English | 한국어

Vue-load-image is 1KB(gzipped size) minimalist Vue component that display loader during image loading and display alternate content when the image fails to load.

Demo

vue-load-image Demo / (Source Code)

Installation

Via NPM:

npm i vue-load-image npm i vue-load-image@next

Via CDN:

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/vue-load-image' > </ script > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/vue-load-image@next' > </ script >

Usage

Image

Vue 2.x

<template> < div > < vue-load-image > < img slot = "image" src = "./image.png" /> < img slot = "preloader" src = "./image-loader.gif" /> < div slot = "error" > error message </ div > </ vue-load-image > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueLoadImage from 'vue-load-image' export default { components : { 'vue-load-image' : VueLoadImage } } </ script >

Vue 3.x

<template> < div > < vue-load-image > < template v-slot:image > < img src = "./image.png" /> </ template > < template v-slot:preloader > < img src = "./image-loader.gif" /> </ template > < template v-slot:error > Image load fails </ template > </ vue-load-image > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueLoadImage from 'vue-load-image' export default { components : { 'vue-load-image' : VueLoadImage } } </ script >

Vue 2.x

<template> < div > < vue-load-image > < div slot = "image" style = "background-image: url(./image.png)" data-src = './image.png' /> < img slot = "preloader" src = "./image-loader.gif" /> < div slot = "error" > error message </ div > </ vue-load-image > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueLoadImage from 'vue-load-image' export default { components : { 'vue-load-image' : VueLoadImage } } </ script >

Vue 3.x

<template> < div > < vue-load-image > < template v-slot:image > < div style = "background-image: url(./image.png)" data-src = './image.png' /> </ template > < template v-slot:preloader > < img src = "./image-loader.gif" /> </ template > < template v-slot:error > Image load fails </ template > </ vue-load-image > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueLoadImage from 'vue-load-image' export default { components : { 'vue-load-image' : VueLoadImage } } </ script >

Set data-src to be the same as background-image url

Events

Name Description onError onError gets triggered when the image fails to load. onLoad onLoad gets triggered when the image is loaded.

Slots

"image" slot will be rendered when the image is successfully loaded

"preloader" slot will be rendered when the image is in the process of loading