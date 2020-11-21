Lazy Hydration of Server-Side Rendered Vue.js Components
vue-lazy-hydration is a renderless Vue.js component to improve Estimated Input Latency and Time to Interactive of server-side rendered Vue.js applications. This can be achieved by using lazy hydration to delay the hydration of pre-rendered HTML.
npm install vue-lazy-hydration
import LazyHydrate from 'vue-lazy-hydration';
// ...
export default {
// ...
components: {
LazyHydrate,
// ...
},
// ...
};
In the example below you can see the four hydration modes in action.
<template>
<div class="ArticlePage">
<LazyHydrate when-idle>
<ImageSlider/>
</LazyHydrate>
<LazyHydrate never>
<ArticleContent :content="article.content"/>
</LazyHydrate>
<LazyHydrate when-visible>
<AdSlider/>
</LazyHydrate>
<!-- `on-interaction` listens for a `focus` event by default ... -->
<LazyHydrate on-interaction>
<CommentForm :article-id="article.id"/>
</LazyHydrate>
<!-- ... but you can listen for any event you want ... -->
<LazyHydrate on-interaction="click">
<CommentForm :article-id="article.id"/>
</LazyHydrate>
<!-- ... or even multiple events. -->
<LazyHydrate :on-interaction="['click', 'touchstart']">
<CommentForm :article-id="article.id"/>
</LazyHydrate>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import LazyHydrate from 'vue-lazy-hydration';
export default {
components: {
LazyHydrate,
AdSlider: () => import('./AdSlider.vue'),
ArticleContent: () => import('./ArticleContent.vue'),
CommentForm: () => import('./CommentForm.vue'),
ImageSlider: () => import('./ImageSlider.vue'),
},
// ...
};
</script>
ImageSlider should be hydrated eventually, but we can wait until the browser is idle.
ArticleContent component is never hydrated on the client, which also means it will never be interactive (static content only).
AdSlider beneath the article content, this component will most likely not be visible initially so we can delay hydration until the point it becomes visible.
CommentForm but because most people only read the article and don't leave a comment, we can save resources by only hydrating the component whenever it actually receives focus.
Sometimes you might want to prevent a component from loading initially but you want to activate it on demand if a certain action is triggered. You can do this by manually triggering the component to hydrate like you can see in the following example.
<template>
<div class="MyComponent">
<button @click="editModeActive = true">
Activate edit mode
</button>
<LazyHydrate never :trigger-hydration="editModeActive">
<UserSettingsForm/>
</LazyHydrate>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import LazyHydrate from 'vue-lazy-hydration';
export default {
components: {
LazyHydrate,
UserSettingsForm: () => import('./UserSettingsForm.vue'),
},
data() {
return {
editModeActive: false,
};
},
// ...
};
</script>
Because of how this package works, it is not possible to nest multiple root nodes inside of a single
<LazyHydrate>. But you can wrap multiple components with a
<div>.
<template>
<div class="MyComponent">
<LazyHydrate never>
<div>
<ArticleHeader/>
<ArticleContent/>
<ArticleMetaInfo/>
<ArticleFooter/>
</div>
</LazyHydrate>
</div>
</template>
Internally the Intersection Observer API is used to determine if a component is visible or not. You can provide Intersection Observer options to the
when-visible property to configure the Intersection Observer.
<template>
<div class="MyComponent">
<LazyHydrate :when-visible="{ rootMargin: '100px' }">
<ArticleFooter/>
</LazyHydrate>
</div>
</template>
For a list of possible options please take a look at the Intersection Observer API documentation on MDN.
Additionally to the
<LazyHydrate> wrapper component you can also use Import Wrappers to lazy load and hydrate certain components.
<template>
<div class="ArticlePage">
<ImageSlider/>
<ArticleContent :content="article.content"/>
<AdSlider/>
<CommentForm :article-id="article.id"/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import {
hydrateOnInteraction,
hydrateNever,
hydrateWhenIdle,
hydrateWhenVisible,
} from 'vue-lazy-hydration';
export default {
components: {
AdSlider: hydrateWhenVisible(
() => import('./AdSlider.vue'),
// Optional.
{ observerOptions: { rootMargin: '100px' } },
),
ArticleContent: hydrateNever(() => import('./ArticleContent.vue')),
CommentForm: hydrateOnInteraction(
() => import('./CommentForm.vue'),
// `focus` is the default event.
{ event: 'focus' },
),
ImageSlider: hydrateWhenIdle(() => import('./ImageSlider.vue')),
},
// ...
};
</script>
This plugin will not work as advertised if you're not using it in combination with SSR. Although it should work with every pre-rendering approach (like Prerender SPA Plugin, Gridsome, ...) I've only tested it with Nuxt.js so far.
Breaking changes:
ssr-only was renamed to
never (as in "Hydrate this? Never!").
-<LazyHydrate ssr-only>
+<LazyHydrate never>
<ArticleContent/>
</LazyHydrate>
ignored-props on Import Wrappers is not necessary anymore.
components: {
- ArticleContent: hydrateNever(() => import('./ArticleContent.vue'), { ignoredProps: ['content'] }),
+ ArticleContent: hydrateNever(() => import('./ArticleContent.vue')),
}
The code of the v1 version of this package was based on a similar package created by Rahul Kadyan.
Because the core functionality of
vue-lazy-hydration heavily relies on browser APIs like
IntersectionObserver and
requestIdleCallback(), it is tough to write meaningful unit tests without having to write numerous mocks. Because of that, we mostly use integration tests and some performance benchmarks to test the functionality of this package.
Execute the following commands to run the integration tests:
npm run test:integration:build
npm run test:integration
Execute the following commands to run the performance benchmark:
npm run test:perf:build
npm run test:perf
Markus Oberlehner
Website: https://markus.oberlehner.net
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaOberlehner
PayPal.me: https://paypal.me/maoberlehner
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/maoberlehner
MIT