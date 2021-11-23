A lightweight playground for live editing VueJs code in the browser
Install the dependency:
npm install --save vue-live
The simplest way to render components is as a VueJs template:
<template>
<VueLive :code="`<date-picker />`" :components="{ DatePicker }" @error="(e) => handleError(e)" />
</template>
<script>
import { VueLive } from "vue-live";
// if you are using vue-cli, you have to import the css separately
import "vue-live/lib/vue-live.esm.css";
import DatePicker from "vuejs-datepicker"
export default {
components: { VueLive },
data(){
return {
// make DatePicker available in template
DatePicker
}
}
}
</script>
Check out the demo for alternative syntaxes to write your showcases.
To compile templates in the browser, you need the compiler to be in your JS bundle.
If you do not, you might see errors about using the runtime version of Vue.
To bundle this, there is a simple solution: Add an alias in
webpack.config.js.
module.exports = {
resolve: {
alias: {
// this enables loading the "full" version of vue
// instead of only loading the vue runtime
vue$: "vue/dist/vue.esm.js",
},
},
};
In a Vue CLI project use vue.config.js.
module.exports = {
configureWebpack: {
resolve: {
alias: {
vue$: "vue/dist/vue.esm.js"
}
}
}
};
export default {
build: {
extend(config, { isDev, isClient }) {
// ..
config.resolve.alias.vue$ = "vue/dist/vue.esm.js";
},
},
};
and finally in gridsome.config.js
module.exports = {
configureWebpack: {
resolve: {
alias: {
vue$: "vue/dist/vue.esm.js",
},
},
},
};
@error
When the template compilation or the script evaluation fail, errors are returned in this box. Hooking on these errors will not prevent them from displaying on the preview panel but will allow you to provide more info to your users about how to fix what they see.
<template>
<VueLive
code="<h1>make this example {{ fail }}</h1>"
@error="(e) => log('Error on first example', e)"
/>
</template>
@success
When the template compilation and the script evaluation succeed, the
@success event is emitted. If you provided extra info to your user about previous errors, you can use this event to clear the error message.
<template>
<VueLive
:code="code"
@success="error = undefined"
/>
</template>
code
Type String
Specifies the initial code to be evaluated
<template>
<VueLive code="<button>test</button>" />
</template>
layout
Type vue component
Layout to be used for displaying the
Example
<template>
<VueLive :layout="layout" />
</template>
<script>
import layout from "./Layout.vue";
export default {
data() {
return { layout };
},
};
</script>
layout.vue
<template>
<div class="my-vuelive">
<div class="my-vuelive-editor">
<slot name="editor"></slot>
</div>
<div class="my-vuelive-preview">
<slot name="preview"></slot>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<style>
.my-vuelive {
border: 1px solid #ccc;
border-radius: 10px;
}
.my-vuelive-editor {
margin: 8px;
}
.my-vuelive-preview {
margin: 8px;
}
</style>
components
Type Object:
Register some components to be used in the vue-live instance.
Example
<template>
<VueLive :components="registeredComponents" code="<DatePicker />" />
</template>
<script>
import DatePicker from "./DatePicker.vue";
export default {
data() {
return {
registeredComponents: {
DatePicker,
},
};
},
};
</script>
requires
Type Object:
To allow require statements on a code evaluated in the browser, we have to pre-package all dependencies. This allows bundlers to know in advance what external dependencies will be allowed in the code.
Example
<template>
<VueLive :requires="preRequiredObjects" :code="code" />
</template>
<script>
import DatePicker from "./DatePicker.vue";
export default {
data() {
return {
// lodash can be pre-packaged by the bundler
// so it can be required at runtime
preRequiredObjects: {
lodash: require("lodash"),
},
code: `
import _ from 'lodash'
const val = _.each({1,2,3}, (i, v) => {
return \`\${i} value \${v}\`
})
<li v-for="v in val">
v : {{v}}
</li>
`,
};
},
};
</script>
jsx
Type Boolean
JSX does not always play nice with vue templates. If you want to expose vue templates, leave this option off. If you plan on using render functions with JSX, you will have to turn this option on.
Example
<template>
<vue-live :code="code" jsx />
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
code: `
const args = {
type: "button",
value: "update me"
};
export default {
render() {
return <input {...args} />;
}
};
`,
};
},
};
</script>
delay
Type Number
Time between a change in the code and its effect in the preview.
Note If a change happens before the prview has changed, the timer is reset.
editorProps
Type Object
Props passed directly to vue-prism-editor as a spread
dataScope
Type Object
Data object that wil be merged with the output data of the preview.
Example
```vue
<template>
<VueLive
:components="registeredComponents"
:data-scope="dataScope"
code="<DatePicker :value='today' />{{ today }}"
/>
</template>
<script>
import DatePicker from "./DatePicker.vue";
export default {
data() {
return {
registeredComponents: {
DatePicker,
},
// Without this variable declaration,
// today will not have a value when entering the
// particularly useful when examples or only a template
dataScope: {
today: new Date(),
},
};
},
};
</script>
checkVariableAvailability
Type Boolean
Makes sure that every variable in the template actually exists when the user starts editing.
Throws an error in te preview field when the variable dont exist.
squiggles
Type Boolean default:
true
Shows a red indicator when the parser errors with the code given.
npm ci
npm run start
npm run build
npm run test:unit
npm run test:e2e
npm run lint