prev-html String < HTML content of the previous button.

next-html String > HTML content of the next button.

speed Number 300 The time of the transition animation. In ms.

loop[2] Boolean false It can go to next/previous slide at the ends if it's set to true. It works only the items' length more than 1.

rewind[2] Boolean false Rewind to the other end instead of endless loop, but you can only go to the other end by previous or next button, if it's set to true. It works only loop is set to true.

mouse-drag Boolean false It can be drag by mouse if it's set to true.

touch-drag Boolean true It can be drag by touch if it's set to true.

auto Number 0 Autoplay interval. In ms. 0 for no autoplay.

dots Boolean true Pagination is available if it's set to true.

dots-style [Object, String, Array] '' Style of v-carousel-dots