Vetur





Vue tooling for VS Code.

vls: Vue Language Server

vti: Vetur Terminal Interface

Docs

🎉 VueConf 2017 Slide & Video 🎉

I quit my job to travel nomadically, to work on Open Source and to conduct independent study/research.

Vetur is my main focus in Open Source. Your help will alleviate my financial burden and allow me to spend more time working on Vetur. Thank you 🙏

https://github.com/sponsors/octref

Thanks to the following companies for supporting Vetur's development:

Features

Quick Start

Install Vetur.

Try it with Veturpack.

Refer to setup page for setting up.

Refer to each feature's own page for setting up specific features.

FAQ

Limitations

You can restart Vue language service when Vetur slow (#2192)

yarn pnp (https://vuejs.github.io/vetur/guide/setup.html#yarn-pnp)

Roadmap

See #873.

Contribution

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT © Pine Wu