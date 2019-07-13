A Vue.js 2 component to transform and download a json in csv format https://angeliquekom.github.io/vue-json-to-csv.github.io/

Installation

npm install --save vue-json-to-csv or use dist/vue-json-to-csv.min.js

Demo

Usage

For vue-cli user:

import VueJsonToCsv from 'vue-json-to-csv'

For standalone usage:

< script src = "vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/vue-json-to-csv.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use(VueJsonToCsv); </ script >

Sample 1 (simple use)

Simple usage: will generate a default button. The csv will include all the labels (name, surname) and the data

< vue-json-to-csv :json-data = "[ { name: 'Joe', surname: 'Roe' }, { name: 'John', surname: 'Doe' } ]" > </ vue-json-to-csv >

Result csv

csv.csv

name surname Joe Roe John Doe

Sample 2 (filter labels)

Selected labels with custom csv title: will generate a custom button as defined at the slot. The csv will include only the "name" label with the "First name" title and the relevant data.

< vue-json-to-csv :json-data = "[ { name: 'Joe', surname: 'Roe' }, { name: 'John', surname: 'Doe' } ]" :labels = "{ name: { title: 'First name' } }" :csv-title = "My_CSV" > < button > < b > My custom button </ b > </ button > </ vue-json-to-csv >

Result csv

My_CSV.csv

First name Joe John

Sample 3 (handle success/error, custom button, configure labels)

Handle success/error with custom button, returns specific labels with custom title: use of custom methods on success or error.

< vue-json-to-csv :json-data = "[ { name: 'John', surname: 'Doe', age: 20, salary: 20.000, hours: 37.4 }, { name: 'John', surname: 'Roe', age: 40, salary: 40.000, hours: 35.2 }, { name: 'Jane', surname: 'Woe', age: 50, salary: 52.000, hours: 30.4 } ]" :labels = "{ name: { title: 'First name' }, salary: { title: 'Annual salary' }, hours: { title: 'Hours/week' } }" @ success = "val => handleSuccess(val)" @ error = "val => handleError(val)" > < button > < b > My custom button </ b > </ button > </ vue-json-to-csv >

Configuration