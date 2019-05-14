VueJS lightweight image gallery for both mobile and desktop browsers.
MIT License
// Yarn
yarn add vue-light-gallery
// NPM
npm install vue-light-gallery
<template>
<div>
<LightGallery
:images="images"
:index="index"
:disable-scroll="true"
@close="index = null"
/>
<ul>
<li
v-for="(thumb, thumbIndex) in [
'path/to/thumb_1.jpeg',
'path/to/thumb_2.jpeg',
]"
:key="thumbIndex"
@click="index = thumbIndex"
>
<img :src="thumb">
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue';
import { LightGallery } from 'vue-light-gallery';
export default {
components: {
LightGallery,
},
data() {
return {
images: [
{ title:'img 1', url: 'path/to/image_1.jpg' },
{ title:'img 2', url: 'path/to/image_2.jpg' },
],
index: null,
};
},
};
</script>
// Your APP entry point.
// F.E: index.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import LightGallery from 'vue-light-gallery';
Vue.use(LightGallery);
new Vue(/* ... */);
<!-- Component.vue -->
<template>
...
<LightGallery ...props />
...
</template>
Or if you want to change the component id:
// Your APP entry point.
// F.E: index.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import LightGallery from 'vue-light-gallery';
Vue.use(VueLightGallery, { componentId: 'custom-gallery' });
new Vue(/* ... */);
<!-- Component.vue -->
<template>
...
<custom-gallery ...props />
...
</template>
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|images
|Array
|[]
|List of Images
|index
|Number
|null
|index of the displayed image
|disableScroll
|Boolean
|false
|Disable the scroll
|background
|String
|rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
|Main container background
|interfaceColor
|String
|rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8)
|Icons color
Without title:
Array<string>
const images = [
'http://url.com/img1.jpg',
'http://url.com/img2.jpg',
];
With title:
Array<Object>
const images = [
{ title: 'image 1', url: 'http://url.com/img1.jpg' },
{ title: 'image 2', url: 'http://url.com/img2.jpg' },
];
The title will only appear if
Object.title property is defined.
|Name
|Params
|Description
|close
|Triggered when the lightbox is closed
|slide
|{ index: Number }
|Triggered when the image change (next or prev)
Create the plugin
lightGallery.client.js:
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueLightGallery from 'vue-light-gallery';
Vue.use(VueLightGallery);
Add the plugin to
nuxt.config.js:
plugins: [
'~/plugins/lightGallery.client.js',
],
Wrap the component in Nuxt's
no-ssr component.
<no-ssr>
<LightGallery ... />
</no-ssr>