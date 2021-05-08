Run jscodeshift on Vue single file components

Install

npm install vue-jscodeshift-adapter -D

Usage

The instructions below assume you're familiar with jscodeshift.

Run a codemod on some .js and/or .vue files

When transforming fileInfo.source will be .js the contents of the file .vue the contents of <script>

The source file will be updated appropriately based on the return value of your transform() .

If .vue file doesn't have a <script> , your transform() will not be called and the source file will not be changed.

1. Create wrapped transform function

const adapt = require ( 'vue-jscodeshift-adapter' ); const someCodemod = require ( 'some-codemod' ); module .exports = adapt(someCodemod);

2. Run jscodeshift

$ jscodeshift < path > -t my- transform .js

See jscodeshift readme for more info on jscodeshift CLI.

License

MIT