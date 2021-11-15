openbase logo
vjm

vue-js-modal-gzonelee

by Yev Vlasenko
1.0.13 (see all)

Easy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39

GitHub Stars

4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

71

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

# Vue.js modal

Easy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.

😎 Examples

🤓 Documentation

🤖 Changelog

🙌 Looking for maintainers

💰 Sponsorship

npm version npm npm

⚠️⚠️⚠️ 2.0.0-rc.X version:

Version 2.0.0 release candidates will have breaking changes until it is 2.0.1. If you need a more stable version, please use 1.3.34.

If you notice any bugs or regressings please do not hesitate to report any issues.

screen shot 2018-03-01 at 10 33 39

Sponsorship & support

If you are using this project please consider sponsoring it's further development & bug fixes

Links: https://github.com/sponsors/euvl, https://www.buymeacoffee.com/yev

This library is contributor-driven

This library is contributor-driven. It is not backed by any company, which means that all contributions are voluntary and done by the people who need them. If you need something improved, added, or fixed, please contribute it yourself. Please keep in mind that maintainers volunteer their free time to work on this project and have no obligation to reply on the issues, tailor library for specific use-cases or perform customer support.

Other projects

Check out my other projects:

