openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vi

vue-ionicons

by Irfan Maulana
3.0.5 (see all)

⛄️ Vue Icon Set Components from Ionic Team

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

777

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

☃️ Vue Ionicons

Vue Icon Set Components from Ionic Team

License Travis version downloads

Design icons sourced from the Ionicons project.

🎉 Demo

https://mazipan.github.io/vue-ionicons

🚀 Getting started

  1. Install the package

    # NPM
npm install --save vue-ionicons

# Yarn
yarn add vue-ionicons

  2. Import the icon, and declare it as a local component:

    import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ios-alert.vue'
// OR using transpiled js version
// import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/js/ios-alert'

components: {
  AlertIcon
}

    OR

    Declare it as a global component:

    import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ios-alert.vue'
// OR using transpiled js version
// import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/js/ios-alert'

Vue.component('alert-icon', AlertIcon)

    Note Icon files are kebab cased, e.g. alert-circle.vue. All icon generated can be see in dist folder.

  3. Include global CSS/SCSS in your main.js

    # Using plain css
require('vue-ionicons/ionicons.css')
# Or using SCSS import
@import('~vue-ionicons/ionicons.scss')

  4. Then use it in your template code!

    <AlertIcon />

Import some icon sets

Sometimes we don't want import one by one, so from v2.3.0 we can include this groups icon: ios, md, logo.

import AllIosIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ionicons-ios.js'

Vue.use(AllIosIcon)

/*
-- File available --
Material: ionicons-md.js
Logo: ionicons-logo.js
All: ionicons.js
*/

Then you already can use component in your template, component tag is same with filename with adding -icon in postfix.

Example:

<ios-add-circle-outline-icon />
<ios-add-circle-icon />

<md-add-circle-outline-icon />
<md-add-circle-icon />

🔥 API and Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
wString14pxWidth of SVG
hString14pxHeight of SVG
rootClassStringemptyClass for wrapper SVG
animateStringemptyAvailable: rotate, shake, beat

🏃 Development

Checkout with submodule :

git clone git@github.com:mazipan/vue-ionicons.git
git submodule init
git submodule update --remote

Run demo

npm run dev

Build demo

npm run build

Build new distribute icon

npm run dist

👍 Tips

  • Use resolve in your Webpack config to clean up the imports:

    resolve: {
  alias : {
    "icons": path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/vue-ionicons/dist")
  }
}

    This will give you much shorter and more readable imports, like import Android from 'icons/android', rather than import Android from 'vue-ionicons/dist/android.vue'. Much better!

💵 Credits

Support me

🎁 Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, head to the contributing guidelines. Inside you'll find directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Copyright © 2017 Built with ❤️ by Irfan Maulana

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@carbon/icons-vueA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
5K
@iconify/vueUniversal icon framework. One syntax for FontAwesome, Material Design Icons, DashIcons, Feather Icons, EmojiOne, Noto Emoji and many other open source icon sets (100+ icon sets, 100,000+ icons). SVG framework, React, Vue and Svelte components!
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
5K
@ant-design/icons-vue⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
46K
vue-svgiconSVG icon components and tool set
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
77K
vcf
vue-country-flagVue component for country flags
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
19K
ovi
oh-vue-iconsA Vue component for importing inline SVG icons from different popular icon packs easily.
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
326
See 47 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial