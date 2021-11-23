A lightweight playground for live editing VueJs code in the browser

Usage

Install the dependency:

npm install --save vue-live

The simplest way to render components is as a VueJs template:

<template> <VueLive :code="`<date-picker />`" :components="{ DatePicker }" @error="(e) => handleError(e)" /> </template> <script> import { VueLive } from "vue-live"; // if you are using vue-cli, you have to import the css separately import "vue-live/lib/vue-live.esm.css"; import DatePicker from "vuejs-datepicker" export default { components: { VueLive }, data(){ return { // make DatePicker available in template DatePicker } } } </script>

Check out the demo for alternative syntaxes to write your showcases.

Enabling template compilation

To compile templates in the browser, you need the compiler to be in your JS bundle.

If you do not, you might see errors about using the runtime version of Vue.

To bundle this, there is a simple solution: Add an alias in webpack.config.js .

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { vue$ : "vue/dist/vue.esm.js" , }, }, };

In a Vue CLI project use vue.config.js.

module .exports = { configureWebpack : { resolve : { alias : { vue$ : "vue/dist/vue.esm.js" } } } };

in nuxt.config.js

export default { build : { extend(config, { isDev, isClient }) { config.resolve.alias.vue$ = "vue/dist/vue.esm.js" ; }, }, };

and finally in gridsome.config.js

module .exports = { configureWebpack : { resolve : { alias : { vue$ : "vue/dist/vue.esm.js" , }, }, }, };

Events

When the template compilation or the script evaluation fail, errors are returned in this box. Hooking on these errors will not prevent them from displaying on the preview panel but will allow you to provide more info to your users about how to fix what they see.

<template> <VueLive code="<h1>make this example {{ fail }}</h1>" @error="(e) => log('Error on first example', e)" /> </template>

When the template compilation and the script evaluation succeed, the @success event is emitted. If you provided extra info to your user about previous errors, you can use this event to clear the error message.

<template> <VueLive :code="code" @success="error = undefined" /> </template>

Props

code

Type String

Specifies the initial code to be evaluated

<template> <VueLive code="<button>test</button>" /> </template>

layout

Type vue component

Layout to be used for displaying the

Example

<template> <VueLive :layout="layout" /> </template> <script> import layout from "./Layout.vue"; export default { data() { return { layout }; }, }; </script>

layout.vue

<template> <div class="my-vuelive"> <div class="my-vuelive-editor"> <slot name="editor"></slot> </div> <div class="my-vuelive-preview"> <slot name="preview"></slot> </div> </div> </template> <style> .my-vuelive { border: 1px solid #ccc; border-radius: 10px; } .my-vuelive-editor { margin: 8px; } .my-vuelive-preview { margin: 8px; } </style>

components

Type Object:

key: registration name

value: VueJs component object

Register some components to be used in the vue-live instance.

Example

<template> <VueLive :components="registeredComponents" code="<DatePicker />" /> </template> <script> import DatePicker from "./DatePicker.vue"; export default { data() { return { registeredComponents: { DatePicker, }, }; }, }; </script>

requires

Type Object:

key: query in the require/import statement

value: value returned by an es5 reauire statement

To allow require statements on a code evaluated in the browser, we have to pre-package all dependencies. This allows bundlers to know in advance what external dependencies will be allowed in the code.

Example

<template> <VueLive :requires="preRequiredObjects" :code="code" /> </template> <script> import DatePicker from "./DatePicker.vue"; export default { data() { return { // lodash can be pre-packaged by the bundler // so it can be required at runtime preRequiredObjects: { lodash: require("lodash"), }, code: ` import _ from 'lodash' const val = _.each({1,2,3}, (i, v) => { return \`\${i} value \${v}\` }) <li v-for="v in val"> v : {{v}} </li> `, }; }, }; </script>

jsx

Type Boolean

JSX does not always play nice with vue templates. If you want to expose vue templates, leave this option off. If you plan on using render functions with JSX, you will have to turn this option on.

Example

<template> <vue-live :code="code" jsx /> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { code: ` const args = { type: "button", value: "update me" }; export default { render() { return <input {...args} />; } }; `, }; }, }; </script>

delay

Type Number

Time between a change in the code and its effect in the preview.

Note If a change happens before the prview has changed, the timer is reset.

editorProps

Type Object

Props passed directly to vue-prism-editor as a spread

dataScope

Type Object

Data object that wil be merged with the output data of the preview.

Example

```vue <template> <VueLive :components="registeredComponents" :data-scope="dataScope" code="<DatePicker :value='today' />{{ today }}" /> </template> <script> import DatePicker from "./DatePicker.vue"; export default { data() { return { registeredComponents: { DatePicker, }, // Without this variable declaration, // today will not have a value when entering the // particularly useful when examples or only a template dataScope: { today: new Date(), }, }; }, }; </script>

checkVariableAvailability

Type Boolean

Makes sure that every variable in the template actually exists when the user starts editing.

Throws an error in te preview field when the variable dont exist.

squiggles

Type Boolean default: true

Shows a red indicator when the parser errors with the code given.

How to contribute

npm ci

Compiles and hot-reloads for development

npm run start

Compiles and minifies library for production using rollup

npm run build

Run unit and e2e tests

npm run test :unit npm run test :e2e

Lints and fixes files