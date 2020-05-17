openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vjg

vue-js-grid

by Yev Vlasenko
1.0.1 (see all)

🍱 Vue.js 2.x responsive grid system with smooth sorting, drag-n-drop and reordering

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208

GitHub Stars

918

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue.js Grid ( Experiment )

⚠️ This an experement and not a production-ready plugin

npm version npm

Fixed size grid for Vue.js

This is very a first version of the plugin. If you find any bugs and/or want to contribute, feel free to create issues, PRs, or reach me out on twitter! 👍 🚀

Thanks!

Install

npm install --save vue-js-grid

import Vue from 'vue'
import Grid from 'vue-js-grid'

Vue.use(Grid)

Usage

data () {
  return {
    items: [
      'a',
      'b',
      'c'
    ]
}

<grid
  :draggable="true"
  :sortable="true"
  :items="items"
  :height="100"
  :width="100">
  <template slot="cell" scope="props">
    <div>{{props.item}}</div>
  </template>
</grid>

Codesandbox Demo

Plugin does NOT modify the source data array.

  1. Every time permutation is performed you will get a new sorted array in event (items).
  2. The same works for removing elements, you will get a new "cleaned" array in your @remove event handler.
  3. Currently there is no way to extend data array after event handling. But hopefully I'll come up with a clean way to do it in nearest future.

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
itemsArray[]Initial array of items
cellWidthNumber80Cell width
cellHeightNumber80Cell height
draggableBooleanfalseFlag that will let you drag grid's cells
dragDelayNumber0@TODO
sortableBooleanfalseFlag that will let you reorder grid's cells; requires draggable to be true
centerBooleanfalse@TODO

Events

NameDescription
@changeOccurs on every action that involves reordering array or changing its length
@removeOccurs when an element is deleted through template
@clickOccurs when cell is clicked
@sortOccurs when array item order is changed manually

Cell template

Cell template is used to get access to list data, indexing, and sorting params generated by plugin.

Template's scope contains:

  • props.item: list item value
  • props.index: initial index of the item
  • props.sort: current index of the item after sorting
  • props.remove(): method that removes the item from the array and resort list.

Example:

<template slot="cell" scope="props">
  <div @click="() => { props.remove() }">
    <div>Data: {{props.item}}</div>
    <div>{{props.index}} / {{props.sort}}</div>
</template>

Why do I need this?

A good example of using a plugin would be rending macOS' Launchpad or Dock. Check out a demo for a solid example of how the plugin behaves & feels.

Demo: https://euvl.github.io/vue-js-grid/

Roadmap

  1. Add element insertion
  2. Add tests

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-vueThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vt2
vue-tables-2Vue.js 2 grid components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-grid-layoutA draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial