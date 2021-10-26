vue instant allows you to easily create custom search controls with auto suggestions for your vue 2 applications.
Project page
https://santiblanko.github.io/vue-instant
Fiddle with all attributes and events
https://jsfiddle.net/santiblanko/dqo6vr57
If you need a example using webpack see the example folder.
npm install --save vue-instant
If you need more details see the examples folder.
Install all the components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import 'vue-instant/dist/vue-instant.css'
import VueInstant from 'vue-instant'
Vue.use(VueInstant)
⚠️ You need to configure your bundler to compile
.vue files. More info in the official documentation.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-instant/dist/vue-instant.css"/>
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-clickaway.js"></script>
<script src="vue-instant/dist/vue-instant.browser.js"></script>