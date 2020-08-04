openbase logo
vjt

vue-json-tree

by Leo Deng
0.4.3 (see all)

Vue component that renders JSON data in a collapsible tree structure.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Tree

Readme

vue-json-tree

CircleCI NPM License

Vue component that renders JSON data in a collapsible tree structure.

usage

use in browsers

  • Include the CSS and JS along with Vue, so you get a <json-tree> component.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2.6.10/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-json-tree@0.4.1/dist/json-tree.js"></script>
  • Instantiate the component with your data.
<div id="app"></div>
<script>
  new Vue({
    template: '<json-tree :raw="sample"></json-tree>',
    el: '#app',
    data: {
      sample: '{"foo": "bar"}'
    }
  })
</script>

use with webpack and vue-loader

  • Install the vue-json-tree package via NPM.
npm install --save vue-json-tree
  • Import the SFC (with CSS embedded) and register it as a component, either globally or in another component.
import JsonTree from 'vue-json-tree'
Vue.component('json-tree', JsonTree)

props

raw (string, optional)

The data you want to present in the tree view. Must be a valid JSON string, otherwise it fails.

data (any, optional)

If your JSON data has already been parsed, bind this one instead. Must be something that can be produced by JSON.parse().

level (number, optional)

Sometimes the data structure is very deep. You could set them to collapsed on load. By default all levels are expanded.

demo

https://myst729.github.io/vue-json-tree/

MIT © Leo

