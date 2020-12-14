A tiny library for handling JSONP request.
As Vue plugin:
import { VueJsonp } from 'vue-jsonp'
// Vue Plugin.
Vue.use(VueJsonp)
// Now you can use this.$jsonp in Vue components.
const vm = new Vue()
vm.$jsonp('/some-jsonp-url', {
myCustomUrlParam: 'veryNice'
})
Use function directly:
import { jsonp } from 'vue-jsonp'
jsonp('/some-jsonp-url', {
myCustomUrlParam: 'veryNice'
})
// The request url will be "/some-jsonp-url?name=LancerComet&age=100&callback=jsonp_{RANDOM_STR}".
jsonp('/some-jsonp-url', {
name: 'LancerComet',
age: 100
})
The url uniform is
/url?{callbackQuery}={callbackName}&..., the default is
/url?callback=jsonp_{RANDOM_STRING}&....
And you can change it like this:
// The request url will be "/some-jsonp-url?name=LancerComet&age=100&cb=jsonp_func".
jsonp('/some-jsonp-url', {
callbackQuery: 'cb',
callbackName: 'jsonp_func',
name: 'LancerComet',
age: 100
})
VueJsonp: PluginObject<never>
jsonp<T>: (url: string, param?: IJsonpParam, timeout?: number) => Promise<T>
IJsonpParam is the type of param for jsonp function.
/**
* JSONP parameter declaration.
*/
interface IJsonpParam {
/**
* Callback query name.
* This param is used to define the query name of the callback function.
*
* @example
* // The request url will be "/some-url?myCallback=jsonp_func&myCustomUrlParam=veryNice"
* jsonp('/some-url', {
* callbackQuery: 'myCallback',
* callbackName: 'jsonp_func',
* myCustomUrlParam: 'veryNice'
* })
*
* @default callback
*/
callbackQuery?: string
/**
* Callback function name.
* This param is used to define the jsonp function name.
*
* @example
* // The request url will be "/some-url?myCallback=jsonp_func&myCustomUrlParam=veryNice"
* jsonp('/some-url', {
* callbackQuery: 'myCallback',
* callbackName: 'jsonp_func',
* myCustomUrlParam: 'veryNice'
* })
*
* @default jsonp_ + randomStr()
*/
callbackName?: string
/**
* Custom data.
*/
[key: string]: any
}
import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueJsonp } from 'vue-jsonp'
Vue.use(VueJsonp)
const vm = new Vue()
const { code, data, message } = await vm.$jsonp<{
code: number,
message: string,
data: {
id: number,
nickname: string
}
}>('/my-awesome-url', {
name: 'MyName', age: 20
})
assert(code === 0)
assert(message === 'ok')
assert(data.id === 1)
assert(data.nickname === 'John Smith')
import { jsonp } from 'vue-jsonp'
const result = await jsonp<string>('/my-awesome-url')
assert(result === 'such a jsonp')
MIT