Installs the component, directive and filter for your entire application.

Install per component as needed

See the token source file for definition signature

Note about special input types

The masking library does not currently work on special input types such as number, email etc. This is due to browsers treating these special inputs differently than text input and not supporting the same API. As such, only use vue-input-facade with <input type="text|tel|search"> .

Usage

As Component

< label > Phone Number </ label > < input-facade mask = "(###) ###-####" name = "phoneNumber" type = "tel" />

As Directive

< label > Date </ label > < input type = "text" v-facade = "'##/##/##'" />

Migrating existing projects

If you are migrating an existing project to vue-input-facade from another plugin and dont want to touch the whole codebase. You may pass options during plugin installation to override the default tokens or directive name.

import InputFacade from 'vue-input-facade' const options = { name : 'mask' , tokens : { '#' : { pattern : /\d/ }, 'A' : { pattern : /[a-z]/i }, 'N' : { pattern : /[0-9a-z]/i }, 'X' : { pattern : /./ } } } Vue.use(InputFacade, options)

See demo page for more usage examples

Contribution

You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests. This project is test-driven, so keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests. The project uses semantic-release to release new versions, therefore all commit messages should follow conventional commits, we are using commitizen to facilitate writting the commit messages.

License

This project is licensed under MIT License