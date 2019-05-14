VueJS lightweight image gallery for both mobile and desktop browsers.

Standalone: Zero-dependencies.

Fully responsive.

Keyboard and Touch support.

Multiple galleries on one page.

Lazy & smart image preloading.

Color customization.

Demo

View Demo

License

MIT License

install

// Yarn yarn add vue-light-gallery // NPM npm install vue-light-gallery

Usage

As a local component

< template > < div > < LightGallery :images = "images" :index = "index" :disable-scroll = "true" @ close = "index = null" /> < ul > < li v-for = "(thumb, thumbIndex) in [ 'path/to/thumb_1.jpeg', 'path/to/thumb_2.jpeg', ]" :key = "thumbIndex" @ click = "index = thumbIndex" > < img :src = "thumb" > </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ template > < script > import Vue from 'vue' ; import { LightGallery } from 'vue-light-gallery' ; export default { components : { LightGallery, }, data() { return { images : [ { title : 'img 1' , url : 'path/to/image_1.jpg' }, { title : 'img 2' , url : 'path/to/image_2.jpg' }, ], index : null , }; }, }; </ script >

As a Global component

import Vue from 'vue' ; import LightGallery from 'vue-light-gallery' ; Vue.use(LightGallery); new Vue( );

< template > ... < LightGallery ...props /> ... </ template >

Or if you want to change the component id:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import LightGallery from 'vue-light-gallery' ; Vue.use(VueLightGallery, { componentId : 'custom-gallery' }); new Vue( );

< template > ... < custom-gallery ...props /> ... </ template >

Props

Props Type Default Description images Array [] List of Images index Number null index of the displayed image disableScroll Boolean false Disable the scroll background String rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8) Main container background interfaceColor String rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8) Icons color

Images definition

Without title: Array<string>

const images = [ 'http://url.com/img1.jpg' , 'http://url.com/img2.jpg' , ];

With title: Array<Object>

const images = [ { title : 'image 1' , url : 'http://url.com/img1.jpg' }, { title : 'image 2' , url : 'http://url.com/img2.jpg' }, ];

The title will only appear if Object.title property is defined.

Events

Name Params Description close Triggered when the lightbox is closed slide { index: Number } Triggered when the image change (next or prev)

Usage with Nuxt

Create the plugin lightGallery.client.js :

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueLightGallery from 'vue-light-gallery' ; Vue.use(VueLightGallery);

Add the plugin to nuxt.config.js :

plugins : [ '~/plugins/lightGallery.client.js' , ],

Wrap the component in Nuxt's no-ssr component.

< no-ssr > < LightGallery ... /> </ no-ssr >

Allusions