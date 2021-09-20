openbase logo
vue-input-autowidth

by Collin Henderson
1.0.11

A Vue.js directive that automatically resizes an input's width to fit its contents.

Readme

vue-input-autowidth Actions Status

Demo

🚦 Looking for Vue 3 support? Check out the v2 branch.

Install

$ yarn add vue-input-autowidth

or

$ npm install --save vue-input-autowidth

It's also available on Unpkg: https://unpkg.com/vue-input-autowidth

Usage

import VueInputAutowidth from 'vue-input-autowidth'

Vue.use(VueInputAutowidth)

// and in your template...
<input
  type="text"
  v-autowidth="{maxWidth: '960px', minWidth: '20px', comfortZone: 0}"
  v-model="name"
  placeholder="Watch me change size with my content!"
/>

Options

maxWidth

Type: String Default: 'none'

The maximum width the input field will grow to.

minWidth

Type: String Default: 'none'

The minimum width the input field will shrink to.

comfortZone

Type: Number Default: 0

The additional space in pixels to add to the far side of the input's content.

Development

# To run the example
$ npm run example

# To run the tests
$ npm test

# To publish the dist file
$ npm run build

License

MIT © Collin Henderson

