Vue directive for show loading block in any element.

Live demo and usage

Build by vue-cli and vue-cli-component

Usage

General usage

<script> import loading from 'vue-loading'; export default { directives: { loading }, data () { return { isLoading: false } } } </script> <template> <div v-loading="isLoading" :loading-options="{ options }"></div> <!--click the button will show the loading block.--> <button @click="isLoading = true"></button> </template>

You can also use vue-loading with vue-router $loadingRouteData

<script> export default { router: { data (transition) { // the vue-loading is show. window.setTimeout(() => { // the vue-loading will closed after next(). transition.next(); }, 3000); } } } </script> <template> <div v-loading="$loadingRouteData"></div> </template>

Options

text:

loading block text

default value: "Loading ..."

bg: