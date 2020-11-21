Lazy Hydration of Server-Side Rendered Vue.js Components

vue-lazy-hydration is a renderless Vue.js component to improve Estimated Input Latency and Time to Interactive of server-side rendered Vue.js applications. This can be achieved by using lazy hydration to delay the hydration of pre-rendered HTML.

Install

npm install vue-lazy-hydration

import LazyHydrate from 'vue-lazy-hydration' ; export default { components : { LazyHydrate, }, };

Basic example

In the example below you can see the four hydration modes in action.

< template > < div class = "ArticlePage" > < LazyHydrate when-idle > < ImageSlider /> </ LazyHydrate > < LazyHydrate never > < ArticleContent :content = "article.content" /> </ LazyHydrate > < LazyHydrate when-visible > < AdSlider /> </ LazyHydrate > < LazyHydrate on-interaction > < CommentForm :article-id = "article.id" /> </ LazyHydrate > < LazyHydrate on-interaction = "click" > < CommentForm :article-id = "article.id" /> </ LazyHydrate > < LazyHydrate :on-interaction = "['click', 'touchstart']" > < CommentForm :article-id = "article.id" /> </ LazyHydrate > </ div > </ template > < script > import LazyHydrate from 'vue-lazy-hydration' ; export default { components : { LazyHydrate, AdSlider : () => import ( './AdSlider.vue' ), ArticleContent : () => import ( './ArticleContent.vue' ), CommentForm : () => import ( './CommentForm.vue' ), ImageSlider : () => import ( './ImageSlider.vue' ), }, }; </ script >

Because it is at the very top of the page, the ImageSlider should be hydrated eventually, but we can wait until the browser is idle. The ArticleContent component is never hydrated on the client, which also means it will never be interactive (static content only). Next we can see the AdSlider beneath the article content, this component will most likely not be visible initially so we can delay hydration until the point it becomes visible. At the very bottom of the page we want to render a CommentForm but because most people only read the article and don't leave a comment, we can save resources by only hydrating the component whenever it actually receives focus.

Advanced

Manually trigger hydration

Sometimes you might want to prevent a component from loading initially but you want to activate it on demand if a certain action is triggered. You can do this by manually triggering the component to hydrate like you can see in the following example.

< template > < div class = "MyComponent" > < button @ click = "editModeActive = true" > Activate edit mode </ button > < LazyHydrate never :trigger-hydration = "editModeActive" > < UserSettingsForm /> </ LazyHydrate > </ div > </ template > < script > import LazyHydrate from 'vue-lazy-hydration' ; export default { components : { LazyHydrate, UserSettingsForm : () => import ( './UserSettingsForm.vue' ), }, data() { return { editModeActive : false , }; }, }; </ script >

Multiple root nodes

Because of how this package works, it is not possible to nest multiple root nodes inside of a single <LazyHydrate> . But you can wrap multiple components with a <div> .

< template > < div class = "MyComponent" > < LazyHydrate never > < div > < ArticleHeader /> < ArticleContent /> < ArticleMetaInfo /> < ArticleFooter /> </ div > </ LazyHydrate > </ div > </ template >

Intersection Observer options

Internally the Intersection Observer API is used to determine if a component is visible or not. You can provide Intersection Observer options to the when-visible property to configure the Intersection Observer.

< template > < div class = "MyComponent" > < LazyHydrate :when-visible = "{ rootMargin: '100px' }" > < ArticleFooter /> </ LazyHydrate > </ div > </ template >

For a list of possible options please take a look at the Intersection Observer API documentation on MDN.

Import Wrappers

Additionally to the <LazyHydrate> wrapper component you can also use Import Wrappers to lazy load and hydrate certain components.

< template > < div class = "ArticlePage" > < ImageSlider /> < ArticleContent :content = "article.content" /> < AdSlider /> < CommentForm :article-id = "article.id" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import { hydrateOnInteraction, hydrateNever, hydrateWhenIdle, hydrateWhenVisible, } from 'vue-lazy-hydration' ; export default { components : { AdSlider : hydrateWhenVisible( () => import ( './AdSlider.vue' ), { observerOptions : { rootMargin : '100px' } }, ), ArticleContent : hydrateNever( () => import ( './ArticleContent.vue' )), CommentForm : hydrateOnInteraction( () => import ( './CommentForm.vue' ), { event : 'focus' }, ), ImageSlider : hydrateWhenIdle( () => import ( './ImageSlider.vue' )), }, }; </ script >

Benchmarks

Without lazy hydration

With lazy hydration

Caveats

This plugin will not work as advertised if you're not using it in combination with SSR. Although it should work with every pre-rendering approach (like Prerender SPA Plugin, Gridsome, ...) I've only tested it with Nuxt.js so far.

Upgrade v1.x to v2.x

Breaking changes:

ssr-only was renamed to never (as in "Hydrate this? Never!").

-<LazyHydrate ssr-only> +<LazyHydrate never> <ArticleContent/> </LazyHydrate>

Specyfing ignored-props on Import Wrappers is not necessary anymore.

components: { - ArticleContent: hydrateNever(() => import('./ArticleContent.vue'), { ignoredProps: ['content'] }), + ArticleContent: hydrateNever(() => import('./ArticleContent.vue')), }

Articles

Credits

The code of the v1 version of this package was based on a similar package created by Rahul Kadyan.

Testing

Because the core functionality of vue-lazy-hydration heavily relies on browser APIs like IntersectionObserver and requestIdleCallback() , it is tough to write meaningful unit tests without having to write numerous mocks. Because of that, we mostly use integration tests and some performance benchmarks to test the functionality of this package.

Integration tests

Execute the following commands to run the integration tests:

npm run test :integration:build npm run test :integration

Performance tests

Execute the following commands to run the performance benchmark:

npm run test :perf:build npm run test :perf

About

Author

Markus Oberlehner

Website: https://markus.oberlehner.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaOberlehner

PayPal.me: https://paypal.me/maoberlehner

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/maoberlehner

License

MIT