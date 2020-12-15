openbase logo
vjc

vue-json-csv

by Antoine Aflalo
1.2.12 (see all)

VueJS component to export Json Data into CSV file and download the resulting file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.7K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue CSV Builder

Readme

Vue JSON to CSV file

FOSSA Status

Example

GitHub Pages

Getting started

Get the package:

yarn add vue-json-csv

Register JsonCSV in your app entrypoint:

import Vue from 'vue'
import JsonCSV from 'vue-json-csv'

Vue.component('downloadCsv', JsonCSV)

In your template

<download-csv
    :data   = "json_data">
    Download Data
    <img src="download_icon.png">
</download-csv>

Props List

NameTypeDescription
dataArray(required) Data to be exported
fieldsArray/Function(value, key)fields inside the Json Object that you want to export. If no given, all the properties in the Json are exported. Use the function to filter the data and only keep the properties you want.
labelsObject/Function(value, key)Set the label for the header row.
namestringfilename to export, default: data.csv
delimiterstringDefault ",". Can be changed to anything.
separator-excelbooleanIf true, will prepend SEP={delimiter} to the file to make it easily usable with Excel
encodingstringSet the wanted encoding, default to 'utf-8'
advancedOptionsObjectYou can set all the options of PapaParse yourself

Example

import Vue from 'vue'
import JsonCSV from 'vue-json-csv'

Vue.component('downloadCsv', JsonCSV)

const app = new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    data: {     
        json_data: [
            {
                'name': 'Tony Peña',
                'city': 'New York',
                'country': 'United States',
                'birthdate': '1978-03-15',
                'phone': {
                    'mobile': '1-541-754-3010',
                    'landline': '(541) 754-3010'
                }
            },
            {
                'name': 'Thessaloniki',
                'city': 'Athens',
                'country': 'Greece',
                'birthdate': '1987-11-23',
                'phone': {
                    'mobile': '+1 855 275 5071',
                    'landline': '(2741) 2621-244'
                }
            }
        ]
    }
})

In your Template call it like

<download-csv
    class   = "btn btn-default"
    :data   = "json_data"
    name    = "filename.csv">

    Download CSV (This is a slot)

</download-csv>

REQUIRED

  • json_data: Contains the data you want to export

License

MIT

FOSSA Status

Alternatives

vjt
vue-json-to-csvA Vue.js 2 component for transform and download a json in csv format
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
3K

