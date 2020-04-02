A Vue.js 2.0 input tag component inspired in react-tagsinput
npm install vue-input-tag --save
yarn add vue-input-tag
Then you need to import and register it:
import InputTag from 'vue-input-tag'
Vue.component('input-tag', InputTag)
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-input-tag"></script>
Vue.component('input-tag', vueInputTag.default)
<input-tag v-model="tags"></input-tag>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|Array
|[]
|Tags to be render in the input
|placeholder
|String
|""
|Placeholder to be shown when no tags
|read-only
|Boolean
|false
|Set input to readonly
|add-tag-on-blur
|Boolean
|false
|Add tag on input blur
|limit
|String or Number
|-1 (none)
|Set a limit for the amount of tags
|validate
|String or Function (allows async) or Object
|""
|Apply certain validator for user input. Choose from
email,
url,
text,
digits or
isodate. Or pass a
function or a
RegExp object for custom validation
|add-tag-on-keys
|Array
|[ 13 (return), 188 (comma), 9 (tab) ]
|Keys that are going to add the new tag
|allow-duplicates
|Boolean
|false
|Allow duplicate tags
|before-adding
|Function
|null
|Function (allows async) to normalize tag before adding. E.g
(tag) => tag.toUpperCase()
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
|input
|Array with tags
|Emitted when a tag is added (after successful validation) and when a tag is removed
|update:tags
|Array with tags
|Same as input event