data normal JSON data JSON object -

deep normal Data depth, data larger than this depth will not be expanded number Infinity

deepCollapseChildren normal Whether children collapsed by deep prop should also be collapsed boolean false

showLength normal Whether to show the length when closed boolean false

showLine normal Whether to show the line boolean true

showDoubleQuotes normal Whether to show doublequotes on key boolean true

virtual normal Whether to use virtual scrolling, usually used for big data boolean false

itemHeight normal The height of each item when using virtual scrolling number auto

v-model higher Defines value when the tree can be selected string, array -

path higher Root data path string root

pathSelectable higher Defines whether a data path supports selection function(path, content) -

selectableType higher Defines the selected type, this feature is not supported by default multiple, single -

showSelectController higher Whether to show the select controller at left boolean false

selectOnClickNode higher Whether to change selected value when click node boolean true

highlightSelectedNode higher Highlight current node when selected boolean true

collapsedOnClickBrackets higher Collapsed control boolean true