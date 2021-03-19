Currently this library is unusable because of Instagram's API changes

Instagram's feed fetcher component based on Vue.

Fetch instagram feed via GET /users/self

Works with Vue 2.*

Installation

Install via CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-instagram@3.0.0" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueInstagram.default) </ script >

Install via NPM

$ npm install vue-instagram --save

Register as Component

import Vue from 'vue' import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram' export default { name : 'App' , components : { VueInstagram } }

Register as Plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram' Vue.use(VueInstagram)

Usage

Style your feeds using scoped slot

<template> <vue-instagram token="accessTokenHere" :count="5" :tags="['hashtag1', 'hashtag2']" mediaType="image"> <template v-slot:loading="props"> <h1 v-if="props.loading" class="fancy-loading">Loading, please wait...</h1> </template> <template v-slot:feeds="props"> <li class="fancy-list"> {{ props.feed.link }} </li> </template> <template v-slot:error="props"> <div class="fancy-alert"> {{ props.error.error_message }} </div> </template> </vue-instagram> </template> <script> import VueInstagram from 'vue-instagram' export default { name: 'App', components: { VueInstagram } } </script>

Props

Props Description Type Required token Instagram's access token String true count Numbers of feed to fetch Number true tags Filter profile's feed by hastag Array false mediaType Filter profile's feed by media type: image or video String false

License

Vue-Instagram is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

