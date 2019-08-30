Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for Vue 2 of iziToast
$ npm install vue-izitoast --save
$ yarn add vue-izitoast
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueIziToast from 'vue-izitoast';
import 'izitoast/dist/css/iziToast.css';
or
import 'izitoast/dist/css/iziToast.min.css';
Vue.use(VueIziToast);
or
Vue.use(VueIziToast, defaultOptionsObject);
Vue Izitoast is using Travis as CD/CI. You can check the state of our last build here .
We now are also pledging with so we can test on multiple browser and garantee that you will have a great usage cross-browser and os.
|arthurvasconcelos
|greenkeeper[bot]
|lgguzman
|fossabot
|webmcheck