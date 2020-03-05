openbase logo
vim

vue-input-mask

by xdimedrolx
0.0.11 (see all)

Yet another Vue component for input masking

Popularity

Downloads/wk

949

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-input-mask

Yet another Vue component for input masking. Based on react-input-mask.

Demo

Install

yarn add vue-input-mask
or
npm i -S vue-input-mask

Properties

mask : string

Mask string. Default format characters are:
9: 0-9
a: A-Z, a-z
*: A-Z, a-z, 0-9

Any character can be escaped with a backslash. It will appear as a double backslash in JS strings. For example, a German phone mask with unremoveable prefix +49 will look like mask="+4\9 99 999 99" or mask={'+4\\9 99 999 99'}

maskChar : string

Character to cover unfilled parts of the mask. Default character is "_". If set to null or empty string, unfilled parts will be empty as in ordinary input.

formatChars : object

Defines format characters with characters as a keys and corresponding RegExp strings as a values. Default ones:

{
  '9': '[0-9]',
  'a': '[A-Za-z]',
  '*': '[A-Za-z0-9]'
}

alwaysShowMask : boolean

Show mask when input is empty and has no focus.

Example

import Vue from 'vue';
import InputMask from 'vue-input-mask';

Vue.component('input-mask', InputMask)

In template:

    <input-mask v-model="value" mask="+4\9 99 999 99" maskChar=" "></input-mask>

Todo

  • Refactoring
  • Tests
  • Implementation of componentWillReceiveProps

Thanks

Thanks @sanniassin for the awesome component

