A Vue.js directive that automatically resizes an input's width to fit its contents.
🚦 Looking for Vue 3 support? Check out the v2 branch.
$ yarn add vue-input-autowidth
or
$ npm install --save vue-input-autowidth
It's also available on Unpkg: https://unpkg.com/vue-input-autowidth
import VueInputAutowidth from 'vue-input-autowidth'
Vue.use(VueInputAutowidth)
// and in your template...
<input
type="text"
v-autowidth="{maxWidth: '960px', minWidth: '20px', comfortZone: 0}"
v-model="name"
placeholder="Watch me change size with my content!"
/>
Type:
String
Default:
'none'
The maximum width the input field will grow to.
Type:
String
Default:
'none'
The minimum width the input field will shrink to.
Type:
Number
Default:
0
The additional space in pixels to add to the far side of the input's content.
# To run the example
$ npm run example
# To run the tests
$ npm test
# To publish the dist file
$ npm run build
MIT © Collin Henderson