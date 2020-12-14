A tiny library for handling JSONP request.

Quick Start

As Vue plugin:

import { VueJsonp } from 'vue-jsonp' Vue.use(VueJsonp) const vm = new Vue() vm.$jsonp( '/some-jsonp-url' , { myCustomUrlParam: 'veryNice' })

Use function directly:

import { jsonp } from 'vue-jsonp' jsonp( '/some-jsonp-url' , { myCustomUrlParam: 'veryNice' })

Send data and set query & function name

Send data

jsonp( '/some-jsonp-url' , { name: 'LancerComet' , age: 100 })

Custom query & function name

The url uniform is /url?{callbackQuery}={callbackName}&... , the default is /url?callback=jsonp_{RANDOM_STRING}&... .

And you can change it like this:

jsonp( '/some-jsonp-url' , { callbackQuery: 'cb' , callbackName: 'jsonp_func' , name: 'LancerComet' , age: 100 })

Module exports

VueJsonp: PluginObject<never>

jsonp<T>: (url: string, param?: IJsonpParam, timeout?: number) => Promise<T>

API

IJsonpParam

IJsonpParam is the type of param for jsonp function.

interface IJsonpParam { callbackQuery?: string callbackName?: string [key: string ]: any }

Example

import Vue from 'vue' import { VueJsonp } from 'vue-jsonp' Vue.use(VueJsonp) const vm = new Vue() const { code, data, message } = await vm.$jsonp<{ code: number , message: string , data: { id: number , nickname: string } }>( '/my-awesome-url' , { name: 'MyName' , age: 20 }) assert(code === 0 ) assert(message === 'ok' ) assert(data.id === 1 ) assert(data.nickname === 'John Smith' )

import { jsonp } from 'vue-jsonp' const result = await jsonp< string >( '/my-awesome-url' ) assert(result === 'such a jsonp' )

License

MIT