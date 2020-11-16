intro.js bindings for Vue.
yarn add vue-introjs
# or via npm:
npm i vue-introjs
import VueIntro from 'vue-introjs';
Vue.use(VueIntro);
Make sure you have installed and attached
intro.js scripts and styles to the page.
This plugin does not come with intro.js built-in.
The motivation of it is to give the developer more control on intro.js versions.
Install required dependency:
yarn add intro.js
# or via npm:
npm i intro.js
As this plugin relies on global
introJs variable, webpack should provide it:
// webpack.config.js
{
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
// other modules
introJs: ['intro.js']
})
]
}
// attach CSS
// SomeComponent.vue
import 'intro.js/introjs.css';
If you are using
vue-cli this can be done with the following lines in your
vue.config.js:
// vue.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack');
module.exports = {
configureWebpack: {
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
'introJs': ['intro.js']
})
]
},
}
Add to your
src/main.js something like this for global, or per SFC like above:
import VueIntro from 'vue-introjs'
Vue.use(VueIntro)
import 'intro.js/introjs.css';
then add into the
plugins sections of
build/webpack.dev.conf.js and
build/webpack.prod.conf.js the
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ section from above.
Don't forget to install
intro.js though and save it (via yarn or npm). The
webpack.ProvidePlugin will pull it in, so no need to
import introJs from 'intro.js' in
src/main.js
Make sure you install
vue-introjs and
intro.js then create a Nuxt plugin in
/plugins
//plugins/vue-introjs.js`
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueIntro from 'vue-introjs'
import 'intro.js/introjs.css'
Vue.use(VueIntro)
then add it to your
nuxt.config.js list of plugins
//nuxt.config.js`
plugins: [
// ..
{ src: '~plugins/vue-introjs.js', mode: 'client' },
]
Finally register
introjs by adding it as a webpack plugin and you're set
//nuxt.config.js
import webpack from 'webpack'
export default {
build: {
// ..
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
introJs: ['intro.js'],
}),
],
}
}
The plugin extends Vue with a set of directives and
$intro() constructor function.
Directives, to define introductional steps:
The tooltip text of step.
<div v-intro="'The content of tooltip'"></div>
Optionally define the number (priority) of step.
<div v-intro="'The content of tooltip'" v-intro-step="2"></div>
Optionally define a CSS class for tooltip.
<div v-intro="'The content of tooltip'" v-intro-tooltip-class="'red-bg'"></div>
Optionally append a CSS class to the helperLayer.
<div v-intro="'The content of tooltip'" v-intro-highlight-class="'blue-bg'"></div>
Optionally define the position of tooltip, `top`, `left`, `right`, `bottom`, `bottom-left-aligned` (same as `bottom`), `bottom-middle-aligned`, `bottom-right-aligned` or `auto` (to detect the position of element and assign the correct position automatically). Default is `bottom`.
<div v-intro="'The content of tooltip'" v-intro-position="'top'"></div>
Optionally define the element to scroll to, `element` or `tooltip`. Default is `element`.
<div v-intro="'The content of tooltip'" v-intro-scroll-to="'element'"></div>
To disable interactions with elements inside the highlighted box, `true` or `false` (also `1` or `0`).
<div v-intro="'The content of tooltip'" v-intro-disable-interaction="false"></div>
More about intro steps
Directives, to define hints:
The tooltip text of hint.
<div v-intro-hint="'The content of tooltip'"></div>
Optionally define the position of hint. Options: `top-middle`, `top-left`, `top-right`, `bottom-left`, `bottom-right`, `bottom-middle`, `middle-left`, `middle-right`, `middle-middle`. Default: `top-middle`.
<div v-intro-hint="'The content of tooltip'" v-intro-position="'top'"></div>
More about hints
Also refer
example directory for live examples.
Once all steps are defined, call
start() or
showHints() to start the show:
// SomeComponent.vue
{
mounted() {
this.$intro().start(); // start the guide
this.$intro().showHints(); // show hints
}
}
When the defaults are not enough, then fine tuning is required.
Construct a new
introJs instance and configure in own way:
this.$intro('#intro-farm'); // //start introduction for element id='intro-farm'
this.$intro().addStep({}); // Add a new step to introJs programmatically.
Basically,
$intro() returns a new
introJs instance which then can be configured usign it's API.
Just call
this.$intro().<callback-name>. Example:
// SomeComponent
this.$intro().oncomplete(function () {
console.log('completed');
});
If tour should start automatically when all directives loaded,
add
v-intro-autostart="true" directive.
Also extra configuration required for plugin:
import VueIntro from 'intro.js';
Vue.use(VueIntro, {
waitTimeout: 400
});
For hints use
v-intro-autostart:hints="true".
The plugin starts a timer with
waitTimeout.
Every
v-intro directive restarts that timer. This lets the plugin to wait for async components, router views or other components to load before tour will be autostarted.
Add
v-intro-autostart.config next to
v-intro-autostart with intro.js configuration object as an argument.
That object then passed to
introJs(obj) constructor.
<div v-intro-autostart="true" v-intro-autostart.config="{ doneLabel: 'DONE!' }"></div>
It is possible to add event listeners to automatically started tour. The format is:
v-intro-autostart:on.<event-name>="<callback>"
where
event-name is any of intro.js supported hooks (see intro.js hooks) for more details.
Same applies to hints.
Note, the plugin defines two more events, designed to work with the autostart feature:
onautostart and
onautostarthints. These callbacks receive two arguments:
element and current
introjs instance.
For example:
<div v-intro-autostart="true" v-intro-autostart:on.complete="onComplete"></div>
<div v-intro-autostart="true" v-intro-autostart:on.autostart="onAutostarted"></div>
When it is required to bind intro only when some expression evaluates to
true,
use
v-intro-if directive.
It accepts any valid expression that evaluates to either
true or
false:
<div v-intro="'Conditional step'" v-intro-if="item.id == 1" v-for="item in items" :key="item.id"></div>
Note, that
v-intro-if directive must go after
v-intro.