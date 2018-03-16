yarn add vue-inter
CDN: UNPKG | jsDevlir (available as
window.VueInter)
App entry
index.js:
import Inter from 'vue-inter'
import App from './App.vue'
Vue.use(Inter)
const inter = new Inter({
locale: 'en',
// Define messages for other locales
messages: {}
})
new Vue({
inter,
render: h => h(App)
})
Root component
App.vue:
<template>
<div id="app">
<format-message
path="app.home.greeting"
defaultMessage="Hello {name}!"
:data="{name: 'egoist'}"
/>
</div>
</template>
First, we find message from
messages at given
path, then we fallback to
defaultMessage if not found.
You can use intl-messageformat instead of our default
template option to add plural support:
import IntlMessageFormat from 'intl-messageformat'
const inter = new Inter({
template(message, data) {
if (!data) return message
const tpl = new IntlMessageFormat(message, this.currentLocale)
return tpl.format(data)
}
})
<FormatMessage>
Type:
string
Required:
true
Find locale message at given path, or fallback to
defaultMessage below.
Type:
string
Type:
object
Type:
string
object
Default:
span
An HTML tag or Vue component.
const inter = new Inter({
// Current locale
locale: 'en',
// Messages for each locale
messages: {
en: LocaleMessages,
zh: LocaleMessages
},
// Message templating
template: Template
})
A
LocaleMessages type is:
interface LocaleMessages {
/** The value is a string or a function that returns a string */
[path: string]: string | (...data: any[]) => string
}
While a
Template type is:
type Template = (this: Inter, message: string, ...data: any[]) => string
Format a message from given path in
messages for current locale:
inter.formatMessage({ path: 'app.hello' }, { name: 'egoist' })
// Or fallback to `defaultMessage` when message was not found
// at given path
inter.formatMessage(
{
path: 'not.exists.path',
defaultMessage: 'Hello {name}'
},
{ name: 'egoist' }
)
Set current locale, e.g.:
inter.setCurrentLocale('fr')
Return current locale, e.g.:
inter.currentLocale
//=> 'fr'
Set localeData for a locale, e.g.:
inter.setLocaleData('es', espanaLocaleData)
Return a list of available locales, e.g.:
inter.availableLocales
//=> ['fr', 'es']
The Inter instance.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
