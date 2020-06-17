Vue Icon Set Components from Ionic Team
Design icons sourced from the Ionicons project.
https://mazipan.github.io/vue-ionicons
Install the package
# NPM
npm install --save vue-ionicons
# Yarn
yarn add vue-ionicons
Import the icon, and declare it as a local component:
import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ios-alert.vue'
// OR using transpiled js version
// import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/js/ios-alert'
components: {
AlertIcon
}
OR
Declare it as a global component:
import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ios-alert.vue'
// OR using transpiled js version
// import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/js/ios-alert'
Vue.component('alert-icon', AlertIcon)
Note Icon files are kebab cased, e.g.
alert-circle.vue. All icon generated can be see in dist folder.
Include global CSS/SCSS in your
main.js
# Using plain css
require('vue-ionicons/ionicons.css')
# Or using SCSS import
@import('~vue-ionicons/ionicons.scss')
Then use it in your template code!
<AlertIcon />
Sometimes we don't want import one by one, so from v2.3.0 we can include this groups icon:
ios,
md,
logo.
import AllIosIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ionicons-ios.js'
Vue.use(AllIosIcon)
/*
-- File available --
Material: ionicons-md.js
Logo: ionicons-logo.js
All: ionicons.js
*/
Then you already can use component in your template, component tag is same with filename with adding
-icon in postfix.
Example:
<ios-add-circle-outline-icon />
<ios-add-circle-icon />
<md-add-circle-outline-icon />
<md-add-circle-icon />
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|w
|String
|14px
|Width of SVG
|h
|String
|14px
|Height of SVG
|rootClass
|String
empty
|Class for wrapper SVG
|animate
|String
empty
|Available:
rotate,
shake,
beat
Checkout with submodule :
git clone git@github.com:mazipan/vue-ionicons.git
git submodule init
git submodule update --remote
Run demo
npm run dev
Build demo
npm run build
Build new distribute icon
npm run dist
Use
resolve in your Webpack config to clean up the imports:
resolve: {
alias : {
"icons": path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/vue-ionicons/dist")
}
}
This will give you much shorter and more readable imports, like
import Android from 'icons/android', rather than
import Android from 'vue-ionicons/dist/android.vue'. Much better!
If you'd like to contribute, head to the contributing guidelines. Inside you'll find directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
