A vue 2.0 directive to keep scroll position for keep-alived components. Forked from vue-keep-scroll and rewritten for vue 2.0 compatibility.

Install

npm i -S vue-keep-scroll-position

Plug into vue

import Vue from 'vue' import VueKeepScrollPosition from 'vue-keep-scroll-position' Vue.use VueKeepScrollPosition

Usage

Just add v-keep-scroll-position to your components within <keep-alive> . For router-view :

< keep-alive > < router-view v-keep-scroll-position > </ router-view > </ keep-alive >

For simple dynamic components: