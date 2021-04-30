openbase logo
vju

vue-json-ui-editor

by 郭宇翔
1.0.0 (see all)

Edit JSON in UI form with JSON Schema and Vue.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

327

GitHub Stars

435

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

json-editor

Edit JSON in UI form with JSON Schema and Vue.js <json-editor> component.

ScreenShot

Install

npm install vue-json-ui-editor --save

Use

<template>
<json-editor ref="JsonEditor" :schema="schema" v-model="model">
    <button @click="submit">submit</button>
    <button @click="reset">Reset</button>
</json-editor>
</template>

<script>
const SCHEMA = {
  type: 'object',
  title: 'vue-json-editor demo',
  properties: {
    name: {
      type: 'string',
    },
    email: {
      type: 'string',
    },
  },
};
// import vue-json-ui-editor
import JsonEditor from 'vue-json-ui-editor';
export default {
  components: { JsonEditor },
  data: () => ({
    // init json schma file ( require('@/schema/newsletter') )
    schema: SCHEMA,
    // data
    model: {
      name: 'Yourtion',
    },
  }),

  methods: {
    submit(_e) {
      alert(JSON.stringify(this.model));
    },
    reset() {
      this.$refs.JsonEditor.reset();
    },
  },
};
</script>

More info on: Example-Subscription Schema: newsletter.json

props

  • schema Object (required) The JSON Schema object. Use the v-if directive to load asynchronous schema.

  • v-model Object (optional) default: [object Object] Use this directive to create two-way data bindings with the component. It automatically picks the correct way to update the element based on the input type.

  • auto-complete String (optional) This property indicates whether the value of the control can be automatically completed by the browser. Possible values are: off and on.

  • no-validate Boolean (optional) This Boolean attribute indicates that the form is not to be validated when submitted.

  • input-wrapping-class String (optional) Define the inputs wrapping class. Leave undefined to disable input wrapping.

data

  • default initial value: [object Object]

  • fields initial value: [object Object]

  • error initial value: null

  • data initial value: [object Object]

events

  • input Fired synchronously when the value of an element is changed.

  • change Fired when a change to the element's value is committed by the user.

  • invalid Fired when a submittable element has been checked and doesn't satisfy its constraints. The validity of submittable elements is checked before submitting their owner form, or after the checkValidity() of the element or its owner form is called.

  • submit Fired when a form is submitted

methods

  • input(name) Get a form input reference

  • form() Get the form reference

  • checkValidity() Checks whether the form has any constraints and whether it satisfies them. If the form fails its constraints, the browser fires a cancelable invalid event at the element, and then returns false.

  • reset() Reset the value of all elements of the parent form.

  • submit(event) Send the content of the form to the server

  • setErrorMessage(message) Set a message error.

  • clearErrorMessage() clear the message error.

