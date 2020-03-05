Yet another Vue component for input masking. Based on react-input-mask.

Install

yarn add vue- input -mask or npm i -S vue- input -mask

Properties

mask : string

Mask string. Default format characters are:

9 : 0-9

a : A-Z, a-z

* : A-Z, a-z, 0-9

Any character can be escaped with a backslash. It will appear as a double backslash in JS strings. For example, a German phone mask with unremoveable prefix +49 will look like mask="+4\9 99 999 99" or mask={'+4\\9 99 999 99'}

maskChar : string

Character to cover unfilled parts of the mask. Default character is "_". If set to null or empty string, unfilled parts will be empty as in ordinary input.

formatChars : object

Defines format characters with characters as a keys and corresponding RegExp strings as a values. Default ones:

{ '9' : '[0-9]' , 'a' : '[A-Za-z]' , '*' : '[A-Za-z0-9]' }

alwaysShowMask : boolean

Show mask when input is empty and has no focus.

Example

import Vue from 'vue' ; import InputMask from 'vue-input-mask' ; Vue.component( 'input-mask' , InputMask)

In template:

< input-mask v-model = "value" mask = "+4\9 99 999 99" maskChar = " " > </ input-mask >

Todo

Refactoring

Refactoring Tests

Tests Implementation of componentWillReceiveProps

Thanks

Thanks @sanniassin for the awesome component