Vue LaunchDarkly

A simple wrapper around the js-client-sdk that provides observable feature flags, a ready state to ensure all feature flags are up to date, and routing utilities. Compatabile with both Vue 2 and Vue 3 via vue-demi.

Usage

Installation

$ npm install --save vue-ld launchdarkly-js-client-sdk

Requires @vue/composition-api for Vue 2 support.

Main.js

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { VueLd } from 'vue-ld' ; Vue.use(VueLd, { clientSideId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_SIDE_ID' , user : { key : '...' , email : '...' , name : '...' , }, options : { }, });

Additional Plugin Options

key description default type readyBeforeIdentify If set to false, the $ld.ready will only be true after identify has been called. true Boolean flagsStub If provided, the ldClient will not be initialized and $ld.flags will set to the provided stub; this can be helpful in e2e tests. undefined Object / Proxy

Template

< template > < div v-if = "$ld.ready && $ld.flags.yourFlag" > // Render after feature flags are ready </ div > </ template >

Identify

A wrapper around ldClient.identify to allow for

export default { methods : { vueLdCallback() { }, }, watch : { user(to) { const options = { newUser : to, }; this .$ld.identify(options, this .vueLdCallback); }, }, };

Arguments

key description type options The standard ldclient.identify arguments. object vueLdCallback A method called after the identify promise resolves; bound to the \$ld context. function

Redirect Mixin

Adds a temporary redirect watcher that will either redirect or destroy itself after the flags are ready.

import { ldRedirectMixin } from 'vue-ld' ; export default { mixins : [ldRedirectMixin( 'yourFlag' , { name : 'home' })], };

Arguments

key description type requiredFlag If the given feature flag is false, the user will be redirected to the given route. string to The path which vue router will push. Functions passed are expected to resolve to a valid path. string , object , or function invertFlag If set to true the the inverse of the requiredFlag's value will be used. boolean

LDRouteGuard Component

Use this as an intermediary component on a route you need to guard with a feature flag; it is based on the ldRedirectMixin .

import { LDRouteGuard } from 'vue-ld' ; import SecretComponent from '@/components/Secret' ; const route = { path : '/secret' , component : LDRouteGuard, props : { component : SecretComponent, componentProps : { exampleProp : true }, requiredFeatureFlag : 'palantir' , to : { name : 'away' }, }, };

Props

key description type component The component to be rendered given the required feature flag is true. vue component componentProps The props object to hand to the component above. object requiredFlag If the given feature flag is false, the user will be redirected to the given route. string to The path which vue router will push. Functions passed are expected to resolve to a valid path. string , object , or function invertFlag If set to true the the inverse of the requiredFlag's value will be used. boolean

Development

After cloning the repo to your machine:

$ npm install $ npm run watch

Local