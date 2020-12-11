KaTeX enables fast math typesetting for the web. vue-katex is a lightweight plugin introduces a simple way to use KaTeX in your Vue app. Enjoy! 🙂
Install
vue-katex with
katex as a peer dependency
# With NPM
npm i vue-katex katex -P
# With Yarn
yarn add vue-katex katex
As explained in the KaTeX documentation, you must also add the related stylesheet.
<style>
@import "../node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.css";
</style>
or
import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css';
In your script entry point:
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueKatex from 'vue-katex';
import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css';
Vue.use(VueKatex, {
globalOptions: {
//... Define globally applied KaTeX options here
}
});
Now you are all setup to use the plugin.
There are two ways to use vue-katex, using the
KatexElement component or using the
v-katex directive.
Options applied globally through the plugin will be merged with any options applied locally to the
v-katex directive or
KatexElement. Locally applied options have a higher precedence and will override globally applied options, the exception to this is any KaTeX option of the type
object or
array. These will be merged with the resultant option containing all global and local keys or elements.
In your template (don't forget to escape all backslashes):
<div v-katex="'\\frac{a_i}{1+x}'"></div>
To render the math in display mode:
<div v-katex:display="'\\frac{a_i}{1+x}'"></div>
To add KaTeX options, use an object literal instead:
<div v-katex="{ expression: '\\frac{a_i}{1+x}', options: { throwOnError: false }}"></div>
<div v-katex:auto>
\(\frac{a_i}{1+x}\)
</div>
Options can be applied as follows
<div v-katex:auto="{ options }">
\(\frac{a_i}{1+x}\)
</div>
See KaTeX documentation for auto-render for more information.
<katex-element expression="'\\frac{a_i}{1+x}'"/>
Through props
KatexElement supports all of the same options that KaTeX supports.
|Props
|
strict
Type:
[Boolean, String, Function] Default:
"warn"
false or
"ignore", allow features that make writing LaTeX convenient but are not actually supported by (Xe)LaTeX (similar to MathJax). If
true or
"error" (LaTeX faithfulness mode), throw an error for any such transgressions. If
"warn" (the default), warn about such behavior via
console.warn. Provide a custom function
handler(errorCode, errorMsg, token) to customize behavior depending on the type of transgression (summarized by the string code
errorCode and detailed in
errorMsg); this function can also return
"ignore",
"error", or
"warn" to use a built-in behavior. A list of such features and their
errorCode:
"unknownSymbol": Use of unknown Unicode symbol, which will likely also lead to warnings about missing character metrics, and layouts may be incorrect (especially in terms of vertical heights).
"unicodeTextInMathMode": Use of Unicode text characters in math mode.
"mathVsTextUnits": Mismatch of math vs. text commands and units/mode.
"commentAtEnd": Use of % comment without a terminating newline. LaTeX would thereby comment out the end of math mode (e.g. $), causing an error. A second category of errorCodes never throw errors, but their strictness affects the behavior of KaTeX
"newLineInDisplayMode": Use of \ or \newline in display mode (outside an array/tabular environment). In strict mode, no line break results, as in LaTeX.
See also: KaTeX Documentation
vue-katex is released under the MIT license.