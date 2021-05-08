Run jscodeshift on Vue single file components
npm install vue-jscodeshift-adapter -D
The instructions below assume you're familiar with jscodeshift.
.js and/or
.vue files
|When transforming
fileInfo.source will be
.js
|the contents of the file
.vue
|the contents of
<script>
The source file will be updated appropriately based on the return value of your
transform().
If
.vue file doesn't have a
<script>, your
transform() will not be called and the source file will not be changed.
// my-transform.js
const adapt = require('vue-jscodeshift-adapter');
const someCodemod = require('some-codemod');
module.exports = adapt(someCodemod);
$ jscodeshift <path> -t my-transform.js --extensions vue,js
See jscodeshift readme for more info on jscodeshift CLI.
MIT