Want to capture keydown, keypress and keyup and events globally in Vue? Nothing easier than that.
The Vue Keypress Component let's you do just that.
Just add the component to the view/component that should start a global keypress handler. When the component gets destroyed, the global event handler also gets removed.
This repository is for
vue-keypress and is not maintained any longer.
If you are using Vue 3, visit the repository lupas/vue3-keypress
yarn add vue-keypress
// or
npm i vue-keypress
Import the component in any .vue file like so:
...
components: {
Keypress: () => import('vue-keypress')
}
...
<template>
<Keypress key-event="keyup" :key-code="13" @success="someMethod" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
components: {
Keypress: () => import('vue-keypress')
},
methods: {
someMethod(response) {
// Do something
}
}
}
</script>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Possible Values
|Description
|keyEvent
|String
|'keyup'
|keydown, keypress, keyup
|keyCode
|Number
|null
|see here
|Key that should trigger the event. If null, any key will trigger event.
|modifiers
|Array
|[]
|['ctrlKey', 'shiftKey', 'altKey', 'metaKey']
|Keys that needs to be pressed down before the actual key (key Code), e.g. Ctrl+A.
|preventDefault
|Boolean
|false
|true,false
|Prevent the default action of the event
|multipleKeys
|Array
|[]
|See example in 'Multiple Keys'
|Allows you to define multiple keyCode/modifier combinations per keyEvent.
If you use
multipleKeys, all the other props (except
keyEvent) become redundant.
|Event
|Description
|@success
|Get's emitted when the defined key/modifiers were pressed.
|@wrong
|Get's emitted when the wrong key(s) or modifier(s) was/were pressed.
|@any
|Get's emitted with any keypress in any case.
All of them return a payload like so:
{
event: Object, // the official event object
expectedEvent: Object, // your defined props.
message: String // A declarative message on error/success.
}
The
multiple-keys prop allows for defining multiple keys (or key-modifier combinations) per key-event that can be pressed for success.
All the other props except key-event become redundant.
<template>
<Keypress key-event="keyup" :multiple-keys="multiple" @success="someMethod" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
components: {
Keypress: () => import('vue-keypress')
},
data: () => ({
multiple: [
{
keyCode: 65, // A
modifiers: ['shiftKey'],
preventDefault: true,
},
{
keyCode: 83, // S
modifiers: ['shiftKey'],
preventDefault: false,
},
],
}),
methods: {
someMethod(response) {
// Do something
}
}
}
</script>
Multiple key events means that multiple event handlers for each evennt need to be registered. To do this, simply put your props in an array and register the component multiple times, like so:
<template>
<Keypress
v-for="keypressEvent in keypressEvents"
:key="keypressEvent.id"
:key-event="keypressEvent.keyEvent"
:multiple-keys="keypressEvent.multipleKeys"
@success="someMethod"
/>
</template>
<script>
export default {
components: {
Keypress: () => import('vue-keypress'),
},
data() {
return {
keypressEvents: [
{
keyEvent: 'keydown',
multipleKeys: [
{
keyCode: 65, // A
modifiers: ['shiftKey'],
preventDefault: true,
},
{
keyCode: 83, // S
modifiers: ['shiftKey'],
preventDefault: false,
},
],
},
{
keyEvent: 'keyup',
multipleKeys: [
{
keyCode: 65, // A
modifiers: ['shiftKey'],
preventDefault: true,
},
{
keyCode: 83, // S
modifiers: ['shiftKey'],
preventDefault: false,
},
],
},
],
}
},
methods: {
someMethod(response) {
// Do something
}
},
}
</script>
Add the following to your
tsconfig.json:
"types": [
"vue-keypress"
]