Vue component that renders JSON data in a collapsible tree structure.

usage

use in browsers

Include the CSS and JS along with Vue, so you get a <json-tree> component.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@2.6.10/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-json-tree@0.4.1/dist/json-tree.js" > </ script >

Instantiate the component with your data.

< div id = "app" > </ div > < script > new Vue({ template: '<json-tree :raw="sample"></json-tree>' , el: '#app' , data: { sample: '{"foo": "bar"}' } }) </ script >

use with webpack and vue-loader

Install the vue-json-tree package via NPM.

npm install --save vue-json-tree

Import the SFC (with CSS embedded) and register it as a component, either globally or in another component.

import JsonTree from 'vue-json-tree' Vue.component( 'json-tree' , JsonTree)

props

raw ( string , optional)

The data you want to present in the tree view. Must be a valid JSON string, otherwise it fails.

data ( any , optional)

If your JSON data has already been parsed, bind this one instead. Must be something that can be produced by JSON.parse() .

level ( number , optional)

Sometimes the data structure is very deep. You could set them to collapsed on load. By default all levels are expanded.

demo

https://myst729.github.io/vue-json-tree/

MIT © Leo