Instagram's feed fetcher component based on Vue.
Fetch instagram feed via
GET /users/self
Works with Vue 2.*
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-instagram@3.0.0"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VueInstagram.default)
</script>
$ npm install vue-instagram --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
VueInstagram
}
}
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram'
Vue.use(VueInstagram)
Style your feeds using scoped slot
<template>
<vue-instagram token="accessTokenHere" :count="5" :tags="['hashtag1', 'hashtag2']" mediaType="image">
<template v-slot:loading="props">
<h1 v-if="props.loading" class="fancy-loading">Loading, please wait...</h1>
</template>
<template v-slot:feeds="props">
<li class="fancy-list"> {{ props.feed.link }} </li>
</template>
<template v-slot:error="props">
<div class="fancy-alert"> {{ props.error.error_message }} </div>
</template>
</vue-instagram>
</template>
<script>
import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
VueInstagram
}
}
</script>
|Props
|Description
|Type
|Required
|token
|Instagram's access token
|String
|true
|count
|Numbers of feed to fetch
|Number
|true
|tags
|Filter profile's feed by hastag
|Array
|false
|mediaType
|Filter profile's feed by media type: image or video
|String
|false
Vue-Instagram is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license
Hello, I'm Kevin the maintainer of this project in my free time (which is getting lessen these days), if this project does help you in any way please consider to support me. Thanks 😃