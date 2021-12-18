中文版

Simple JSON viewer component, for Vue.js 2 or 3.

Support for incremental update components

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install vue- json -viewer@ 2 // Vue2 $ npm install vue- json -viewer@ 3 // Vue3

Using yarn:

$ yarn add vue- json -viewer@ 2 // Vue2 $ yarn add vue- json -viewer@ 3 // Vue3

Example

< json-viewer :value = "jsonData" > </ json-viewer > < hr /> < json-viewer :value = "jsonData" :expand-depth = 5 copyable boxed sort > </ json-viewer >

import Vue from 'vue' import JsonViewer from 'vue-json-viewer' Vue.use(JsonViewer) new Vue({ el : '#app' , data() { return { jsonData : { total : 25 , limit : 10 , skip : 0 , links : { previous : undefined , next : function ( ) {}, }, data : [ { id : '5968fcad629fa84ab65a5247' , firstname : 'Ada' , lastname : 'Lovelace' , awards : null , known : [ 'mathematics' , 'computing' ], position : { lat : 44.563836 , lng : 6.495139 }, description : `Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace (née Byron; 10 December 1815 – 27 November 1852) was an English mathematician and writer, chiefly known for her work on Charles Babbage's proposed mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine. She was the first to recognise that the machine had applications beyond pure calculation, and published the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine. As a result, she is sometimes regarded as the first to recognise the full potential of a "computing machine" and the first computer programmer.` , bornAt : '1815-12-10T00:00:00.000Z' , diedAt : '1852-11-27T00:00:00.000Z' }, { id : '5968fcad629fa84ab65a5246' , firstname : 'Grace' , lastname : 'Hopper' , awards : [ 'Defense Distinguished Service Medal' , 'Legion of Merit' , 'Meritorious Service Medal' , 'American Campaign Medal' , 'World War II Victory Medal' , 'National Defense Service Medal' , 'Armed Forces Reserve Medal' , 'Naval Reserve Medal' , 'Presidential Medal of Freedom' ], known : null , position : { lat : 43.614624 , lng : 3.879995 }, description : `Grace Brewster Murray Hopper (née Murray; December 9, 1906 – January 1, 1992) was an American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral. One of the first programmers of the Harvard Mark I computer, she was a pioneer of computer programming who invented one of the first compiler related tools. She popularized the idea of machine-independent programming languages, which led to the development of COBOL, an early high-level programming language still in use today.` , bornAt : '1815-12-10T00:00:00.000Z' , diedAt : '1852-11-27T00:00:00.000Z' } ] } } } })

SSR

import JsonViewer from 'vue-json-viewer/ssr' Vue.use(JsonViewer)

and

import 'vue-json-viewer/style.css'

Preview

Options

Property Description Default value JSON data (can be used with v-model ) Required expand-depth Collapse blocs under this depth 1 copyable Display the copy button, you can customize copy text just set {copyText: 'copy', copiedText: 'copied', timeout: 2000} or set true use default copytext false sort Sort keys before displaying false boxed Add a fancy "boxed" style to component false theme Add a custom CSS class for theming purposes jv-light expanded Default expand the view false timeformat custom time format function time => time.toLocaleString() preview-mode no expand mode false show-array-index array show index true

Listeners

Listener Description Value copied Emits copyEvent after text copied Clipboard success event

Slots

Name Description Scope copy Custom content for copy button {copied: boolean}

shortcut keys

Name Description Scope alt + click expand all node

Theming

To create custom theme, (e.g. my-awesome-json-theme ), in two easy steps:

add theme="my-awesome-json-theme" to the JsonViewer component copy-pasta and customize this SCSS template: