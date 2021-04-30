Edit JSON in UI form with JSON Schema and Vue.js <json-editor> component.

More info on: Example-Subscription Schema: newsletter.json

schema Object (required) The JSON Schema object. Use the v-if directive to load asynchronous schema.

v-model Object (optional) default: [object Object] Use this directive to create two-way data bindings with the component. It automatically picks the correct way to update the element based on the input type.

auto-complete String (optional) This property indicates whether the value of the control can be automatically completed by the browser. Possible values are: off and on .

no-validate Boolean (optional) This Boolean attribute indicates that the form is not to be validated when submitted.