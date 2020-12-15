VueJS component to export Json Data into CSV file and download the resulting file.
Get the package:
yarn add vue-json-csv
Register JsonCSV in your app entrypoint:
import Vue from 'vue'
import JsonCSV from 'vue-json-csv'
Vue.component('downloadCsv', JsonCSV)
In your template
<download-csv
:data = "json_data">
Download Data
<img src="download_icon.png">
</download-csv>
|Name
|Type
|Description
|data
|Array
|(required) Data to be exported
|fields
|Array/Function(value, key)
|fields inside the Json Object that you want to export. If no given, all the properties in the Json are exported. Use the function to filter the data and only keep the properties you want.
|labels
|Object/Function(value, key)
|Set the label for the header row.
|name
|string
|filename to export, default: data.csv
|delimiter
|string
|Default ",". Can be changed to anything.
|separator-excel
|boolean
|If true, will prepend
SEP={delimiter} to the file to make it easily usable with Excel
|encoding
|string
|Set the wanted encoding, default to 'utf-8'
|advancedOptions
|Object
|You can set all the options of PapaParse yourself
import Vue from 'vue'
import JsonCSV from 'vue-json-csv'
Vue.component('downloadCsv', JsonCSV)
const app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
json_data: [
{
'name': 'Tony Peña',
'city': 'New York',
'country': 'United States',
'birthdate': '1978-03-15',
'phone': {
'mobile': '1-541-754-3010',
'landline': '(541) 754-3010'
}
},
{
'name': 'Thessaloniki',
'city': 'Athens',
'country': 'Greece',
'birthdate': '1987-11-23',
'phone': {
'mobile': '+1 855 275 5071',
'landline': '(2741) 2621-244'
}
}
]
}
})
In your Template call it like
<download-csv
class = "btn btn-default"
:data = "json_data"
name = "filename.csv">
Download CSV (This is a slot)
</download-csv>
REQUIRED
MIT