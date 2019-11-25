⚠️ NOTICE: No Longer Maintained.

A reactive wrapper for Intercom's JavaScript API

Installation

npm install --save vue-intercom

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueIntercom from 'vue-intercom' ; Vue.use(VueIntercom, { appId : 'your-app-id' });

Usage

vue-intercom handles the injection of Intercom's script into your html and wraps calls to the Intercom API with methods and exposes them through the $intercom object in your components.

new Vue({ el : '#app' , data() { return { userId : 1 , name : 'Foo Bar' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , }; }, mounted() { this .$intercom.boot({ user_id : this .userId, name : this .name, email : this .email, }); this .$intercom.show(); }, watch : { email(email) { this .$intercom.update({ email }); }, } });

Example App

cd example yarn yarn dev

API

Values

Set to true once the Intercom script has been loaded.

Set via the onShow / onHide events.

Set via the onUnreadCountChange event.

Methods

$intercom.boot(/* optional */options)

Calls Intercom('boot') . Automatically sets the app_id unless specified in the options object.

Calls Intercom('shutdown') .

Calls Intercom('update') . If the options object is set, calls Intercom('update', options)

Calls Intercom('show') .

Calls Intercom('hide') .

Calls Intercom('showMessages') .

$intercom.showNewMessage(/* optional */content)

Calls Intercom('showNewMessage') with pre-populated content if provided.

$intercom.trackEvent(name, /* optional */metadata)

Calls Intercom('trackEvent') with extra metadata if provided.

Calls Intercom('getVisitorId') .

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2017 Continuon