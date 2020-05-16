npm install vue-js-toggle-button --save
Import plugin:
import ToggleButton from 'vue-js-toggle-button'
Vue.use(ToggleButton)
OR
Import component:
import { ToggleButton } from 'vue-js-toggle-button'
Vue.component('ToggleButton', ToggleButton)
<toggle-button @change="onChangeEventHandler"/>
<toggle-button v-model="myDataVariable"/>
<toggle-button :value="false"
color="#82C7EB"
:sync="true"
:labels="true"/>
<toggle-button :value="true"
:labels="{checked: 'Foo', unchecked: 'Bar'}"/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|Boolean
|false
|Initial state of the toggle button
|sync
|Boolean
|false
|If set to
true, will be watching changes in
value property and overwrite the current state of the button whenever
value prop changes
|speed
|Number
|300
|Transition time for the animation
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Button does not react on mouse events
|color
|[String, Object]
#75C791
|If
String - color of the button when checked
If
Object - colors for the button when checked/unchecked or disabled
Example:
{checked: '#00FF00', unchecked: '#FF0000', disabled: '#CCCCCC'}
|css-colors
|Boolean
|false
|If
true - deactivates the setting of colors through inline styles in favor of using CSS styling
|labels
|[Boolean, Object]
|false
|If
Boolean - shows/hides default labels ("on" and "off")
If
Object - sets custom labels for both states.
Example:
{checked: 'Foo', unchecked: 'Bar'}
|switch-color
|[String, Object]
#BFCBD9
|If
String - color or background property of the switch when checked
If
Object - colors or background property for the switch when checked/uncheked
Example:
{checked: '#25EF02', unchecked: 'linear-gradient(red, yellow)'}
|width
|Number
|50
|Width of the button
|height
|Number
|22
|Height of the button
|margin
|Number
|3
|Space between the switch and background border
|name
|String
|undefined
|Name to attach to the generated input field
|font-size
|Number
|undefined
|Font size
|Name
|Description
|change
|Triggered whenever state of the component changes.
Contains:
value - state of the object
srcEvent - source click event
|input
|Input event for v-model
Include plugin in your
nuxt.config.js file:
module.exports = {
plugins: ['~plugins/vue-js-toggle-button']
}
And your
plugins/vue-js-toggle-button.js will look like:
import Vue from 'vue'
import Button from 'vue-js-toggle-button'
Vue.use(Button)