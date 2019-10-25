IScroll component for Vue 2.x

Demo

Built with vue-iscroll-view

Install

$ npm i vue-iscroll-view $ npm i iscroll

Get Start

import IScrollView from 'vue-iscroll-view' import IScroll from 'iscroll' Vue.use(IScrollView, IScroll)

<template> <iscroll-view class="scroll-view"> Your contents </iscroll-view> </tempalte> <style> .scroll-view { /* -- Attention: This line is extremely important in chrome 55+! -- */ touch-action: none; /* -- Attention-- */ position: fixed; top: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; right: 0; overflow: hidden; } </style>

Usage

Set IScroll options

<template> <iscroll-view :options="{preventDefault: false}"> Your contents </iscroll-view> </tempalte>

Listen IScroll events

<template> <iscroll-view @scrollStart="log"> Your contents </iscroll-view> </tempalte> <script> export default { methods: { log (iscroll) { console.log(iscroll) } } } </script>

Call IScroll instance functions

<template> <div> <iscroll-view ref="iscroll"> Your contents </iscroll-view> <button @click="scrollToTop">Scroll To Top</button> </div> </tempalte> <script> export default { methods: { scrollToTop () { const iscroll = this.$refs.iscroll iscroll.scrollTo(0, 0, 100) iscroll.refresh() } } } </script>

Custom events

pullUp

pullDown

<template> <iscroll-view @pullUp="load" @pullDown="refresh"> Your contents </iscroll-view> </tempalte> <script> export default { methods: { refresh (iscroll) { // Refresh current data }, load (iscroll) { // Load new data } } } </script>

The Scroller

Each iscroll instance contains a wrapper and a scroller, the <iscroll-view> element is simply a reference the wrapper. If you need to take control of the scroller, the following case may help you.