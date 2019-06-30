A rotary knob control for Vue.js
npm install vue-knob-control -S
import Vue from 'vue'
import KnobControl from 'vue-knob-control'
Vue.use(KnobControl)
Most basic usage:
<knob-control v-model="someValue"></knob-control>
Specifying minimum and maximum values, note that the value arc is drawn from the calculated zero point. We have also made the arc appear thinner:
<knob-control
:min="-12"
:max="12"
:stroke-width="8"
v-model="semitone"
></knob-control>
Changing size and colors:
<knob-control
:min="-64"
:max="63"
:size="75"
primary-color="#E844C3"
secondary-color="#E7B6DC"
text-color="#E844C3"
v-model="detune"
></knob-control>
You can also pass a function to alter the value text displayed:
toWord: function(val) {
const map = {
0: 'zero',
1: 'one',
2: 'two',
3: 'three',
4: 'four',
}
return map[val];
}
<knob-control
:min="0"
:max="4"
:value-display-function="toWord"
v-model="val"
></knob-control>
Set the component responsive.
Size property is always available, be careful if size is more than 100, size is expressed in % in this mode
<knob-control
:responsive="true"
</knob-control>
Disabled by default
animated true|false
This will disable/enable knob animation but not value one.
animateValue true|false
Same as
animation expect for the value.
animationDuration integer, in milliseconds
set the duration of both animation.
animationFunction string
CSS animation function, all CSS animations are available (eg: linear, ease-in, ease-out, ...).
Only animate knob itself
<knob-control
:animation="{
animated: true
}"
</knob-control>
Only animate knob value
<knob-control
:animation="{
animateValue: true
}"
</knob-control>
animated and
animateValue can be set at the same time
This animation use
CSS linear function during 5 sec
<knob-control
:animation="{
animated: true,
animateValue: true,
animationDuration: '5000',
animationFunction: 'linear'
}"
</knob-control>
animationDuration should be expressed in ms (you can use multiplication if you prefer eg: "5 * 1000")
The only required property is
value.
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default
|value
|Number
|Use the
v-model attribute to set the value of the control
|none
|max
|Number
|Maximum value of the control
|100
|min
|Number
|Minimum value of the control
|0
|stepSize
|Number
|Smallest increment the value can change by
|1
|disabled
|Boolean
|Set to true to disable the knob
|false
|size
|Number
|Visual size of the control in
px (or
% if
responsive is
true)
|100
|primaryColor
|String
|Color of the value arc
|#409eff
|secondaryColor
|String
|Color of the rest of the control
|#dcdfe6
|textColor
|String
|Color of the value text
|#000000
|strokeWidth
|Number
|Thickness of the arcs
|17
|valueDisplayFunction
|Function
|Custom function to alter the display text
(v) => v
|responsive
|Boolean
|Use
% instead of
px
|false
|animation
|Object
|Optional animation config object:
{ animated: false, animateValue: false, animationDuration: 2000 (in ms), animationFunction: 'ease-in-out' }
|null