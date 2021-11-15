openbase logo
vjm

vue-js-modal

by Yev Vlasenko
2.0.1

Easy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.

Readme

# Vue.js modal

Easy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.

😎 Examples

🤓 Documentation

🤖 Changelog

🙌 Looking for maintainers

💰 Sponsorship

npm version npm npm

⚠️⚠️⚠️ 2.0.0-rc.X version:

Version 2.0.0 release candidates will have breaking changes until it is 2.0.1. If you need a more stable version, please use 1.3.34.

If you notice any bugs or regressings please do not hesitate to report any issues.

screen shot 2018-03-01 at 10 33 39

Sponsorship & support

If you are using this project please consider sponsoring it's further development & bug fixes

Links: https://github.com/sponsors/euvl, https://www.buymeacoffee.com/yev

This library is contributor-driven

This library is contributor-driven. It is not backed by any company, which means that all contributions are voluntary and done by the people who need them. If you need something improved, added, or fixed, please contribute it yourself. Please keep in mind that maintainers volunteer their free time to work on this project and have no obligation to reply on the issues, tailor library for specific use-cases or perform customer support.

Other projects

Check out my other projects:

100
Gaurav Sahu
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
7 days ago
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
7 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

I use this Vue js Modal library alongside Vue js for the frontend. I provide both static and Dynamic Modals. Static is defined explicitly through the template. Dynamic is generated based on the configuration passed into the "show modal" function.

0
Phantas Weng
July 14, 2020
July 14, 2020
Highly Customizable

