Vue-load-image is 1KB(gzipped size) minimalist Vue component that display loader during image loading and display alternate content when the image fails to load.
vue-load-image Demo / (Source Code)
# for Vue 2.x
npm i vue-load-image
# for Vue 3.x
npm i vue-load-image@next
<!-- for Vue 2.x -->
<script src='https://unpkg.com/vue-load-image'></script>
<!-- for Vue 3.x -->
<script src='https://unpkg.com/vue-load-image@next'></script>
<template>
<div>
<vue-load-image>
<img slot="image" src="./image.png"/>
<img slot="preloader" src="./image-loader.gif"/>
<div slot="error">error message</div>
</vue-load-image>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueLoadImage from 'vue-load-image'
export default {
components: {
'vue-load-image': VueLoadImage
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<vue-load-image>
<template v-slot:image>
<img src="./image.png"/>
</template>
<template v-slot:preloader>
<img src="./image-loader.gif" />
</template>
<template v-slot:error>Image load fails</template>
</vue-load-image>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueLoadImage from 'vue-load-image'
export default {
components: {
'vue-load-image': VueLoadImage
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<vue-load-image>
<div slot="image" style="background-image: url(./image.png)" data-src='./image.png' />
<img slot="preloader" src="./image-loader.gif" />
<div slot="error">error message</div>
</vue-load-image>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueLoadImage from 'vue-load-image'
export default {
components: {
'vue-load-image': VueLoadImage
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div>
<vue-load-image>
<template v-slot:image>
<div style="background-image: url(./image.png)" data-src='./image.png' />
</template>
<template v-slot:preloader>
<img src="./image-loader.gif" />
</template>
<template v-slot:error>Image load fails</template>
</vue-load-image>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueLoadImage from 'vue-load-image'
export default {
components: {
'vue-load-image': VueLoadImage
}
}
</script>
Set data-src to be the same as background-image url
|Name
|Description
onError
|onError gets triggered when the image fails to load.
onLoad
|onLoad gets triggered when the image is loaded.
"image" slot will be rendered when the image is successfully loaded
"preloader" slot will be rendered when the image is in the process of loading
"error" slot will be rendered when the image load fails.