Vue iziToast

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for Vue 2 of iziToast

Requirements

Vue: ^2.0.0

^2.0.0 iziToast: lastest

Install

$ npm install vue-izitoast --save $ yarn add vue-izitoast

Configuration

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueIziToast from 'vue-izitoast' ; import 'izitoast/dist/css/iziToast.css' ; or import 'izitoast/dist/css/iziToast.min.css' ; Vue.use(VueIziToast); or Vue.use(VueIziToast, defaultOptionsObject);

Usage

Testing

Vue Izitoast is using Travis as CD/CI. You can check the state of our last build here .

We now are also pledging with so we can test on multiple browser and garantee that you will have a great usage cross-browser and os.

