Vue Instant!

vue instant allows you to easily create custom search controls with auto suggestions for your vue 2 applications.

Examples

Project page

https://santiblanko.github.io/vue-instant

Fiddle with all attributes and events

https://jsfiddle.net/santiblanko/dqo6vr57

If you need a example using webpack see the example folder.

Installation

npm install --save vue-instant

Default import

Install all the components:

import Vue from 'vue' import 'vue-instant/dist/vue-instant.css' import VueInstant from 'vue-instant' Vue.use(VueInstant)

⚠️ You need to configure your bundler to compile .vue files. More info in the official documentation.

Browser

