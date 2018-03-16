Install

yarn add vue-inter

CDN: UNPKG | jsDevlir (available as window.VueInter )

Usage

App entry index.js :

import Inter from 'vue-inter' import App from './App.vue' Vue.use(Inter) const inter = new Inter({ locale : 'en' , messages : {} }) new Vue({ inter, render : h => h(App) })

Root component App.vue :

<template> <div id="app"> <format-message path="app.home.greeting" defaultMessage="Hello {name}!" :data="{name: 'egoist'}" /> </div> </template>

First, we find message from messages at given path , then we fallback to defaultMessage if not found.

Plural support

You can use intl-messageformat instead of our default template option to add plural support:

import IntlMessageFormat from 'intl-messageformat' const inter = new Inter({ template(message, data) { if (!data) return message const tpl = new IntlMessageFormat(message, this .currentLocale) return tpl.format(data) } })

Components

Props

path

Type: string

Required: true

Find locale message at given path, or fallback to defaultMessage below.

defaultMessage

Type: string

data

Type: object

tag

Type: string object

Default: span

An HTML tag or Vue component.

API

Instance API

Create Instance

const inter = new Inter({ locale : 'en' , messages : { en : LocaleMessages, zh : LocaleMessages }, template : Template })

A LocaleMessages type is:

interface LocaleMessages { [path: string ]: string | ( ...data: any [] ) => string }

While a Template type is:

type Template = ( this : Inter, message: string , ...data: any [] ) => string

inter.formatMessage({ path, defaultMessage }, [data])

Format a message from given path in messages for current locale:

inter.formatMessage({ path : 'app.hello' }, { name : 'egoist' }) inter.formatMessage( { path : 'not.exists.path' , defaultMessage : 'Hello {name}' }, { name : 'egoist' } )

Set current locale, e.g.:

inter.setCurrentLocale( 'fr' )

Return current locale, e.g.:

inter.currentLocale

Set localeData for a locale, e.g.:

inter.setLocaleData( 'es' , espanaLocaleData)

Return a list of available locales, e.g.:

inter.availableLocales

Component injection

The Inter instance.

Contributing

Author

vue-inter © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).