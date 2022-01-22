Vue Loading Overlay Component

Vue.js component for full screen loading indicator

Version matrix

Vue.js version Package version Branch 2.x 3.x 3.x 3.x 5.x main

Installation

yarn add vue-loading-overlay@^5.0 npm install vue-loading-overlay@^5.0

Usage

As component

< template > < div class = "vld-parent" > < loading v-model:active = "isLoading" :can-cancel = "true" :on-cancel = "onCancel" :is-full-page = "fullPage" /> < label > < input type = "checkbox" v-model = "fullPage" > Full page? </ label > < button @ click.prevent = "doAjax" > fetch Data </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > import Loading from 'vue-loading-overlay' ; import 'vue-loading-overlay/dist/vue-loading.css' ; export default { data() { return { isLoading : false , fullPage : true } }, components : { Loading }, methods : { doAjax() { this .isLoading = true ; setTimeout( () => { this .isLoading = false }, 5000 ) }, onCancel() { console .log( 'User cancelled the loader.' ) } } } </ script >

As plugin

Install the plugin in your app

import {createApp} from 'vue' ; import VueLoading from 'vue-loading-overlay' ; import 'vue-loading-overlay/dist/vue-loading.css' ; const app = createApp({}); app.use(VueLoading); app.mount( '#app' );

Then use the plugin in your components

< template > < form @ submit.prevent = "submit" class = "vld-parent" ref = "formContainer" > < label > < input type = "checkbox" v-model = "fullPage" > Full page? </ label > < button type = "submit" > Login </ button > </ form > </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { fullPage : false } }, methods : { submit() { let loader = this .$loading.show({ container : this .fullPage ? null : this .$refs.formContainer, canCancel : true , onCancel : this .onCancel, }); setTimeout( () => { loader.hide() }, 5000 ) }, onCancel() { console .log( 'User cancelled the loader.' ) } } } </ script >

or same with Composition API

< script > import {defineComponent, ref, inject} from 'vue' import {useLoading} from 'vue-loading-overlay' export default defineComponent({ setup() { const $loading = useLoading() const fullPage = ref( false ) const submit = () => { const loader = $loading.show({ }); setTimeout( () => { loader.hide() }, 5000 ) } return { fullPage, submit, } } }) </ script >

Available props

The component accepts these props:

Attribute Type Default Description active Boolean false Show loading by default when true , use it as v-model:active can-cancel Boolean false Allow user to cancel by pressing ESC or clicking outside on-cancel Function ()=>{} Do something upon cancel, works in conjunction with can-cancel is-full-page Boolean true When false ; limit loader to its container^ transition String fade Transition name color String #000 Customize the color of loading icon height Number * Customize the height of loading icon width Number * Customize the width of loading icon loader String spinner Name of icon shape you want use as loader, spinner or dots or bars background-color String #fff Customize the overlay background color opacity Number 0.5 Customize the overlay background opacity z-index Number 9999 Customize the overlay z-index enforce-focus Boolean true Force focus on loader lock-scroll Boolean false Freeze the scrolling during full screen loader blur String 2px Value for the CSS blur backdrop-filter. Set to null or an empty string to disable blurring

^When is-full-page is set to false , the container element should be positioned as position: relative . You can use CSS helper class vld-parent .

is set to , the container element should be positioned as . You can use CSS helper class . *The default height and width values may be varied based on the loader prop value

Available slots

The component accepts these slots:

default - Replace the animated icon with yours

- Replace the animated icon with yours before - Place anything before the animated icon, you may need to style this.

- Place anything before the animated icon, you may need to style this. after - Place anything after the animated icon, you may need to style this.

API methods

import {h} from 'vue' ; let loader = this .$loading.show({ container : this .$refs.loadingContainer, canCancel : true , onCancel : this .yourCallbackMethod, color : '#000000' , loader : 'spinner' , width : 64 , height : 64 , backgroundColor : '#ffffff' , opacity : 0.5 , zIndex : 999 , }, { default : h( 'your-custom-loader-component-name' ), }); loader.hide();

Global configs

You can set props and slots for all future instances when using as plugin

app.use(VueLoading, { color : 'red' }, { })

Further you can override any prop or slot when creating new instances

let loader = this .$loading.show({ color : 'blue' }, { });

Install in non-module environments (without webpack)

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-loading-overlay@5" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-loading-overlay@5/dist/vue-loading.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script > const app = Vue.createApp({}); app.use(VueLoading.Plugin); app.component( 'loading' , VueLoading.Component) app.mount( '#app' ) </ script >

Browser support

Modern browsers only

Run examples on your localhost

Clone this repo

Make sure you have node-js >=16.9 and pnpm >=6.23 pre-installed

and pnpm pre-installed Install dependencies pnpm install

Run webpack dev server npm start

This should open the demo page in your default web browser

Testing

This package is using Jest and vue-test-utils for testing.

Tests can be found in __test__ folder.

folder. Execute tests with this command yarn test

License

MIT License