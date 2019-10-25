openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
viv

vue-iscroll-view

by Dafrok
1.0.3 (see all)

IScroll-view component for Vue 2.x

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

231

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version

vue-iscroll-view

IScroll component for Vue 2.x

Demo

https://dafrok.github.io/vue-iscroll-view/

Built with vue-iscroll-view

Install

$ npm i vue-iscroll-view
$ npm i iscroll

Get Start

import IScrollView from 'vue-iscroll-view'

/* Using these kinds of IScroll class for different cases. */
import IScroll from 'iscroll'
// import IScroll from 'iscroll/build/iscroll-infinite.js
// import IScroll from 'iscroll/build/iscroll-probe.js
// import IScroll from 'iscroll/build/iscroll-view.js
// import IScroll from 'iscroll/build/iscroll-zoom.js
// import IScroll from 'iscroll/build/iscroll-lite.js

Vue.use(IScrollView, IScroll)

<template>
  <iscroll-view class="scroll-view">
    Your contents
  </iscroll-view>
</tempalte>

<style>
.scroll-view {
  /* -- Attention: This line is extremely important in chrome 55+! -- */
  touch-action: none;
  /* -- Attention-- */
  position: fixed;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  overflow: hidden;
}
</style>

Usage

Set IScroll options

<template>
  <iscroll-view :options="{preventDefault: false}">
    Your contents
  </iscroll-view>
</tempalte>

Listen IScroll events

<template>
  <iscroll-view @scrollStart="log">
    Your contents
  </iscroll-view>
</tempalte>

<script>
export default {
  methods: {
    log (iscroll) {
      console.log(iscroll)
    }
  }
}
</script>

Call IScroll instance functions

<template>
  <div>
    <iscroll-view ref="iscroll">
      Your contents
    </iscroll-view>
    <button @click="scrollToTop">Scroll To Top</button>
  </div>
</tempalte>

<script>
export default {
  methods: {
    scrollToTop () {
      const iscroll = this.$refs.iscroll
      iscroll.scrollTo(0, 0, 100)
      iscroll.refresh()
    }
  }
}
</script>

Custom events

  • pullUp
  • pullDown
<template>
  <iscroll-view @pullUp="load" @pullDown="refresh">
    Your contents
  </iscroll-view>
</tempalte>

<script>
export default {
  methods: {
    refresh (iscroll) {
      // Refresh current data
    },
    load (iscroll) {
      // Load new data
    }
  }
}
</script>

The Scroller

Each iscroll instance contains a wrapper and a scroller, the <iscroll-view> element is simply a reference the wrapper. If you need to take control of the scroller, the following case may help you.

<template>
  <iscroll-view ref="iscroll" :scrollerStyle="{color: 'red'}" scrollerClass="{scroller: true}">
    Your contents
  </iscroll-view>
</tempalte>

<script>
export default {
  mounted () {
    /* Get the reference of the scroller */
    const $scroller = this.$refs.iscroll.$refs.scroller
    console.log($scroller)
  }
}
</script>

<style scoped>
.scroller {
  background: blue
}
</style>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial