Works with:
This loader will enable
Hot Module Replacement for Webpack when using Vue's JSX render functions.
npm install vue-jsx-hot-loader
// path/to/component.jsx
export default {
render(h) {
return (
<div>
<p>Hello</p>
</div>
);
},
};
// webpack.config.js
export default {
// ...
module: {
loaders: [
// Enable HMR for JSX.
{
test: /\.jsx$/,
use: [
'babel-loader',
'vue-jsx-hot-loader',
],
},
// Remember to use babel on the rest of the JS files.
{
test: /\.js$/,
use: 'babel-loader',
},
],
},
};
npm run playground
npx np