vue-language-server

by vuejs
0.0.67 (see all)

Vue tooling for VS Code.

2.1K

5.5K

Deprecated!
Deprecated in favor of vls

Readme

Vetur


Vue tooling for VS Code.

  • vls: Vue Language Server
  • vti: Vetur Terminal Interface
  • Docs

🎉 VueConf 2017 Slide & Video 🎉

Sponsors

I quit my job to travel nomadically, to work on Open Source and to conduct independent study/research.

Vetur is my main focus in Open Source. Your help will alleviate my financial burden and allow me to spend more time working on Vetur. Thank you 🙏

https://github.com/sponsors/octref

Thanks to the following companies for supporting Vetur's development:

Request and perform code reviews from inside your IDE. Review any code, even if it's a work-in-progress that hasn't been committed yet, and use jump-to-definition, your favorite keybindings, and other IDE tools.
Track and prioritise tech debt and maintenance issues, straight from your IDE. Bookmark code while you work, organise TODOs and share codebase knowledge with your team.
Get JS and TS code examples from documentation and Open Source right in your IDE.
Tabnine - Code Faster with the All-Language AI Assistant for Code Completion.

Features

Quick Start

  • Install Vetur.
  • Try it with Veturpack.
  • Refer to setup page for setting up.
  • Refer to each feature's own page for setting up specific features.

FAQ

Limitations

Roadmap

See #873.

Contribution

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

MIT © Pine Wu

