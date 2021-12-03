A Vue component for magnifying an image within its original container. The zoom behavior is triggered on click and the image can be moved by dragging on touch devices and by either dragging or hover panning on non-touch devices. The component supports responsive images and optional fullscreen zoom on mobile.
This component is based on an earlier version built for React.
Note: Version 2.0.0 upgrades the component to support Vue 3. To use this package with older versions of Vue, install using
npm install vue-inner-image-zoom@1.1.1 or
yarn add vue-inner-image-zoom@1.1.1 instead of the instructions below.
npm install vue-inner-image-zoom
yarn add vue-inner-image-zoom
Import the CSS from your
node_modules directory using:
import 'vue-inner-image-zoom/lib/vue-inner-image-zoom.css';
Import the component and include in your template:
import InnerImageZoom from 'vue-inner-image-zoom';
...
export default {
components: {
'inner-image-zoom': InnerImageZoom
}
}
...
<inner-image-zoom src="/path/to/image.jpg" zoomSrc="/path/to/zoom-image.jpg" />
This is the simplest usage. For additional examples, visit the demo page.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|src
|String
|(Required) URL for the original image.
|srcSet
|String
|Default srcset attribute for a responsive original image.
|sizes
|String
|Default sizes attribute for use with srcset.
|sources
|Array
|A list of image sources for using the picture tag to serve the appropriate original image (see below for more details).
|width
|Number
|Width attribute for original image.
|height
|Number
|Height attribute for original image.
|hasSpacer
|Boolean
|false
|If true, gets the original image's aspect ratio based on the width and height props and creates a spacer to prevent cumulative layout shift.
|zoomSrc
|String
|URL for the larger zoom image. Falls back to original image src if not defined.
|zoomScale
|Number
|1
|Multiplied against the natural width and height of the zoomed image. This will generally be a decimal (example, 0.9 for 90%).
|zoomPreload
|Boolean
|false
|If set to true, preloads the zoom image instead of waiting for mouseenter and (unless on a touch device) persists the image on mouseleave.
|alt
|String
|Alternative text for the original image.
|moveType
|String
|pan
pan or
drag. The user behavior for moving zoomed images on non-touch devices.
|zoomType
|String
|click
click or
hover. The user behavior for triggering zoom. When using
hover, combine with
zoomPreload to avoid flickering on rapid mouse movements.
|fadeDuration
|Number
|150
|Fade transition time in milliseconds. If zooming in on transparent images, set this to
0 for best results.
|fullscreenOnMobile
|Boolean
|false
|Enables fullscreen zoomed image on touch devices below a specified breakpoint.
|mobileBreakpoint
|Number
|640
|The maximum breakpoint for fullscreen zoom image when fullscreenOnMobile is true.
|hideCloseButton
|Boolean
|false
|Hides the close button on touch devices. If set to true, zoom out is triggered by tap.
|hideHint
|Boolean
|false
|Hides the magnifying glass hint.
|className
|String
|Custom classname for styling the component.
|afterZoomIn
|Function
|Function to be called after zoom in.
|afterZoomOut
|Function
|Function to be called after zoom out.
This prop accepts an array of objects which it uses to create a picture tag and source elements. The component looks for the following optional properties and you can find additional details on responsive images here:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|srcSet
|String
|Srcset attribute for source tag.
|sizes
|String
|Sizes attribute for source tag.
|media
|String
|An attribute containing a media condition for use with the srcset.
|type
|String
|An image MIME type. This is useful for using newer formats like WebP.
Please submit issues or requests here.
Most of the implementation choices for this component are based on use cases I've encountered in the past. For example, I chose a click to zoom trigger because it was requested on previous product detail pages I've worked on. If there's a demand for zoom on hover or other additional functionality, I'd be open to taking a look.
One of my big motivations for adapting this component from the original React Inner Image Zoom was to give Vue a try so don't hesitate to flag any areas in the code or the documentation where I'm not following Vue's best practices.