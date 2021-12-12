webpack loader for Vue Single-File Components

v16+ Only Options

reactivityTransform: boolean : enable Vue Reactivity Transform (SFCs only).

refSugar: boolean : removed. use reactivityTransform instead.

customElement: boolean | RegExp : enable custom elements mode. An SFC loaded in custom elements mode inlines its <style> tags as strings under the component's styles option. When used with defineCustomElement from Vue core, the styles will be injected into the custom element's shadow root. Default is /\.ce\.vue$/ Setting to true will process all .vue files in custom element mode.

enableTsInTemplate: boolean (16.8+): allow TS expressions in templates when <script> has lang="ts" . Defaults to true . When used with ts-loader , due to ts-loader 's cache invalidation behavior, it sometimes prevents the template from being hot-reloaded in isolation, causing the component to reload despite only the template being edited. If this is annoying, you can set this option to false (and avoid using TS expressions in templates). Alternatively, leave this option on (by default) and use esbuild-loader to transpile TS instead, which doesn't suffer from this problem (it's also a lot faster). However, do note you will need to rely on TS type checking from other sources (e.g. IDE or vue-tsc ).



What is Vue Loader?

vue-loader is a loader for webpack that allows you to author Vue components in a format called Single-File Components (SFCs):

<template> <div class="example">{{ msg }}</div> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { msg: 'Hello world!', } }, } </script> <style> .example { color: red; } </style>

There are many cool features provided by vue-loader :

Allows using other webpack loaders for each part of a Vue component, for example Sass for <style> and Pug for <template> ;

and Pug for ; Allows custom blocks in a .vue file that can have custom loader chains applied to them;

file that can have custom loader chains applied to them; Treat static assets referenced in <style> and <template> as module dependencies and handle them with webpack loaders;

and as module dependencies and handle them with webpack loaders; Simulate scoped CSS for each component;

State-preserving hot-reloading during development.

In a nutshell, the combination of webpack and vue-loader gives you a modern, flexible and extremely powerful front-end workflow for authoring Vue.js applications.

How It Works

The following section is for maintainers and contributors who are interested in the internal implementation details of vue-loader , and is not required knowledge for end users.

vue-loader is not a simple source transform loader. It handles each language blocks inside an SFC with its own dedicated loader chain (you can think of each block as a "virtual module"), and finally assembles the blocks together into the final module. Here's a brief overview of how the whole thing works: