vks

vue-keep-scroll-position

by Beep LIN
0.1.2 (see all)

A vue 2.0 directive to keep scroll position for keep-alived components.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vue Scroll

Readme

vue-keep-scroll-position

A vue 2.0 directive to keep scroll position for keep-alived components. Forked from vue-keep-scroll and rewritten for vue 2.0 compatibility.

Install

npm i -S vue-keep-scroll-position

Plug into vue

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueKeepScrollPosition from 'vue-keep-scroll-position'
Vue.use VueKeepScrollPosition

Usage

Just add v-keep-scroll-position to your components within <keep-alive>. For router-view:

<keep-alive>
  <router-view v-keep-scroll-position></router-view>
</keep-alive>

For simple dynamic components:

<keep-alive>
  <component :is="someComponentName" v-keep-scroll-position></component>
</keep-alive>

