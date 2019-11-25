A reactive wrapper for Intercom's JavaScript API
npm install --save vue-intercom
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueIntercom from 'vue-intercom';
Vue.use(VueIntercom, { appId: 'your-app-id' });
vue-intercom handles the injection of Intercom's script into your html and wraps calls to the Intercom API with methods and exposes them through the
$intercom object in your components.
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data() {
return {
userId: 1,
name: 'Foo Bar',
email: 'foo@bar.com',
};
},
mounted() {
this.$intercom.boot({
user_id: this.userId,
name: this.name,
email: this.email,
});
this.$intercom.show();
},
watch: {
email(email) {
this.$intercom.update({ email });
},
}
});
cd example
yarn
yarn dev
$intercom.ready
Set to
true once the Intercom script has been loaded.
$intercom.visible
Set via the
onShow/
onHide events.
$intercom.unreadCount
Set via the
onUnreadCountChange event.
$intercom.boot(/* optional */options)
Calls
Intercom('boot'). Automatically sets the
app_id unless specified in the options object.
$intercom.shutdown()
Calls
Intercom('shutdown').
$intercom.update(/* optional */options)
Calls
Intercom('update'). If the options object is set, calls
Intercom('update', options)
$intercom.show()
Calls
Intercom('show').
$intercom.hide()
Calls
Intercom('hide').
$intercom.showMessages()
Calls
Intercom('showMessages').
$intercom.showNewMessage(/* optional */content)
Calls
Intercom('showNewMessage') with pre-populated content if provided.
$intercom.trackEvent(name, /* optional */metadata)
Calls
Intercom('trackEvent') with extra metadata if provided.
$intercom.getVisitorId()
Calls
Intercom('getVisitorId').
Copyright (c) 2017 Continuon