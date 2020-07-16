A lightweight timeline components for vue2

install

yarn add vue-light-timeline

if you prefer npm:

npm i vue-light-timeline

usage

import Vue from 'vue' ; import LightTimeline from 'vue-light-timeline' ; Vue.use(LightTimeline);

< template > < light-timeline :items = 'items' > </ light-timeline > </ template > < script > const theme = 'red' ; export default { data () { return { items : [ { tag : '2018-01-12' , content : 'hallo' }, { tag : '2018-01-13' , color : '#dcdcdc' , type : 'circle' , content : 'world' }, { type : 'star' , tag : '2018-01-14' , htmlMode : true , content : `<div style="color: ${theme} ;"> =v = </div>` } ] } } } </ script >

slot

Or you can pass slots for each part of the timeline:

< template > < light-timeline :items = 'items' > < template slot = 'tag' slot-scope = '{ item }' > {{item.date}} </ template > < template slot = 'symbol' slot-scope = '{ item }' > < div class = "my_icon_class" > < i :class = "item.class" > </ i > </ div > </ template > < template slot = 'content' slot-scope = '{ item }' > {{item.content}} </ template > </ light-timeline > </ template > < script > export default { data () { return { items: [ { tag: '2018-01-12' , content: 'hallo' , class : ' fas fa - star ' }, { tag: '2018-01-13' , content: 'world' , class : ' far fa - star ' }, { tag: '2018-01-14' , content: 'other' , class : ' fas fa - star ' } ] } } } </ script >

here is example demo and code

Demo

Hei, let's gonna try it online, have fun ~~

demo screenshot

docs

Attributes

Attribute Description Type Accepted values Default items timeline content data Array -- --

items

Attribute Description Type Accepted values Default tag item tag String -- -- content item content String -- -- htmlMode output real HTML as content Boolean -- false type point type String circle, star circle color point color String purple,orange,yellow,or hex colors RGB colors so on... purple

slot

tag: slot='tag' replace the default tag

symbol: slot='symbol' replace the default icon

content: slot='content' replace the default content

Attributes

参数 说明 类型 可选值 默认值 items timeline 需要展示的数据 Array -- --

items

参数 说明 类型 可选值 默认值 tag item 标签（可选） String -- -- content item 内容 String -- -- htmlMode 是否HTML字串 Boolean -- false type point 类型 String circle, star circle color point 颜色 String purple,orange,yellow,or hex colors RGB colors so on... purple

slot 插槽

tag: slot='tag' 替换原先的标签

symbol: slot='symbol' 替换原先的图标

content: slot='content' 替换原先的内容

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the [all-contributors][all-contributors] specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017-present, hwen hwenleung@gmail.com