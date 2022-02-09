openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-it-bigger

by haiafara
0.2.2 (see all)

A simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

823

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue It Bigger!

npm Build Status codecov Depfu

A simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js. Based on vue-image-lightbox.

Vue It Bigger Screenshot

Click on the screenshot above for a demo.

Features

  • Unobtrusive interface that disappears after a few seconds, reappears on mouse activity
  • Optional thumbnail strip with all of the gallery's media
  • Can show an HTML enabled caption under each image or video
  • Can play the slideshow automatically
  • All of the graphics (previous, next and close buttons) can be customized via slots
  • Can skip to next / previous media programatically

Improvements over vue-image-lightbox

  • Allows embedding YouTube videos
  • Lightbox opens and closes with a short fade
  • Media's width is no longer limited (stretches to the full width / height of the window)
  • When opening the lightbox the media doesn't flicker
  • Moved caption bar and image counter off the media to the bottom of the screen
  • Moved thumbnails to the top of the screen (as the bottom is now used by the caption bar)
  • All interface elements have a background for better visibility
  • Simplified CSS

Installation

You know the drill:

npm install vue-it-bigger
yarn add vue-it-bigger

Usage

You can view App.vue or the demo for an usage example.

In the <script> section of your component import it:

import LightBox from 'vue-it-bigger'
import('vue-it-bigger/dist/vue-it-bigger.min.css') // when using webpack

Add it to the list of used components:

export default {
  components: {
    LightBox,
  },
}

And use it in the <template> section:

<LightBox :media="media"></LightBox>

The media prop has the following structure:

[
  { // For an image
    type: 'image', // Can be omitted for image
    thumb: 'http://example.com/thumb.jpg',
    src: 'http://example.com/image.jpg',
    caption: 'Caption to display. HTML <b>enabled</b>', // Optional
    srcset: '...' // Optional for displaying responsive images
  },
  { // For a YouTube video
    type: 'youtube',
    thumb: 'https://img.youtube.com/vi/WsptdUFthWI/hqdefault.jpg',
    id: 'WsptdUFthWI',
    caption: 'HTML <b>enabled</b> caption to display' // Optional
  },
  { // For a video that can be played in the <video> tag
    type: 'video',
    thumb: 'https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/powr/defaults/image-slider2.jpg',
    sources: [
      {
        src: 'https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4',
        type: 'video/mp4'
      }
    ],
    caption: '<h4>Monsters Inc.</h4>',
    width: 800, // Required
    height: 600, // Required
    autoplay: true // Optional: Autoplay video when the lightbox opens
  }
]

Using it with NuxtJs

Create a file named lightbox.js under the plugins directory with following contents:

import Vue from 'vue'

import LightBox from 'vue-it-bigger'
import('vue-it-bigger/dist/vue-it-bigger.min.css')

const plugin = {
  install() {
    Vue.component('LightBox', LightBox)
  },
}

Vue.use(plugin)

Add the plugin in nuxt.config.js:

plugins: [
  {
    src: '~/plugins/lightbox.js',
    ssr: false
  }
]

Use it in any of your components:

<no-ssr placeholder="Loading...">
  <!-- this component will only be rendered on client-side -->
  <LightBox
    :media="lightBoxMedia"
  ></LightBox>
</no-ssr>

Options

Properties

name type default description
media Array required Media array to display
showLightBox Boolean true Whether to show lightbox or not at the beginning
startAt Number 0 Index of the image that you want to start at
nThumbs Number 7 Number of thumbnail images
showThumbs Boolean true Whether to show thumbnails or not
autoPlay Boolean false Move to next image automatically
autoPlayTime Number 3000 (ms) Time to stop at an image before move on to next image
interfaceHideTime Number 3000 (ms) Time after which the interface is hidden
showCaption Boolean false Whether to show caption or not
disableScroll Boolean true set to `true` to avoid scrolling views behind lightbox
lengthToLoadMore Number 0 Minimum length unto end to emit load more event
closable Boolean true Display the close button at the right top corner or not. ESC clicking-close will also be disabled if closable is set to false.
closeText String Close (Esc) Text for the close button
previousText String Previous Text for the previous image button
nextText String Next Text for the next image button

Methods

name arguments description
nextImage () Move to next image
previousImage () Move to previous image
closeLightBox () Close lightbox
showImage (index) Show the image at index

Slots

close

The content of the close button.

The content of the footer under the image.

Slot props
name type description
current integer Number of the current image displayed
total integer Number of images

previous

The previous button on the main image.

next

The next button on the main image.

customCaption

The caption of the current image.

Slot props
name type description
currentMedia Object The currently displayed object from the media array

Usage example:

<LightBox
  ref="customCaptionLightbox"
  :media="media"
  :show-caption="true"
>
  <template v-slot:customCaption="slotProps">
    {{ slotProps.currentMedia.caption }}<br>
    There could be some description here.
  </template>
</LightBox>

videoIcon

The Icon used for videos

Events

  • onOpened: Emit when the lightbox is opened.
  • onClosed: Emit when the lightbox is closed.
  • onLastIndex: Emit when the current image is the last one of the list.
  • onFirstIndex: Emit when the current image is the first one of the list.
  • onStartIndex: Emit when the current image is at the startAt index (specified in the properties).
  • onLoad: Emit when there are lengthToLoadMore images left in the array (specified in the properties). For example, if lengthToLoadMore = 2 and there are 7 images in your array, when you reach index 4 (which means there are 2 images left which are not discovered yet), this event will be emitted. After that, if the image array are updated and there are totally 15 images, the event will be emitted at index 12.

Development (NPM / Yarn)

Clone the repository, cd into it and run:

npm run dev
yarn dev

After you add or modify something make sure the tests still pass:

npm run test
yarn test

Credits

License

This project is licensed under the the Apache License, Version 2.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vel
vue-easy-lightboxA tiny lightbox component for Vue.js 3.0 :tada::tada: https://xiongamao.github.io/vue-easy-lightbox/
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vcl
vue-cool-lightboxVue.js lightbox inspired by fancybox.
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-gallery-slideshow🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
v-imgVuejs plugin for image viewing
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vg
vue-gallery:camera: Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial