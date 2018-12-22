Use SVG for loading.
Demo: https://jkchao.github.io/vue-loading/
npm install vue-loading-template --save
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Available values
|type
|String
|false
|balls
|balls, bars, beat, bubbles, cylon, spin, spiningDubbles, barsCylon
|color
|String
|false
|#5ac1dd
|size
|Object
|false
|{ width: '30px', height: '30px' }
<template>
<div>
<h2>bars</h2>
<vue-loading type="bars" color="#d9544e" :size="{ width: '50px', height: '50px' }"></vue-loading>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { VueLoading } from 'vue-loading-template'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
VueLoading
}
}
</script>
Or you can install it in your
main.js
// main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueLoading from 'vue-loading-template'
Vue.use(VueLoading, /** options **/)
If you use it in TypeScript, you can:
// main.ts
import Vue from 'vue'
import vueLoading, { VueLoadingOptions } from 'vue-loading-template'
Vue.use<VueLoadingOptions>(VueLoading, /** options **/)
so, you will receive the tip about optional options.
MIT