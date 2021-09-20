A Vue.js directive that automatically resizes an input's width to fit its contents.

Demo

🚦 Looking for Vue 3 support? Check out the v2 branch.

Install

$ yarn add vue-input-autowidth

or

$ npm install --save vue-input-autowidth

It's also available on Unpkg: https://unpkg.com/vue-input-autowidth

Usage

import VueInputAutowidth from 'vue-input-autowidth' Vue.use(VueInputAutowidth) <input type= "text" v-autowidth= "{maxWidth: '960px', minWidth: '20px', comfortZone: 0}" v-model= "name" placeholder= "Watch me change size with my content!" />

Options

maxWidth

Type: String Default: 'none'

The maximum width the input field will grow to.

minWidth

Type: String Default: 'none'

The minimum width the input field will shrink to.

comfortZone

Type: Number Default: 0

The additional space in pixels to add to the far side of the input's content.

Development

$ npm run example $ npm test $ npm run build

License

MIT © Collin Henderson