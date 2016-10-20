Vue directive for show loading block in any element.
Build by vue-cli and vue-cli-component
General usage
<script>
import loading from 'vue-loading';
export default {
directives: { loading },
data () {
return { isLoading: false }
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div v-loading="isLoading" :loading-options="{ options }"></div>
<!--click the button will show the loading block.-->
<button @click="isLoading = true"></button>
</template>
You can also use
vue-loading with vue-router $loadingRouteData
<script>
export default {
router: {
data (transition) {
// the vue-loading is show.
window.setTimeout(() => {
// the vue-loading will closed after next().
transition.next();
}, 3000);
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div v-loading="$loadingRouteData"></div>
</template>
text:
bg: