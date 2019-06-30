A rotary knob control for Vue.js

Install

npm install vue-knob-control -S

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' import KnobControl from 'vue-knob-control' Vue.use(KnobControl)

Examples

Most basic usage:

< knob-control v-model = "someValue" > </ knob-control >

Specifying minimum and maximum values, note that the value arc is drawn from the calculated zero point. We have also made the arc appear thinner:

< knob-control :min = "-12" :max = "12" :stroke-width = "8" v-model = "semitone" > </ knob-control >

Changing size and colors:

< knob-control :min = "-64" :max = "63" :size = "75" primary-color = "#E844C3" secondary-color = "#E7B6DC" text-color = "#E844C3" v-model = "detune" > </ knob-control >

You can also pass a function to alter the value text displayed:

toWord: function ( val ) { const map = { 0 : 'zero' , 1 : 'one' , 2 : 'two' , 3 : 'three' , 4 : 'four' , } return map[val]; }

< knob-control :min = "0" :max = "4" :value-display-function = "toWord" v-model = "val" > </ knob-control >

Responsive

Set the component responsive.

Size property is always available, be careful if size is more than 100, size is expressed in % in this mode < knob-control :responsive = "true" </ knob-control >

Disabled by default

animated true|false

This will disable/enable knob animation but not value one.



animateValue true|false

Same as animation expect for the value.



animationDuration integer, in milliseconds

set the duration of both animation.



animationFunction string

CSS animation function, all CSS animations are available (eg: linear, ease-in, ease-out, ...).



Examples

Only animate knob itself < knob-control :animation = "{ animated: true }" </ knob-control > Only animate knob value < knob-control :animation = "{ animateValue: true }" </ knob-control > animated and animateValue can be set at the same time

This animation use CSS linear function during 5 sec < knob-control :animation = "{ animated: true, animateValue: true, animationDuration: '5000', animationFunction: 'linear' }" </ knob-control > animationDuration should be expressed in ms (you can use multiplication if you prefer eg: "5 * 1000")

Properties

The only required property is value .