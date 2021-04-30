Edit JSON in UI form with JSON Schema and Vue.js
<json-editor> component.
npm install vue-json-ui-editor --save
<template>
<json-editor ref="JsonEditor" :schema="schema" v-model="model">
<button @click="submit">submit</button>
<button @click="reset">Reset</button>
</json-editor>
</template>
<script>
const SCHEMA = {
type: 'object',
title: 'vue-json-editor demo',
properties: {
name: {
type: 'string',
},
email: {
type: 'string',
},
},
};
// import vue-json-ui-editor
import JsonEditor from 'vue-json-ui-editor';
export default {
components: { JsonEditor },
data: () => ({
// init json schma file ( require('@/schema/newsletter') )
schema: SCHEMA,
// data
model: {
name: 'Yourtion',
},
}),
methods: {
submit(_e) {
alert(JSON.stringify(this.model));
},
reset() {
this.$refs.JsonEditor.reset();
},
},
};
</script>
More info on: Example-Subscription Schema: newsletter.json
schema Object (required)
The JSON Schema object. Use the
v-if directive to load asynchronous schema.
v-model Object (optional)
default: [object Object]
Use this directive to create two-way data bindings with the component. It automatically picks the correct way to update the element based on the input type.
auto-complete String (optional)
This property indicates whether the value of the control can be automatically completed by the browser. Possible values are:
off and
on.
no-validate Boolean (optional)
This Boolean attribute indicates that the form is not to be validated when submitted.
input-wrapping-class String (optional)
Define the inputs wrapping class. Leave
undefined to disable input wrapping.
default
initial value:
[object Object]
fields
initial value:
[object Object]
error
initial value:
null
data
initial value:
[object Object]
input Fired synchronously when the value of an element is changed.
change Fired when a change to the element's value is committed by the user.
invalid Fired when a submittable element has been checked and doesn't satisfy its constraints. The validity of submittable elements is checked before submitting their owner form, or after the
checkValidity() of the element or its owner form is called.
submit Fired when a form is submitted
input(name)
Get a form input reference
form()
Get the form reference
checkValidity()
Checks whether the form has any constraints and whether it satisfies them. If the form fails its constraints, the browser fires a cancelable
invalid event at the element, and then returns false.
reset()
Reset the value of all elements of the parent form.
submit(event)
Send the content of the form to the server
setErrorMessage(message)
Set a message error.
clearErrorMessage()
clear the message error.