vif

vue-input-facade

by Ronald Jerez

A lightweight and dependency free input masking library created specific for Vue

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Input Facade

A lightweight and dependency free input masking library created specific for Vue

Installing

npm i vue-input-facade

yarn add vue-input-facade

Importing

Globally

Installs the component, directive and filter for your entire application.

import InputFacade from 'vue-input-facade'
Vue.use(InputFacade)

Locally

Install per component as needed

import { InputFacade, facade, filter } from 'vue-input-facade'

export default {
  components: { InputFacade },
  directives: { facade },
  filters: { facade: filter },
  // ... rest of component config
}

Default Mask Tokens

  • S = alpha characters
  • # = numerical characters
  • X = alpha numerical characters
  • A = alpha characters, transformed to uppercase
  • a = alpha characters, transformed to lowercase
  • \ = escape any of the above characters
  • ? = mark the preceding character as optional [0 or 1]
  • * = mark the preceding character as optional & repeating [0 or more]
  • | = used for alternative static characters: A|B|C will accept A or B or C

See the token source file for definition signature

Note about special input types

The masking library does not currently work on special input types such as number, email etc. This is due to browsers treating these special inputs differently than text input and not supporting the same API. As such, only use vue-input-facade with <input type="text|tel|search">.

Usage

As Component

<label>Phone Number</label>
<input-facade mask="(###) ###-####" name="phoneNumber" type="tel" />

As Directive

<label>Date</label>
<input type="text" v-facade="'##/##/##'" />

Migrating existing projects

If you are migrating an existing project to vue-input-facade from another plugin and dont want to touch the whole codebase. You may pass options during plugin installation to override the default tokens or directive name.

import InputFacade from 'vue-input-facade'

// migrating from v-mask
const options = {
  // rename the directive from: v-facade to: v-mask
  name: 'mask',

  // use these tokens instead of the default
  tokens: {
    '#': { pattern: /\d/ },
    'A': { pattern: /[a-z]/i },
    'N': { pattern: /[0-9a-z]/i },
    'X': { pattern: /./ }
  }
}

Vue.use(InputFacade, options)

See demo page for more usage examples

Contribution

You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests. This project is test-driven, so keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests. The project uses semantic-release to release new versions, therefore all commit messages should follow conventional commits, we are using commitizen to facilitate writting the commit messages.

License

This project is licensed under MIT License

