☃️ Vue Ionicons

Vue Icon Set Components from Ionic Team

Design icons sourced from the Ionicons project.

🎉 Demo

https://mazipan.github.io/vue-ionicons

🚀 Getting started

Install the package npm install --save vue-ionicons yarn add vue-ionicons Import the icon, and declare it as a local component: import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ios-alert.vue' components : { AlertIcon } OR Declare it as a global component: import AlertIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ios-alert.vue' Vue.component( 'alert-icon' , AlertIcon) Note Icon files are kebab cased, e.g. alert-circle.vue . All icon generated can be see in dist folder. Include global CSS/SCSS in your main.js # Using plain css require ( 'vue-ionicons/ionicons.css' ) # Or using SCSS import @ import ( '~vue-ionicons/ionicons.scss' ) Then use it in your template code! < AlertIcon />

Import some icon sets

Sometimes we don't want import one by one, so from v2.3.0 we can include this groups icon: ios , md , logo .

import AllIosIcon from 'vue-ionicons/dist/ionicons-ios.js' Vue.use(AllIosIcon)

Then you already can use component in your template, component tag is same with filename with adding -icon in postfix.

Example:

< ios-add-circle-outline-icon /> < ios-add-circle-icon /> < md-add-circle-outline-icon /> < md-add-circle-icon />

🔥 API and Props

Name Type Default Description w String 14px Width of SVG h String 14px Height of SVG rootClass String empty Class for wrapper SVG animate String empty Available: rotate , shake , beat

🏃 Development

Checkout with submodule :

git clone git@github.com:mazipan/vue-ionicons.git git submodule init git submodule update --remote

Run demo

npm run dev

Build demo

npm run build

Build new distribute icon

npm run dist

👍 Tips

Use resolve in your Webpack config to clean up the imports: resolve: { alias : { "icons" : path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/vue-ionicons/dist" ) } } This will give you much shorter and more readable imports, like import Android from 'icons/android' , rather than import Android from 'vue-ionicons/dist/android.vue' . Much better!

💵 Credits

Support me

🎁 Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, head to the contributing guidelines. Inside you'll find directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

