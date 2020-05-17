This is very a first version of the plugin. If you find any bugs and/or want to contribute, feel free to create issues, PRs, or reach me out on twitter! 👍 🚀
Thanks!
npm install --save vue-js-grid
import Vue from 'vue'
import Grid from 'vue-js-grid'
Vue.use(Grid)
data () {
return {
items: [
'a',
'b',
'c'
]
}
<grid
:draggable="true"
:sortable="true"
:items="items"
:height="100"
:width="100">
<template slot="cell" scope="props">
<div>{{props.item}}</div>
</template>
</grid>
Plugin does NOT modify the source data array.
items).
@remove event handler.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
items
|Array
[]
|Initial array of items
cellWidth
|Number
80
|Cell width
cellHeight
|Number
80
|Cell height
draggable
|Boolean
false
|Flag that will let you drag grid's cells
dragDelay
|Number
0
|@TODO
sortable
|Boolean
false
|Flag that will let you reorder grid's cells; requires
draggable to be
true
center
|Boolean
false
|@TODO
|Name
|Description
@change
|Occurs on every action that involves reordering array or changing its length
@remove
|Occurs when an element is deleted through template
@click
|Occurs when cell is clicked
@sort
|Occurs when array item order is changed manually
Cell template is used to get access to list data, indexing, and sorting params generated by plugin.
Template's scope contains:
props.item: list item value
props.index: initial index of the item
props.sort: current index of the item after sorting
props.remove(): method that removes the item from the array and resort list.
Example:
<template slot="cell" scope="props">
<div @click="() => { props.remove() }">
<div>Data: {{props.item}}</div>
<div>{{props.index}} / {{props.sort}}</div>
</template>
A good example of using a plugin would be rending macOS'
Launchpad or
Dock. Check out a demo for a solid example of how the plugin behaves & feels.
Demo: https://euvl.github.io/vue-js-grid/