Vue Live Preview



Live preview component for Vue.js and Nuxt.js.





Installation

npm i --save-dev vue-live-preview

webpack.config.js

resolve: { alias : { 'vue$' : 'vue/dist/vue.esm.js' , } }

main.js

import VueLivePreview from 'vue-live-preview' import 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css' ; import 'codemirror/theme/material.css' ; Vue.use(VueLivePreview, { theme : 'material' , tabSize : 2 , lineNumbers : true , })

App.vue

< template > < live-preview code = "Your code here..." /> </ template >

For nuxt, use the component out of server side rendering.

nuxt.config.js

plugins: [ { src : '~plugins/vue-live-preview' , ssr : false }, ], css : [ 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css' , 'codemirror/theme/material.css' , ],

plugins/vue-live-preview.js

import Vue from 'vue' import VueLivePreview from 'vue-live-preview' Vue.use(VueLivePreview, { theme : 'material' , tabSize : 2 , lineNumbers : true , })

Vue.vue

< template > < no-ssr > < live-preview :code = "`Your monofile code here`" > </ live-preview > </ no-ssr > </ temlate >

Browser

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//unpkg.com/codemirror/lib/codemirror.css" > </ link > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//unpkg.com/codemirror/theme/material.css" > </ link > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < live-preview :code = "code" > </ live-preview > </ div > < script src = "//unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/axios/dist/axios.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/vue-live-preview/dist/vue-live-preview.min.js" > </ script > < script > VueLivePreview.options = { theme: 'material' }; Vue.use(VueLivePreview); new Vue({ el: 'live-preview' , data: { code: "Your code here..." } }) </ script > </ body >

Import script

import VueLivePreview from 'vue-live-preview' import AppComponent from './components/component' import 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css' ; import 'codemirror/theme/material.css' ; Vue.use(VueLivePreview, { require : { './components/Component' : AppComponent }, theme : 'material' , tabSize : 2 , lineNumbers : true , })

< template > < live-preview code = "` <template> <app-component></app-component> </template> <script> import AppComponent from './components/Component' export default { components: { AppComponent } } </script> `" > </ live-preview > </ temlate >

Or

< template > < live-preview :require = "{'~/components/component.vue': AppComponent}" :code = "` <template> <app-component></app-component> </template> <script> import AppComponent from './components/Component' export default { components: { AppComponent } } </script> `" > </ live-preview > </ temlate > < script > import AppComponent from '~/components/component.vue' export default { data : { AppComponent } } </ script >

Props