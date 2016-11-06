A vue 2.0 directive to keep scroll position for keep-alived components. Forked from vue-keep-scroll and rewritten for vue 2.0 compatibility.
npm i -S vue-keep-scroll-position
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueKeepScrollPosition from 'vue-keep-scroll-position'
Vue.use VueKeepScrollPosition
Just add
v-keep-scroll-position to your components within
<keep-alive>. For
router-view:
<keep-alive>
<router-view v-keep-scroll-position></router-view>
</keep-alive>
For simple dynamic components:
<keep-alive>
<component :is="someComponentName" v-keep-scroll-position></component>
</keep-alive>