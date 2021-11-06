Vue Konva

Vue Konva is a JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Vue.

It provides declarative and reactive bindings to the Konva Framework.

All vue-konva components correspond to Konva components of the same name with the prefix 'v-'. All the parameters available for Konva objects can add as config in the prop for corresponding vue-konva components.

Core shapes are: v-rect , v-circle , v-ellipse , v-line , v-image , v-text , v-text-path , v-star , v-label , v-path , v-regular-polygon . Also you can create custom shape.

To get more info about Konva you can read Konva Overview.

Documentation / live edit

See Tutorials page

Quick Start

Vue.js version 2.4+ is required.

1 Install via npm

npm install vue-konva konva --save

2 Import and use VueKonva

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueKonva from 'vue-konva' Vue.use(VueKonva)

3 Reference in your component templates

< template > < v-stage :config = "configKonva" > < v-layer > < v-circle :config = "configCircle" > </ v-circle > </ v-layer > </ v-stage > </ template >

<script> export default { data() { return { configKonva : { width : 200 , height : 200 }, configCircle : { x : 100 , y : 100 , radius : 70 , fill : "red" , stroke : "black" , strokeWidth : 4 } }; } }; </ script >

Or use a CDN

< html > < head > < meta charset = 'utf-8' > < meta name = 'viewport' content = 'width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no' > < meta http-equiv = 'x-ua-compatible' content = 'ie=edge' > </ head > < body > < div id = 'app' > < v-stage ref = "stage" :config = "configKonva" > < v-layer ref = "layer" > < v-circle :config = "configCircle" > </ v-circle > </ v-layer > </ v-stage > </ div > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js' > </ script > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/konva/konva.js' > </ script > < script src = 'https://unpkg.com/vue-konva/umd/vue-konva.min.js' > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' , data: { configKonva: { width: 200 , height: 200 }, configCircle: { x: 100 , y: 100 , radius: 70 , fill: 'red' , stroke: 'black' , strokeWidth: 4 } } }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Core API

Getting reference to Konva objects

You can use ref feature from vue .

< template > < v-stage ref = "stage" > < v-layer ref = "layer" > < v-rect ref = "rect" /> </ v-layer > </ v-stage > </ template > < script > const width = window .innerWidth; const height = window .innerHeight; export default { mounted() { const stage = this .$refs.stage.getNode(); const layer = this .$refs.layer.getNode(); const rect = this .$refs.rect.getNode(); } }; </ script >

Strict mode

By default vue-konva works in "non-strict" mode. If you changed a property manually (or by user action like drag&drop ) properties of the node will be not matched with properties passed as config . vue-konva updates ONLY changed properties.

In strict mode vue-konva will update all properties of the nodes to the values that you provided in config , no matter changed they or not.

You should decide what mode is better in your actual use case.

To enable strict mode pass __useStrictMode attribute:

< v-rect :config = "{}" __useStrictMode >

Configurable prefix

By default vue-konva is using v- prefix for all components.

You can use your own prefix if default one conflicts with some other libs or your components.

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueKonva from 'vue-konva' Vue.use(VueKonva, { prefix : 'Konva' }); < konva-stage ref = "stage" :config = "stage" >

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.