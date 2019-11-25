openbase logo
vue-intercom

by Tyrone Tudehope
1.0.14 (see all)

An Intercom Javascript API plugin for Vue.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ NOTICE: No Longer Maintained.

vue-intercom

A reactive wrapper for Intercom's JavaScript API

Installation

npm install --save vue-intercom

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueIntercom from 'vue-intercom';

Vue.use(VueIntercom, { appId: 'your-app-id' });

Usage

vue-intercom handles the injection of Intercom's script into your html and wraps calls to the Intercom API with methods and exposes them through the $intercom object in your components.

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data() {
    return {
      userId: 1,
      name: 'Foo Bar',
      email: 'foo@bar.com',
    };
  },
  mounted() {
    this.$intercom.boot({
      user_id: this.userId,
      name: this.name,
      email: this.email,
    });
    this.$intercom.show();
  },
  watch: {
    email(email) {
      this.$intercom.update({ email });
    },
  }
});

Example App

cd example
yarn
yarn dev

API

Values

$intercom.ready

Set to true once the Intercom script has been loaded.

$intercom.visible

Set via the onShow/onHide events.

$intercom.unreadCount

Set via the onUnreadCountChange event.

Methods

$intercom.boot(/* optional */options)

Calls Intercom('boot'). Automatically sets the app_id unless specified in the options object.

$intercom.shutdown()

Calls Intercom('shutdown').

$intercom.update(/* optional */options)

Calls Intercom('update'). If the options object is set, calls Intercom('update', options)

$intercom.show()

Calls Intercom('show').

$intercom.hide()

Calls Intercom('hide').

$intercom.showMessages()

Calls Intercom('showMessages').

$intercom.showNewMessage(/* optional */content)

Calls Intercom('showNewMessage') with pre-populated content if provided.

$intercom.trackEvent(name, /* optional */metadata)

Calls Intercom('trackEvent') with extra metadata if provided.

$intercom.getVisitorId()

Calls Intercom('getVisitorId').

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017 Continuon

