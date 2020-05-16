value Boolean false Initial state of the toggle button

sync Boolean false If set to true , will be watching changes in value property and overwrite the current state of the button whenever value prop changes

speed Number 300 Transition time for the animation

disabled Boolean false Button does not react on mouse events

color [String, Object] #75C791 If String - color of the button when checked

If Object - colors for the button when checked/unchecked or disabled

Example: {checked: '#00FF00', unchecked: '#FF0000', disabled: '#CCCCCC'}

css-colors Boolean false If true - deactivates the setting of colors through inline styles in favor of using CSS styling

labels [Boolean, Object] false If Boolean - shows/hides default labels ("on" and "off")

If Object - sets custom labels for both states.

Example: {checked: 'Foo', unchecked: 'Bar'}

switch-color [String, Object] #BFCBD9 If String - color or background property of the switch when checked

If Object - colors or background property for the switch when checked/uncheked

Example: {checked: '#25EF02', unchecked: 'linear-gradient(red, yellow)'}

width Number 50 Width of the button

height Number 22 Height of the button

margin Number 3 Space between the switch and background border

name String undefined Name to attach to the generated input field