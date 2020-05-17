Vue.js Grid ( Experiment )

⚠️ This an experement and not a production-ready plugin

Fixed size grid for Vue.js

This is very a first version of the plugin. If you find any bugs and/or want to contribute, feel free to create issues, PRs, or reach me out on twitter! 👍 🚀

Thanks!

Install

npm install --save vue-js-grid

import Vue from 'vue' import Grid from 'vue-js-grid' Vue.use(Grid)

Usage

data () { return { items : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] }

<grid :draggable="true" :sortable="true" :items="items" :height="100" :width="100"> <template slot="cell" scope="props"> <div>{{props.item}}</div> </template> </grid>

Plugin does NOT modify the source data array.

Every time permutation is performed you will get a new sorted array in event ( items ). The same works for removing elements, you will get a new "cleaned" array in your @remove event handler. Currently there is no way to extend data array after event handling. But hopefully I'll come up with a clean way to do it in nearest future.

Props

Name Type Default Description items Array [] Initial array of items cellWidth Number 80 Cell width cellHeight Number 80 Cell height draggable Boolean false Flag that will let you drag grid's cells dragDelay Number 0 @TODO sortable Boolean false Flag that will let you reorder grid's cells; requires draggable to be true center Boolean false @TODO

Events

Name Description @change Occurs on every action that involves reordering array or changing its length @remove Occurs when an element is deleted through template @click Occurs when cell is clicked @sort Occurs when array item order is changed manually

Cell template

Cell template is used to get access to list data, indexing, and sorting params generated by plugin.

Template's scope contains:

props.item : list item value

: list item value props.index : initial index of the item

: initial index of the item props.sort : current index of the item after sorting

: current index of the item after sorting props.remove() : method that removes the item from the array and resort list.

Example:

<template slot="cell" scope="props"> <div @click="() => { props.remove() }"> <div>Data: {{props.item}}</div> <div>{{props.index}} / {{props.sort}}</div> </template>

Why do I need this?

A good example of using a plugin would be rending macOS' Launchpad or Dock . Check out a demo for a solid example of how the plugin behaves & feels.

Demo: https://euvl.github.io/vue-js-grid/

Roadmap