **/)

so, you will receive the tip about optional options.

License

MIT

