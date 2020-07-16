A lightweight timeline components for vue2
yarn add vue-light-timeline
if you prefer npm:
npm i vue-light-timeline
import Vue from 'vue';
import LightTimeline from 'vue-light-timeline';
Vue.use(LightTimeline);
<template>
<light-timeline :items='items'></light-timeline>
</template>
<script>
const theme = 'red';
export default {
data () {
return {
items: [
{
tag: '2018-01-12',
content: 'hallo'
},
{
tag: '2018-01-13',
color: '#dcdcdc',
type: 'circle',
content: 'world'
},
{
type: 'star',
tag: '2018-01-14',
htmlMode: true,
content: `<div style="color: ${theme};"> =v = </div>`
}
]
}
}
}
</script>
Or you can pass slots for each part of the timeline:
<template>
<light-timeline :items='items'>
<template slot='tag' slot-scope='{ item }'>
{{item.date}}
</template>
<template slot='symbol' slot-scope='{ item }'>
<div class="my_icon_class"><i :class="item.class"></i></div>
</template>
<template slot='content' slot-scope='{ item }'>
{{item.content}}
</template>
</light-timeline>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
items: [
{
tag: '2018-01-12',
content: 'hallo',
class: 'fas fa-star'
},
{
tag: '2018-01-13',
content: 'world',
class: 'far fa-star'
},
{
tag: '2018-01-14',
content: 'other',
class: 'fas fa-star'
}
]
}
}
}
</script>
here is example demo and code
Hei, let's gonna try it online, have fun ~~
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted values
|Default
|items
|timeline content data
|Array
|--
|--
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted values
|Default
|tag
|item tag
|String
|--
|--
|content
|item content
|String
|--
|--
|htmlMode
|output real HTML as content
|Boolean
|--
|false
|type
|point type
|String
|circle, star
|circle
|color
|point color
|String
|purple,orange,yellow,or hex colors RGB colors so on...
|purple
|参数
|说明
|类型
|可选值
|默认值
|items
|timeline 需要展示的数据
|Array
|--
|--
|参数
|说明
|类型
|可选值
|默认值
|tag
|item 标签（可选）
|String
|--
|--
|content
|item 内容
|String
|--
|--
|htmlMode
|是否HTML字串
|Boolean
|--
|false
|type
|point 类型
|String
|circle, star
|circle
|color
|point 颜色
|String
|purple,orange,yellow,or hex colors RGB colors so on...
|purple
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
hwencc
💻 🤔 💡 📖
luyilin
💻 🤔
vratojr
💻 🤔 📖
This project follows the [all-contributors][all-contributors] specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
Copyright (c) 2017-present, hwen hwenleung@gmail.com