openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vjt

vue-json-to-csv

by Angeliki Komianou
1.1.8 (see all)

A Vue.js 2 component for transform and download a json in csv format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue CSV Builder

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-json-to-csv

A Vue.js 2 component to transform and download a json in csv format https://angeliquekom.github.io/vue-json-to-csv.github.io/

Installation

npm install --save vue-json-to-csv or use dist/vue-json-to-csv.min.js

Demo

Demo

Usage

For vue-cli user:

import VueJsonToCsv from 'vue-json-to-csv'

For standalone usage:

<script src="vue.min.js"></script>
<!-- must place this line after vue.js -->
<script src="dist/vue-json-to-csv.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  Vue.use(VueJsonToCsv);
</script>

Sample 1 (simple use)

Simple usage: will generate a default button. The csv will include all the labels (name, surname) and the data

<vue-json-to-csv :json-data="[
    { name: 'Joe', surname: 'Roe' },
    { name: 'John', surname: 'Doe' }
  ]">
</vue-json-to-csv>

Result csv

csv.csv

namesurname
JoeRoe
JohnDoe

Sample 2 (filter labels)

Selected labels with custom csv title: will generate a custom button as defined at the slot. The csv will include only the "name" label with the "First name" title and the relevant data.

<vue-json-to-csv :json-data="[
    { name: 'Joe', surname: 'Roe' },
    { name: 'John', surname: 'Doe' }
  ]"
  :labels="{ name: { title: 'First name' } }"
  :csv-title="My_CSV"
  >
  <button>
    <b>My custom button</b>
  </button>
</vue-json-to-csv>

Result csv

My_CSV.csv

First name
Joe
John

Sample 3 (handle success/error, custom button, configure labels)

Handle success/error with custom button, returns specific labels with custom title: use of custom methods on success or error.

<vue-json-to-csv :json-data="[
    { name: 'John', surname: 'Doe', age: 20, salary: 20.000, hours: 37.4 },
    { name: 'John', surname: 'Roe', age: 40, salary: 40.000, hours: 35.2 },
    { name: 'Jane', surname: 'Woe', age: 50, salary: 52.000, hours: 30.4 }
  ]"
  :labels="{
    name: { title: 'First name' },
    salary: { title: 'Annual salary' },
    hours: { title: 'Hours/week' }
  }"
  @success="val => handleSuccess(val)"
  @error="val => handleError(val)">
  <button>
    <b>My custom button</b>
  </button>
</vue-json-to-csv>

Configuration

PropDetails
json-dataArray of the objects which contain the data to display (required). Each key will be a different column at the csv. All the objects should contain the same keys. If empty array an error will be returned. Example: [ { name: 'Joe', surname: 'Roe' }, { name: 'Joe', surname: 'Doe' }]
show-labelsBoolean. If false the first row of the csv will not contain the labels names.
labelsAn object of the keys of the labels will be displayed. Use to filter the keys to display and modify their label title. For each key we provide the title of the key to displayed. If not defined all the keys will be parsed. Example: { name: { title: 'First name' } }
csv-titleString. The title of the generated csv. Default: 'csv'
separatorString. The separator of the columns. Default: ','
@update:errorWill be triggered in case of an empty json array, if the labels object has not children or any parsing issue
@update:successWill be triggered in case of a successful csv creation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vjc
vue-json-csvVueJS component to export Json Data into CSV file and download the resulting file.
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
12K

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial