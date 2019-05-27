Works with:

This loader will enable Hot Module Replacement for Webpack when using Vue's JSX render functions.

Installation

npm install vue-jsx-hot-loader

Usage

export default { render(h) { return ( < div > < p > Hello </ p > </ div > ); }, };

export default { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.jsx$/ , use : [ 'babel-loader' , 'vue-jsx-hot-loader' , ], }, { test : /\.js$/ , use : 'babel-loader' , }, ], }, };

Gotchas

It only works for the default exported module (which should normally be the component itself).

Development

Playground

npm run playground

Release