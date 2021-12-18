Simple JSON viewer component, for Vue.js 2 or 3.
Support for incremental update components
Using npm:
$ npm install vue-json-viewer@2 --save
// Vue2
$ npm install vue-json-viewer@3 --save
// Vue3
Using yarn:
$ yarn add vue-json-viewer@2
// Vue2
$ yarn add vue-json-viewer@3
// Vue3
<json-viewer :value="jsonData"></json-viewer>
<json-viewer
:value="jsonData"
:expand-depth=5
copyable
boxed
sort></json-viewer>
import Vue from 'vue'
import JsonViewer from 'vue-json-viewer'
// Import JsonViewer as a Vue.js plugin
Vue.use(JsonViewer)
// or
// components: {JsonViewer}
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data() {
return {
jsonData: {
total: 25,
limit: 10,
skip: 0,
links: {
previous: undefined,
next: function () {},
},
data: [
{
id: '5968fcad629fa84ab65a5247',
firstname: 'Ada',
lastname: 'Lovelace',
awards: null,
known: [
'mathematics',
'computing'
],
position: {
lat: 44.563836,
lng: 6.495139
},
description: `Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace (née Byron; 10 December 1815 – 27 November 1852) was an English mathematician and writer,
chiefly known for her work on Charles Babbage's proposed mechanical general-purpose computer,
the Analytical Engine. She was the first to recognise that the machine had applications beyond pure calculation,
and published the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine.
As a result, she is sometimes regarded as the first to recognise the full potential of a "computing machine" and the first computer programmer.`,
bornAt: '1815-12-10T00:00:00.000Z',
diedAt: '1852-11-27T00:00:00.000Z'
}, {
id: '5968fcad629fa84ab65a5246',
firstname: 'Grace',
lastname: 'Hopper',
awards: [
'Defense Distinguished Service Medal',
'Legion of Merit',
'Meritorious Service Medal',
'American Campaign Medal',
'World War II Victory Medal',
'National Defense Service Medal',
'Armed Forces Reserve Medal',
'Naval Reserve Medal',
'Presidential Medal of Freedom'
],
known: null,
position: {
lat: 43.614624,
lng: 3.879995
},
description: `Grace Brewster Murray Hopper (née Murray; December 9, 1906 – January 1, 1992)
was an American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral.
One of the first programmers of the Harvard Mark I computer,
she was a pioneer of computer programming who invented one of the first compiler related tools.
She popularized the idea of machine-independent programming languages, which led to the development of COBOL,
an early high-level programming language still in use today.`,
bornAt: '1815-12-10T00:00:00.000Z',
diedAt: '1852-11-27T00:00:00.000Z'
}
]
}
}
}
})
import JsonViewer from 'vue-json-viewer/ssr'
// Import JsonViewer as a Vue.js plugin
Vue.use(JsonViewer)
// or
// components: {JsonViewer}
and
import 'vue-json-viewer/style.css'
|Property
|Description
|Default
value
|JSON data (can be used with
v-model)
|Required
expand-depth
|Collapse blocs under this depth
1
copyable
|Display the copy button, you can customize copy text just set
{copyText: 'copy', copiedText: 'copied', timeout: 2000} or set
true use default copytext
false
sort
|Sort keys before displaying
false
boxed
|Add a fancy "boxed" style to component
false
theme
|Add a custom CSS class for theming purposes
jv-light
expanded
|Default expand the view
false
timeformat
|custom time format function
|time => time.toLocaleString()
preview-mode
|no expand mode
false
show-array-index
|array show index
true
|Listener
|Description
|Value
copied
|Emits copyEvent after text copied
|Clipboard success event
|Name
|Description
|Scope
copy
|Custom content for copy button
{copied: boolean}
|Name
|Description
|Scope
alt + click
|expand all node
To create custom theme, (e.g.
my-awesome-json-theme), in two easy steps:
theme="my-awesome-json-theme" to the JsonViewer component
// values are default one from jv-light template
.my-awesome-json-theme {
background: #fff;
white-space: nowrap;
color: #525252;
font-size: 14px;
font-family: Consolas, Menlo, Courier, monospace;
.jv-ellipsis {
color: #999;
background-color: #eee;
display: inline-block;
line-height: 0.9;
font-size: 0.9em;
padding: 0px 4px 2px 4px;
border-radius: 3px;
vertical-align: 2px;
cursor: pointer;
user-select: none;
}
.jv-button { color: #49b3ff }
.jv-key { color: #111111 }
.jv-item {
&.jv-array { color: #111111 }
&.jv-boolean { color: #fc1e70 }
&.jv-function { color: #067bca }
&.jv-number { color: #fc1e70 }
&.jv-number-float { color: #fc1e70 }
&.jv-number-integer { color: #fc1e70 }
&.jv-object { color: #111111 }
&.jv-undefined { color: #e08331 }
&.jv-string {
color: #42b983;
word-break: break-word;
white-space: normal;
}
}
.jv-code {
.jv-toggle {
&:before {
padding: 0px 2px;
border-radius: 2px;
}
&:hover {
&:before {
background: #eee;
}
}
}
}
}