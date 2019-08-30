openbase logo
vue-izitoast

by Arthur Vasconcelos
1.2.1 (see all)

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for Vue 2 of iziToast

Readme

Vue iziToast

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for Vue 2 of iziToast

cover

Table of Contents

Requirements

  • Vue: ^2.0.0
  • iziToast: lastest

Install

$ npm install vue-izitoast --save

$ yarn add vue-izitoast

Configuration

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueIziToast from 'vue-izitoast';

import 'izitoast/dist/css/iziToast.css';
or
import 'izitoast/dist/css/iziToast.min.css';

Vue.use(VueIziToast);
or
Vue.use(VueIziToast, defaultOptionsObject);

Usage

See examples in our Storybook

or Try on Edit Vue-Izitoast Example

Testing

Vue Izitoast is using Travis as CD/CI. You can check the state of our last build here Build Status.

We now are also pledging with BroserStack so we can test on multiple browser and garantee that you will have a great usage cross-browser and os.

License

FOSSA Status

Contributing

Contributors

arthurvasconcelosgreenkeeper[bot]lgguzmanfossabotwebmcheck
arthurvasconcelosgreenkeeper[bot]lgguzmanfossabotwebmcheck

forthebadge

Live Long and Prosper

