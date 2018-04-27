openbase logo
vlp

vue-live-preview

by Julien Simonet
0.4.1 (see all)

Live preview component for Vue.js and Nuxt.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

490

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Live Preview


Live preview component for Vue.js and Nuxt.js.

Installation

npm i --save-dev vue-live-preview

Vue.js

webpack.config.js

resolve: {
  alias: {
    'vue$': 'vue/dist/vue.esm.js',
  }
}

main.js

import VueLivePreview from 'vue-live-preview'
import 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css';
import 'codemirror/theme/material.css';

// CodeMirror options
Vue.use(VueLivePreview, {
  theme: 'material',
  tabSize: 2,
  lineNumbers: true,
})

App.vue

<template>
  <live-preview code="Your code here..."/>
</template>

Nuxt.js

For nuxt, use the component out of server side rendering.

nuxt.config.js

plugins: [
  { src: '~plugins/vue-live-preview', ssr: false },
],
css:  [
  'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css',
  'codemirror/theme/material.css',
],

plugins/vue-live-preview.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueLivePreview from 'vue-live-preview'

// CodeMirror options
Vue.use(VueLivePreview, {
  theme: 'material',
  tabSize: 2,
  lineNumbers: true,
})

Vue.vue

<template>
  <no-ssr>
    <live-preview :code="`Your monofile code here`"></live-preview>
  </no-ssr>
</temlate>

Browser

<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//unpkg.com/codemirror/lib/codemirror.css"></link>
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//unpkg.com/codemirror/theme/material.css"></link>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="app">
    <live-preview :code="code"></live-preview>
  </div>

  <script src="//unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
  <script src="//unpkg.com/axios/dist/axios.min.js"></script>
  <script src="//unpkg.com/vue-live-preview/dist/vue-live-preview.min.js"></script>

  <script>
    VueLivePreview.options = {
      theme: 'material'
    };

    Vue.use(VueLivePreview);

    new Vue({
      el: 'live-preview',
      data: {
        code: "Your code here..."
      }
    })
  </script>
</body>

Import script

import VueLivePreview from 'vue-live-preview'
import AppComponent from './components/component'
import 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css';
import 'codemirror/theme/material.css';


// CodeMirror options
Vue.use(VueLivePreview, {
  require: {
    './components/Component': AppComponent
  },
  theme: 'material',
  tabSize: 2,
  lineNumbers: true,
})

<template>
  <live-preview code="`
    <template>
      <app-component></app-component>
    </template>
    <script>
      import AppComponent from './components/Component'
      export default {
        components: {
          AppComponent
        }
      }
    </script>
  `">
  </live-preview>
</temlate>

Or

<template>
  <live-preview :require="{'~/components/component.vue': AppComponent}" 
                :code="`
    <template>
      <app-component></app-component>
    </template>
    <script>
      import AppComponent from './components/Component'
      export default {
        components: {
          AppComponent
        }
      }
    </script>
  `">
  </live-preview>
</temlate>

<script>
  import AppComponent from '~/components/component.vue'
  export default {
    data: {
      AppComponent
    }
  }
</script>

Props

Name Type Default Required Description
code String Code of Single File Components null true
options Object CodeMirror options { theme: 'default', tabSize: 2, lineNumbers: true, mode: 'text/x-vue', }
scoped Boolean Apply css to elements of preview only true
showCode Boolean Show element code (Used for toogle) true
classElem String Class css for this element row
classCode String Class css for element code (Used for bootstrap grid) col-md-12
classPrev String Class css for element preview (Used for bootstrap grid) col-md-12
require Object List of require modules {'filePath': Instance}

