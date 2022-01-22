openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vlo

vue-loading-overlay

by Ankur Kumar
4.0.4 (see all)

Vue.js component for full screen loading indicator 🌀

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.2K

GitHub Stars

967

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Loading Spinner

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Vue Loading Overlay Component

downloads jsdelivr npm-version github-tag build license TypeScript

Vue.js component for full screen loading indicator

Demo or JSFiddle

Version matrix

Vue.js versionPackage versionBranch
2.x3.x3.x
3.x5.xmain

Installation

# yarn
yarn add vue-loading-overlay@^5.0

# npm
npm install vue-loading-overlay@^5.0

Usage

As component


<template>
    <div class="vld-parent">
        <loading v-model:active="isLoading"
                 :can-cancel="true"
                 :on-cancel="onCancel"
                 :is-full-page="fullPage"/>

        <label><input type="checkbox" v-model="fullPage">Full page?</label>
        <button @click.prevent="doAjax">fetch Data</button>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import Loading from 'vue-loading-overlay';
    import 'vue-loading-overlay/dist/vue-loading.css';

    export default {
        data() {
            return {
                isLoading: false,
                fullPage: true
            }
        },
        components: {
            Loading
        },
        methods: {
            doAjax() {
                this.isLoading = true;
                // simulate AJAX
                setTimeout(() => {
                    this.isLoading = false
                }, 5000)
            },
            onCancel() {
                console.log('User cancelled the loader.')
            }
        }
    }
</script>

As plugin

Install the plugin in your app

import {createApp} from 'vue';
import VueLoading from 'vue-loading-overlay';
import 'vue-loading-overlay/dist/vue-loading.css';
// Your app initialization logic goes here
const app = createApp({});
app.use(VueLoading);
app.mount('#app');

Then use the plugin in your components


<template>
    <form @submit.prevent="submit"
          class="vld-parent"
          ref="formContainer">
        <!-- your form inputs goes here-->
        <label><input type="checkbox" v-model="fullPage">Full page?</label>
        <button type="submit">Login</button>
    </form>
</template>

<script>
    export default {
        data() {
            return {
                fullPage: false
            }
        },
        methods: {
            submit() {
                let loader = this.$loading.show({
                    // Optional parameters
                    container: this.fullPage ? null : this.$refs.formContainer,
                    canCancel: true,
                    onCancel: this.onCancel,
                });
                // simulate AJAX
                setTimeout(() => {
                    loader.hide()
                }, 5000)
            },
            onCancel() {
                console.log('User cancelled the loader.')
            }
        }
    }
</script>

or same with Composition API


<script>
    import {defineComponent, ref, inject} from 'vue'
    import {useLoading} from 'vue-loading-overlay'

    export default defineComponent({
        setup() {
            const $loading = useLoading()
            // or use inject without importing useLoading
            // const $loading =  inject('$loading')

            const fullPage = ref(false)

            const submit = () => {
                const loader = $loading.show({
                    // Optional parameters
                });
                // simulate AJAX
                setTimeout(() => {
                    loader.hide()
                }, 5000)
            }

            return {
                fullPage,
                submit,
            }
        }
    })
</script>

Available props

The component accepts these props:

AttributeTypeDefaultDescription
activeBooleanfalseShow loading by default when true, use it as v-model:active
can-cancelBooleanfalseAllow user to cancel by pressing ESC or clicking outside
on-cancelFunction()=>{}Do something upon cancel, works in conjunction with can-cancel
is-full-pageBooleantrueWhen false; limit loader to its container^
transitionStringfadeTransition name
colorString#000Customize the color of loading icon
heightNumber*Customize the height of loading icon
widthNumber*Customize the width of loading icon
loaderStringspinnerName of icon shape you want use as loader, spinner or dots or bars
background-colorString#fffCustomize the overlay background color
opacityNumber0.5Customize the overlay background opacity
z-indexNumber9999Customize the overlay z-index
enforce-focusBooleantrueForce focus on loader
lock-scrollBooleanfalseFreeze the scrolling during full screen loader
blurString2pxValue for the CSS blur backdrop-filter. Set to null or an empty string to disable blurring
  • ^When is-full-page is set to false, the container element should be positioned as position: relative. You can use CSS helper class vld-parent.
  • *The default height and width values may be varied based on the loader prop value

Available slots

The component accepts these slots:

  • default - Replace the animated icon with yours
  • before - Place anything before the animated icon, you may need to style this.
  • after - Place anything after the animated icon, you may need to style this.

API methods

this.$loading.show(?propsData,?slots)

import {h} from 'vue';

let loader = this.$loading.show({
    // Pass props by their camelCased names
    container: this.$refs.loadingContainer,
    canCancel: true, // default false
    onCancel: this.yourCallbackMethod,
    color: '#000000',
    loader: 'spinner',
    width: 64,
    height: 64,
    backgroundColor: '#ffffff',
    opacity: 0.5,
    zIndex: 999,
}, {
    // Pass slots by their names
    default: h('your-custom-loader-component-name'),
});
// hide loader whenever you want
loader.hide();

Global configs

You can set props and slots for all future instances when using as plugin

app.use(VueLoading, {
    // props
    color: 'red'
}, {
    // slots
})

Further you can override any prop or slot when creating new instances

let loader = this.$loading.show({
    color: 'blue'
}, {
    // override slots
});

Install in non-module environments (without webpack)

<!-- Vue js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3"></script>
<!-- Lastly add this package -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-loading-overlay@5"></script>
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-loading-overlay@5/dist/vue-loading.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Init the plugin and component-->
<script>
    const app = Vue.createApp({});
    app.use(VueLoading.Plugin);
    app.component('loading', VueLoading.Component)
    app.mount('#app')
</script>

Browser support

  • Modern browsers only

Run examples on your localhost

  • Clone this repo
  • Make sure you have node-js >=16.9 and pnpm >=6.23 pre-installed
  • Install dependencies pnpm install
  • Run webpack dev server npm start
  • This should open the demo page in your default web browser

Testing

  • This package is using Jest and vue-test-utils for testing.
  • Tests can be found in __test__ folder.
  • Execute tests with this command yarn test

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Zeyad Sharoiraq1 Rating0 Reviews
Enterprise Application Developer
6 months ago

Alternatives

vw
vue-waitComplex Loader and Progress Management for Vue/Vuex and Nuxt Applications
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs
vue-spinnervue spinners
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
epic-spinnersEasy to use css spinners collection with Vue.js integration
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vl
vue-loadersVue + loaders.css
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-ui-preloaderPre Loader components for vue.js
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 36 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial