openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vi

vue-instant

by santiblanko
1.0.4 (see all)

vue instant allows you to easily create custom search controls with auto suggestions for your vue 2 applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

849

GitHub Stars

406

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Autocomplete

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Instant!

npm npm vue2

vue instant allows you to easily create custom search controls with auto suggestions for your vue 2 applications.

header

Table of contents

Examples

Project page

https://santiblanko.github.io/vue-instant

Fiddle with all attributes and events

https://jsfiddle.net/santiblanko/dqo6vr57

If you need a example using webpack see the example folder.

Installation

npm install --save vue-instant

Default import

If you need more details see the examples folder.

Install all the components:

import Vue from 'vue'
import 'vue-instant/dist/vue-instant.css'
import VueInstant from 'vue-instant'
Vue.use(VueInstant)

⚠️ You need to configure your bundler to compile .vue files. More info in the official documentation.

Browser

If you need more details see the examples folder.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-instant/dist/vue-instant.css"/>

<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-clickaway.js"></script>
<script src="vue-instant/dist/vue-instant.browser.js"></script>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vm
vue-multiselectUniversal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
247K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
va
v-autocompleteAutocomplete component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs
vue-selectEverything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
205K
vue-simple-suggestFeature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
11K
@voerro/vue-tagsinputA simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete) built with Vue.js 2.
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
4K
vss
vue-search-selectA Vue.js search select component
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
11K
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial