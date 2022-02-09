Vue It Bigger!

A simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js. Based on vue-image-lightbox.

Click on the screenshot above for a demo.

Features

Unobtrusive interface that disappears after a few seconds, reappears on mouse activity

Optional thumbnail strip with all of the gallery's media

Can show an HTML enabled caption under each image or video

Can play the slideshow automatically

All of the graphics (previous, next and close buttons) can be customized via slots

Can skip to next / previous media programatically

Improvements over vue-image-lightbox

Allows embedding YouTube videos

Lightbox opens and closes with a short fade

Media's width is no longer limited (stretches to the full width / height of the window)

When opening the lightbox the media doesn't flicker

Moved caption bar and image counter off the media to the bottom of the screen

Moved thumbnails to the top of the screen (as the bottom is now used by the caption bar)

All interface elements have a background for better visibility

Simplified CSS

Installation

You know the drill:

npm install vue-it-bigger yarn add vue-it-bigger

Usage

You can view App.vue or the demo for an usage example.

In the <script> section of your component import it:

import LightBox from 'vue-it-bigger' import ( 'vue-it-bigger/dist/vue-it-bigger.min.css' )

Add it to the list of used components:

export default { components : { LightBox, }, }

And use it in the <template> section:

< LightBox :media = "media" > </ LightBox >

The media prop has the following structure:

[ { type : 'image' , thumb : 'http://example.com/thumb.jpg' , src : 'http://example.com/image.jpg' , caption : 'Caption to display. HTML <b>enabled</b>' , srcset : '...' }, { type : 'youtube' , thumb : 'https://img.youtube.com/vi/WsptdUFthWI/hqdefault.jpg' , id : 'WsptdUFthWI' , caption : 'HTML <b>enabled</b> caption to display' }, { type : 'video' , thumb : 'https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/powr/defaults/image-slider2.jpg' , sources : [ { src : 'https://www.w3schools.com/html/mov_bbb.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' } ], caption : '<h4>Monsters Inc.</h4>' , width : 800 , height : 600 , autoplay : true } ]

Using it with NuxtJs

Create a file named lightbox.js under the plugins directory with following contents:

import Vue from 'vue' import LightBox from 'vue-it-bigger' import ( 'vue-it-bigger/dist/vue-it-bigger.min.css' ) const plugin = { install() { Vue.component( 'LightBox' , LightBox) }, } Vue.use(plugin)

Add the plugin in nuxt.config.js :

plugins: [ { src : '~/plugins/lightbox.js' , ssr : false } ]

Use it in any of your components:

< no-ssr placeholder = "Loading..." > < LightBox :media = "lightBoxMedia" > </ LightBox > </ no-ssr >

Options

Properties

name type default description media Array required Media array to display showLightBox Boolean true Whether to show lightbox or not at the beginning startAt Number 0 Index of the image that you want to start at nThumbs Number 7 Number of thumbnail images showThumbs Boolean true Whether to show thumbnails or not autoPlay Boolean false Move to next image automatically autoPlayTime Number 3000 (ms) Time to stop at an image before move on to next image interfaceHideTime Number 3000 (ms) Time after which the interface is hidden showCaption Boolean false Whether to show caption or not disableScroll Boolean true set to `true` to avoid scrolling views behind lightbox lengthToLoadMore Number 0 Minimum length unto end to emit load more event closable Boolean true Display the close button at the right top corner or not. ESC clicking-close will also be disabled if closable is set to false. closeText String Close (Esc) Text for the close button previousText String Previous Text for the previous image button nextText String Next Text for the next image button

Methods

name arguments description nextImage () Move to next image previousImage () Move to previous image closeLightBox () Close lightbox showImage (index) Show the image at index

Slots

close

The content of the close button.

The content of the footer under the image.

Slot props

name type description current integer Number of the current image displayed total integer Number of images

previous

The previous button on the main image.

next

The next button on the main image.

customCaption

The caption of the current image.

Slot props

name type description currentMedia Object The currently displayed object from the media array

Usage example:

<LightBox ref= "customCaptionLightbox" :media= "media" :show-caption= "true" > < template v-slot:customCaption = "slotProps" > {{ slotProps.currentMedia.caption }} < br > There could be some description here. </ template > </ LightBox >

videoIcon

The Icon used for videos

Events

onOpened : Emit when the lightbox is opened.

: Emit when the lightbox is opened. onClosed : Emit when the lightbox is closed.

: Emit when the lightbox is closed. onLastIndex : Emit when the current image is the last one of the list.

: Emit when the current image is the last one of the list. onFirstIndex : Emit when the current image is the first one of the list.

: Emit when the current image is the first one of the list. onStartIndex : Emit when the current image is at the startAt index (specified in the properties).

: Emit when the current image is at the index (specified in the properties). onLoad : Emit when there are lengthToLoadMore images left in the array (specified in the properties). For example, if lengthToLoadMore = 2 and there are 7 images in your array, when you reach index 4 (which means there are 2 images left which are not discovered yet), this event will be emitted. After that, if the image array are updated and there are totally 15 images, the event will be emitted at index 12.

Development (NPM / Yarn)

Clone the repository, cd into it and run:

npm run dev yarn dev

After you add or modify something make sure the tests still pass:

npm run test yarn test

Credits

Thanks @anavsv for helping with the YouTube embed styling

Original CSS was based on react-images

vue-image-lightbox authored by @pexea12

Other contributors

License

This project is licensed under the the Apache License, Version 2.0.