Vue Konva is a JavaScript library for drawing complex canvas graphics using Vue.
It provides declarative and reactive bindings to the Konva Framework.
All
vue-konva components correspond to
Konva components of the same name with the prefix 'v-'. All the parameters available for
Konva objects can add as
config in the prop for corresponding
vue-konva components.
Core shapes are:
v-rect,
v-circle,
v-ellipse,
v-line,
v-image,
v-text,
v-text-path,
v-star,
v-label,
v-path,
v-regular-polygon.
Also you can create custom shape.
To get more info about
Konva you can read Konva Overview.
See Tutorials page
Vue.js version 2.4+ is required.
npm install vue-konva konva --save
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueKonva from 'vue-konva'
Vue.use(VueKonva)
<template>
<v-stage :config="configKonva">
<v-layer>
<v-circle :config="configCircle"></v-circle>
</v-layer>
</v-stage>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
configKonva: {
width: 200,
height: 200
},
configCircle: {
x: 100,
y: 100,
radius: 70,
fill: "red",
stroke: "black",
strokeWidth: 4
}
};
}
};
</script>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset='utf-8'>
<meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no'>
<meta http-equiv='x-ua-compatible' content='ie=edge'>
</head>
<body>
<div id='app'>
<v-stage ref="stage" :config="configKonva">
<v-layer ref="layer">
<v-circle :config="configCircle"></v-circle>
</v-layer>
</v-stage>
</div>
<!--1. Link Vue Javascript & Konva-->
<script src='https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js'></script>
<script src='https://unpkg.com/konva/konva.js'></script>
<!--2. Link VueKonva Javascript -->
<script src='https://unpkg.com/vue-konva/umd/vue-konva.min.js'></script>
<script>
// 3. Create the Vue instance
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
configKonva: {
width: 200,
height: 200
},
configCircle: {
x: 100,
y: 100,
radius: 70,
fill: 'red',
stroke: 'black',
strokeWidth: 4
}
}
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
You can use
ref feature from
vue.
<template>
<v-stage ref="stage">
<v-layer ref="layer">
<v-rect
ref="rect"
/>
</v-layer>
</v-stage>
</template>
<script>
const width = window.innerWidth;
const height = window.innerHeight;
export default {
mounted() {
const stage = this.$refs.stage.getNode();
const layer = this.$refs.layer.getNode();
const rect = this.$refs.rect.getNode();
}
};
</script>
By default
vue-konva works in "non-strict" mode. If you changed a property manually (or by user action like
drag&drop) properties of the node will be not matched with properties passed as
config.
vue-konva updates ONLY changed properties.
In strict mode
vue-konva will update all properties of the nodes to the values that you provided in
config, no matter changed they or not.
You should decide what mode is better in your actual use case.
To enable strict mode pass __useStrictMode attribute:
<v-rect :config="{}" __useStrictMode >
By default
vue-konva is using
v- prefix for all components.
You can use your own prefix if default one conflicts with some other libs or your components.
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueKonva from 'vue-konva'
Vue.use(VueKonva, { prefix: 'Konva'});
// in template:
<konva-stage ref="stage" :config="stage">
The change log can be found on the Releases page.