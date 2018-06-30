openbase logo
vlc

vue-l-carousel

by Light Leung
1.1.0 (see all)

A responsive carousel(namely slider or swiper) component for Vue.js v2.x+.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

LGPL-3.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-l-carousel

A responsive carousel(namely slider or swiper) component for Vue.js v2.x+. Live demo

Pull requests are welcome :)

Build Status Coverage

License

LGPL-V3
License: LGPL v3

Features

  • Responsive carousel component for both desktop and mobile devices.
  • No extra dependencies except Vue
  • High performance with GPU acceleration and transition animations
  • Available to be styled with CSS
  • Event-based API and notification

Installation

vue-l-carousel

npm install vue-l-carousel

Usage

    <carousel :auto="3000" :watch-items="list">
        <carousel-item v-for="(item, index) in list">
            <p>CarouselItem{{index}}, URL is {{item.url}}</p>
        </carousel-item>

        <div slot="before">Insert node before</div>
        <div slot="after">Insert node after</div>
    </carousel>

import { Carousel, CarouselItem } from 'vue-l-carousel'
export default {
    data() {
        return {
            auto: 3000,
            list: [
                {
                    url: 'url1'
                },
                {
                    url: 'url2'
                },
                {
                    url: 'url3'
                },
            ]
        }
    },
    components: {
        'carousel': Carousel,
        'carousel-item': CarouselItem
    }
}

props

Name Type Default Description
prev-html String < HTML content of the previous button.
next-html String > HTML content of the next button.
speed Number 300 The time of the transition animation. In ms.
loop[2] Boolean false It can go to next/previous slide at the ends if it's set to true. It works only the items' length more than 1.
rewind[2] Boolean false Rewind to the other end instead of endless loop, but you can only go to the other end by previous or next button, if it's set to true. It works only loop is set to true.
mouse-drag Boolean false It can be drag by mouse if it's set to true.
touch-drag Boolean true It can be drag by touch if it's set to true.
auto Number 0 Autoplay interval. In ms. 0 for no autoplay.
dots Boolean true Pagination is available if it's set to true.
dots-style [Object, String, Array] 
''
 Style of v-carousel-dots
watch-items[1][2] Array 
[]
 The original data list used to render the CarouselItems. The component will rerender if this property changes.

Notice:

[1]: Required props
[2]: Changing it will cause render-update event.

events

Name Direction Arguments Description
changed-index Emit 
{  
    index, // Current index
    total, // Total amount of items
    item, // Item data of current index
}
It emits when index changed.
render-updated Emit - It emits when render updated.
next Receive - Make carousel go to the next slide.
prev Receive - Make carousel go to the previous slide.
to Receive 
index
 Make carousel go to the specific index of slide.

Well, what's next?

  • Load resources via AJAX (For single responsibility, I recommend you to composite with other libraries, v-l-lazyload for example instead)
  • Vertical orientation support
  • Add components for dots
  • Multiple items in the same page
  • More elegant way to test behaviors

