A Vue.js 2.0 input tag component inspired in react-tagsinput

Installation

NPM / Yarn

npm install vue-input-tag --save

yarn add vue-input-tag

Then you need to import and register it:

import InputTag from 'vue-input-tag'

Vue.component( 'input-tag' , InputTag)

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-input-tag" > </ script >

Then you need to register it:

Vue.component('input-tag', vueInputTag.default)

Usage

< input-tag v-model = "tags" > </ input-tag >

Props

Name Type Default Description value Array [] Tags to be render in the input placeholder String "" Placeholder to be shown when no tags read-only Boolean false Set input to readonly add-tag-on-blur Boolean false Add tag on input blur limit String or Number -1 (none) Set a limit for the amount of tags validate String or Function (allows async) or Object "" Apply certain validator for user input. Choose from email , url , text , digits or isodate . Or pass a function or a RegExp object for custom validation add-tag-on-keys Array [ 13 (return), 188 (comma), 9 (tab) ] Keys that are going to add the new tag allow-duplicates Boolean false Allow duplicate tags before-adding Function null Function (allows async) to normalize tag before adding. E.g (tag) => tag.toUpperCase()

Events