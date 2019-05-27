openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vjh

vue-jsx-hot-loader

by Cristian Pallarés
1.4.1 (see all)

Webpack loader for Vue.js v2 components with JSX render functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

758

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Hot Reload

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-jsx-hot-loader

Greenkeeper badge TravisCI Build status

Works with:

Vue 2 Webpack

This loader will enable Hot Module Replacement for Webpack when using Vue's JSX render functions.

Installation

npm install vue-jsx-hot-loader

Usage

// path/to/component.jsx
export default {
    render(h) {
        return (
            <div>
                <p>Hello</p>
            </div>
        );
    },
};

// webpack.config.js
export default {
    // ...
    module: {
        loaders: [
            // Enable HMR for JSX.
            {
                test: /\.jsx$/,
                use: [
                    'babel-loader',
                    'vue-jsx-hot-loader',
                ],
            },
            // Remember to use babel on the rest of the JS files.
            {
                test: /\.js$/,
                use: 'babel-loader',
            },
        ],
    },
};

Gotchas

  • It only works for the default exported module (which should normally be the component itself).

Development

Playground

npm run playground

Release

npx np

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@storybook/vue📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
205K
vue-hot-reload-api🌶️ Hot reload API for Vue components
GitHub Stars
453
Weekly Downloads
2M
vue-hot-loaderThe Vue Hot Loader adds webpack HMR compatibility to your standard JS vue components.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
418
vhr
vue-hot-reload-loaderEnable hot module replacement (HMR) on your Vue components
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
193
whs
webpack-hot-serverWebpack dev server with webpack-hot-middleware
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
38
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial