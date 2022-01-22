Vue.js component for full screen loading indicator
# yarn
yarn add vue-loading-overlay@^5.0
# npm
npm install vue-loading-overlay@^5.0
<template>
<div class="vld-parent">
<loading v-model:active="isLoading"
:can-cancel="true"
:on-cancel="onCancel"
:is-full-page="fullPage"/>
<label><input type="checkbox" v-model="fullPage">Full page?</label>
<button @click.prevent="doAjax">fetch Data</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Loading from 'vue-loading-overlay';
import 'vue-loading-overlay/dist/vue-loading.css';
export default {
data() {
return {
isLoading: false,
fullPage: true
}
},
components: {
Loading
},
methods: {
doAjax() {
this.isLoading = true;
// simulate AJAX
setTimeout(() => {
this.isLoading = false
}, 5000)
},
onCancel() {
console.log('User cancelled the loader.')
}
}
}
</script>
Install the plugin in your app
import {createApp} from 'vue';
import VueLoading from 'vue-loading-overlay';
import 'vue-loading-overlay/dist/vue-loading.css';
// Your app initialization logic goes here
const app = createApp({});
app.use(VueLoading);
app.mount('#app');
Then use the plugin in your components
<template>
<form @submit.prevent="submit"
class="vld-parent"
ref="formContainer">
<!-- your form inputs goes here-->
<label><input type="checkbox" v-model="fullPage">Full page?</label>
<button type="submit">Login</button>
</form>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
fullPage: false
}
},
methods: {
submit() {
let loader = this.$loading.show({
// Optional parameters
container: this.fullPage ? null : this.$refs.formContainer,
canCancel: true,
onCancel: this.onCancel,
});
// simulate AJAX
setTimeout(() => {
loader.hide()
}, 5000)
},
onCancel() {
console.log('User cancelled the loader.')
}
}
}
</script>
<script>
import {defineComponent, ref, inject} from 'vue'
import {useLoading} from 'vue-loading-overlay'
export default defineComponent({
setup() {
const $loading = useLoading()
// or use inject without importing useLoading
// const $loading = inject('$loading')
const fullPage = ref(false)
const submit = () => {
const loader = $loading.show({
// Optional parameters
});
// simulate AJAX
setTimeout(() => {
loader.hide()
}, 5000)
}
return {
fullPage,
submit,
}
}
})
</script>
The component accepts these props:
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|active
|Boolean
false
|Show loading by default when
true, use it as
v-model:active
|can-cancel
|Boolean
false
|Allow user to cancel by pressing ESC or clicking outside
|on-cancel
|Function
()=>{}
|Do something upon cancel, works in conjunction with
can-cancel
|is-full-page
|Boolean
true
|When
false; limit loader to its container^
|transition
|String
fade
|Transition name
|color
|String
#000
|Customize the color of loading icon
|height
|Number
|*
|Customize the height of loading icon
|width
|Number
|*
|Customize the width of loading icon
|loader
|String
spinner
|Name of icon shape you want use as loader,
spinner or
dots or
bars
|background-color
|String
#fff
|Customize the overlay background color
|opacity
|Number
0.5
|Customize the overlay background opacity
|z-index
|Number
9999
|Customize the overlay z-index
|enforce-focus
|Boolean
true
|Force focus on loader
|lock-scroll
|Boolean
false
|Freeze the scrolling during full screen loader
|blur
|String
2px
|Value for the CSS blur backdrop-filter. Set to null or an empty string to disable blurring
is-full-page is set to
false, the container element should be positioned as
position: relative. You can
use CSS helper class
vld-parent.
height and
width values may be varied based on the
loader prop value
The component accepts these slots:
default - Replace the animated icon with yours
before - Place anything before the animated icon, you may need to style this.
after - Place anything after the animated icon, you may need to style this.
this.$loading.show(?propsData,?slots)
import {h} from 'vue';
let loader = this.$loading.show({
// Pass props by their camelCased names
container: this.$refs.loadingContainer,
canCancel: true, // default false
onCancel: this.yourCallbackMethod,
color: '#000000',
loader: 'spinner',
width: 64,
height: 64,
backgroundColor: '#ffffff',
opacity: 0.5,
zIndex: 999,
}, {
// Pass slots by their names
default: h('your-custom-loader-component-name'),
});
// hide loader whenever you want
loader.hide();
You can set props and slots for all future instances when using as plugin
app.use(VueLoading, {
// props
color: 'red'
}, {
// slots
})
Further you can override any prop or slot when creating new instances
let loader = this.$loading.show({
color: 'blue'
}, {
// override slots
});
<!-- Vue js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3"></script>
<!-- Lastly add this package -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-loading-overlay@5"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-loading-overlay@5/dist/vue-loading.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Init the plugin and component-->
<script>
const app = Vue.createApp({});
app.use(VueLoading.Plugin);
app.component('loading', VueLoading.Component)
app.mount('#app')
</script>
>=16.9 and pnpm
>=6.23 pre-installed
pnpm install
npm start
__test__ folder.
yarn test
