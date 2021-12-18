openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vjv

vue-json-viewer

by 陈峰
2.2.20 (see all)

Simple JSON viewer component, for Vue.js 2 and support ssr

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.2K

GitHub Stars

323

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

vue-json-viewer

中文版

Simple JSON viewer component, for Vue.js 2 or 3.

Support for incremental update components

Travis npm npm

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install vue-json-viewer@2 --save
// Vue2
$ npm install vue-json-viewer@3 --save
// Vue3

Using yarn:

$ yarn add vue-json-viewer@2 
// Vue2
$ yarn add vue-json-viewer@3 
// Vue3

Example

<json-viewer :value="jsonData"></json-viewer>

<hr />

<json-viewer
  :value="jsonData"
  :expand-depth=5
  copyable
  boxed
  sort></json-viewer>

import Vue from 'vue'
import JsonViewer from 'vue-json-viewer'

// Import JsonViewer as a Vue.js plugin
Vue.use(JsonViewer)
// or 
// components: {JsonViewer}


new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data() {
    return {
      jsonData: {
        total: 25,
        limit: 10,
        skip: 0,
        links: {
          previous: undefined,
          next: function () {},
        },
        data: [
          {
            id: '5968fcad629fa84ab65a5247',
            firstname: 'Ada',
            lastname: 'Lovelace',
            awards: null,
            known: [
              'mathematics',
              'computing'
            ],
            position: {
              lat: 44.563836,
              lng: 6.495139
            },
            description: `Augusta Ada King, Countess of Lovelace (née Byron; 10 December 1815 – 27 November 1852) was an English mathematician and writer,
            chiefly known for her work on Charles Babbage's proposed mechanical general-purpose computer,
            the Analytical Engine. She was the first to recognise that the machine had applications beyond pure calculation,
            and published the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine.
            As a result, she is sometimes regarded as the first to recognise the full potential of a "computing machine" and the first computer programmer.`,
            bornAt: '1815-12-10T00:00:00.000Z',
            diedAt: '1852-11-27T00:00:00.000Z'
          }, {
            id: '5968fcad629fa84ab65a5246',
            firstname: 'Grace',
            lastname: 'Hopper',
            awards: [
              'Defense Distinguished Service Medal',
              'Legion of Merit',
              'Meritorious Service Medal',
              'American Campaign Medal',
              'World War II Victory Medal',
              'National Defense Service Medal',
              'Armed Forces Reserve Medal',
              'Naval Reserve Medal',
              'Presidential Medal of Freedom'
            ],
            known: null,
            position: {
              lat: 43.614624,
              lng: 3.879995
            },
            description: `Grace Brewster Murray Hopper (née Murray; December 9, 1906 – January 1, 1992)
            was an American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral.
            One of the first programmers of the Harvard Mark I computer,
            she was a pioneer of computer programming who invented one of the first compiler related tools.
            She popularized the idea of machine-independent programming languages, which led to the development of COBOL,
            an early high-level programming language still in use today.`,
            bornAt: '1815-12-10T00:00:00.000Z',
            diedAt: '1852-11-27T00:00:00.000Z'
          }
        ]
      }
    }
  }
})

SSR

import JsonViewer from 'vue-json-viewer/ssr'

// Import JsonViewer as a Vue.js plugin
Vue.use(JsonViewer)
// or 
// components: {JsonViewer}

and

import 'vue-json-viewer/style.css'

Preview

preview

Options

PropertyDescriptionDefault
valueJSON data (can be used with v-model)Required
expand-depthCollapse blocs under this depth1
copyableDisplay the copy button, you can customize copy text just set {copyText: 'copy', copiedText: 'copied', timeout: 2000} or set true use default copytextfalse
sortSort keys before displayingfalse
boxedAdd a fancy "boxed" style to componentfalse
themeAdd a custom CSS class for theming purposesjv-light
expandedDefault expand the viewfalse
timeformatcustom time format functiontime => time.toLocaleString()
preview-modeno expand modefalse
show-array-indexarray show indextrue

Listeners

ListenerDescriptionValue
copiedEmits copyEvent after text copiedClipboard success event

Slots

NameDescriptionScope
copyCustom content for copy button{copied: boolean}

shortcut keys

NameDescriptionScope
alt + clickexpand all node

Theming

To create custom theme, (e.g. my-awesome-json-theme), in two easy steps:

  1. add theme="my-awesome-json-theme" to the JsonViewer component
  2. copy-pasta and customize this SCSS template:
// values are default one from jv-light template
.my-awesome-json-theme {
  background: #fff;
  white-space: nowrap;
  color: #525252;
  font-size: 14px;
  font-family: Consolas, Menlo, Courier, monospace;

  .jv-ellipsis {
    color: #999;
    background-color: #eee;
    display: inline-block;
    line-height: 0.9;
    font-size: 0.9em;
    padding: 0px 4px 2px 4px;
    border-radius: 3px;
    vertical-align: 2px;
    cursor: pointer;
    user-select: none;
  }
  .jv-button { color: #49b3ff }
  .jv-key { color: #111111 }
  .jv-item {
    &.jv-array { color: #111111 }
    &.jv-boolean { color: #fc1e70 }
    &.jv-function { color: #067bca }
    &.jv-number { color: #fc1e70 }
    &.jv-number-float { color: #fc1e70 }
    &.jv-number-integer { color: #fc1e70 }
    &.jv-object { color: #111111 }
    &.jv-undefined { color: #e08331 }
    &.jv-string {
      color: #42b983;
      word-break: break-word;
      white-space: normal;
    }
  }
  .jv-code {
    .jv-toggle {
      &:before {
        padding: 0px 2px;
        border-radius: 2px;
      }
      &:hover {
        &:before {
          background: #eee;
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
邱权武guangzhou31 Ratings0 Reviews
以前是前端，现在是全栈，以后玩serverless。
10 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial