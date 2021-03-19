openbase logo
vue-instagram

by Kevin Ongko
3.0.0 (see all)

Instagram's feed fetcher component based on Vue.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

583

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-instagram

Currently this library is unusable because of Instagram's API changes

Instagram's feed fetcher component based on Vue.

Fetch instagram feed via GET /users/self

Works with Vue 2.*

Demo

My Instagram's feed

Installation

Install via CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-instagram@3.0.0"></script>

<script>
  Vue.use(VueInstagram.default)
</script>

Install via NPM

$ npm install vue-instagram --save

Register as Component

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram'

export default {
  name: 'App',

  components: {
    VueInstagram
  }
}

Register as Plugin

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram'

Vue.use(VueInstagram)

Usage

Style your feeds using scoped slot

<template>
  <vue-instagram token="accessTokenHere" :count="5" :tags="['hashtag1', 'hashtag2']" mediaType="image">
    <template v-slot:loading="props">
      <h1 v-if="props.loading" class="fancy-loading">Loading, please wait...</h1>
    </template>
    <template v-slot:feeds="props">
      <li class="fancy-list"> {{ props.feed.link }} </li>
    </template>
    <template v-slot:error="props">
      <div class="fancy-alert"> {{ props.error.error_message }} </div>
    </template>
  </vue-instagram>
</template>

<script>
import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram'

export default {
  name: 'App',

  components: {
    VueInstagram
  }
}
</script>

Props

PropsDescriptionTypeRequired
tokenInstagram's access tokenStringtrue
countNumbers of feed to fetchNumbertrue
tagsFilter profile's feed by hastagArrayfalse
mediaTypeFilter profile's feed by media type: image or videoStringfalse

License

Vue-Instagram is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

Support

Hello, I'm Kevin the maintainer of this project in my free time (which is getting lessen these days), if this project does help you in any way please consider to support me. Thanks 😃

