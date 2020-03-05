Yet another Vue component for input masking. Based on react-input-mask.
yarn add vue-input-mask
or
npm i -S vue-input-mask
mask :
string
Mask string. Default format characters are:
9:
0-9
a:
A-Z, a-z
*:
A-Z, a-z, 0-9
Any character can be escaped with a backslash. It will appear as a double backslash in JS strings. For example, a German phone mask with unremoveable prefix +49 will look like
mask="+4\9 99 999 99" or
mask={'+4\\9 99 999 99'}
maskChar :
string
Character to cover unfilled parts of the mask. Default character is "_". If set to null or empty string, unfilled parts will be empty as in ordinary input.
formatChars :
object
Defines format characters with characters as a keys and corresponding RegExp strings as a values. Default ones:
{
'9': '[0-9]',
'a': '[A-Za-z]',
'*': '[A-Za-z0-9]'
}
alwaysShowMask :
boolean
Show mask when input is empty and has no focus.
import Vue from 'vue';
import InputMask from 'vue-input-mask';
Vue.component('input-mask', InputMask)
In template:
<input-mask v-model="value" mask="+4\9 99 999 99" maskChar=" "></input-mask>
componentWillReceiveProps
Thanks @sanniassin for the awesome component