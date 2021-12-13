A Vue component for rendering JSON data as a tree structure.
Now it supports Vue3 at least. If you still use Vue2, see 1.x.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 10 versions
|last 10 versions
|last 10 versions
|last 2 versions
$ npm install vue-json-pretty --save
$ yarn add vue-json-pretty
$ npm install vue-json-pretty@next --save
The CSS file is included separately and needs to be imported manually. You can either import CSS globally in your app (if supported by your framework) or directly from the component.
<template>
<div>
<vue-json-pretty :path="'res'" :data="{ key: 'value' }" @click="handleClick"> </vue-json-pretty>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueJsonPretty from 'vue-json-pretty';
import 'vue-json-pretty/lib/styles.css';
export default {
components: {
VueJsonPretty,
},
};
</script>
plugins/vue-json-pretty.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueJsonPretty from 'vue-json-pretty'
Vue.component("vue-json-pretty", VueJsonPretty)
nuxt.config.js
css: [
'vue-json-pretty/lib/styles.css'
],
plugins: [
'@/plugins/vue-json-pretty'
],
base properties.
base and
higher attributes.
|Attribute
|Level
|Description
|Type
|Default
|data
|normal
|JSON data
|JSON object
|-
|deep
|normal
|Data depth, data larger than this depth will not be expanded
|number
|Infinity
|deepCollapseChildren
|normal
|Whether children collapsed by
deep prop should also be collapsed
|boolean
|false
|showLength
|normal
|Whether to show the length when closed
|boolean
|false
|showLine
|normal
|Whether to show the line
|boolean
|true
|showDoubleQuotes
|normal
|Whether to show doublequotes on key
|boolean
|true
|virtual
|normal
|Whether to use virtual scrolling, usually used for big data
|boolean
|false
|itemHeight
|normal
|The height of each item when using virtual scrolling
|number
|auto
|v-model
|higher
|Defines value when the tree can be selected
|string, array
|-
|path
|higher
|Root data path
|string
|root
|pathSelectable
|higher
|Defines whether a data path supports selection
|function(path, content)
|-
|selectableType
|higher
|Defines the selected type, this feature is not supported by default
|multiple, single
|-
|showSelectController
|higher
|Whether to show the select controller at left
|boolean
|false
|selectOnClickNode
|higher
|Whether to change selected value when click node
|boolean
|true
|highlightSelectedNode
|higher
|Highlight current node when selected
|boolean
|true
|collapsedOnClickBrackets
|higher
|Collapsed control
|boolean
|true
|customValueFormatter
|higher
|A function that can return different html or strings to display for values in the data.
|function(data, key, path, defaultFormatResult)
|-
|Event Name
|Description
|Callback Parameters
|click
|triggered when a data item is clicked
|(path, data)
|change
|triggered when the selected value changed (only the selectableType not null)
|(newVal, oldVal)