Easy to use Vue.js components for creating interactive animations
npm install --save vue-kinesis@next
Install all the components:
import { createApp } from "vue";
import App from "./App.vue";
import VueKinesis from "vue-kinesis";
const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueKinesis);
app.mount("#app");
npm install --save vue-kinesis
Install all the components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueKinesis from 'vue-kinesis'
Vue.use(VueKinesis)
Use specific components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { KinesisContainer, KinesisElement } from 'vue-kinesis'
Vue.component('kinesis-container', KinesisContainer)
Vue.component('kinesis-element', KinesisElement)
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-kinesis.min.js"></script>
|Prop
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|active
|Boolean
|true
|To enable or disable the interactions
|duration
|Number
|1000
|Speed of the parallax animation in ms
|easing
|String
|"cubic-bezier(0.23, 1, 0.32, 1)"
|Easing of the parallax animation
|tag
|String
|div
|Takes any valid html tag
|event
|String
|"move"
|Event to which the container will react. Possible values are "move" and "scroll"
|perspective
|Number
|1000
|Effective for the 'depth' parallax type
|audio
|String
|Path towards an audio file
|playAudio
|Boolean
|Start/Stop the attached audio file
|Prop
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|strength
|Number
|10
|Strength of the motion effect
|type
|String
|"translate"
|translate - rotate - scale - scaleX - scaleY - depth - depth_inv
|tag
|String
|"div"
|Takes any valid html tag
|transformOrigin
|String
|"center"
|Similar to the CSS transform-origin property
|originX
|Number
|50
|The motion's origin relative to the container, on the X axis. 50 being the center of the container, 0 the left side, 100 the right side.
|originY
|Number
|50
|The motion's origin relative to the container, on the Y axis. 50 being the center of the container, 0 the top side, 100 the bottom side.
|axis
|String
|null
|Constrain the movement to one axis. Possible values: "x" - "y"
|maxX
|Number
|null
|Limit the maximum range of the movement on the X axis
|maxY
|Number
|null
|Limit the maximum range of the movement on the Y axis
|minX
|Number
|null
|Limit the minimum range of the movement on the X axis
|minY
|Number
|null
|Limit the minimum range of the movement on the Y axis
|cycle
|Number
|0
|How many times the movement will repeat
|Prop
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|audioIndex
|Number
|50
|To which frequency to react, on a range of integer values that goes from 0 to 127.
|strength
|Number
|10
|Strength of the motion effect
|type
|String
|"translate"
|translate - rotate - scale - scaleX - scaleY - depth - depth_inv
|tag
|String
|"div"
|Takes any valid html tag
|transformOrigin
|String
|"center"
|Similar to the CSS transform-origin property
|originX
|Number
|50
|The motion's origin relative to the container, on the X axis. 50 being the center of the container, 0 the left side, 100 the right side.
|originY
|Number
|50
|The motion's origin relative to the container, on the Y axis. 50 being the center of the container, 0 the top side, 100 the bottom side.
|axis
|String
|null
|Constrain the movement to one axis. Possible values: "x" - "y"
|maxX
|Number
|null
|Limit the maximum range of the movement on the X axis
|maxY
|Number
|null
|Limit the maximum range of the movement on the Y axis
|minX
|Number
|null
|Limit the minimum range of the movement on the X axis
|minY
|Number
|null
|Limit the minimum range of the movement on the Y axis
|cycle
|Number
|0
|How many times the movement will repeat
Migration from vue-mouse-parallax is quite easy: