Vue Inline SVG

Vue component loads an SVG source dynamically and inline <svg> so you can manipulate the style of it with CSS or JS. It looks like basic <img> so you markup will not be bloated with SVG content. Loaded SVGs are cached so it will not make network request twice.

Install

NPM

npm install vue-inline-svg

Register locally in your component

import InlineSvg from 'vue-inline-svg' ; export default { components : { InlineSvg, } }

Or register globally in the root Vue instance

import Vue from 'vue' ; import {InlineSvgPlugin} from 'vue-inline-svg' ; Vue.use(InlineSvgPlugin); import InlineSvg from 'vue-inline-svg' ; Vue.component( 'inline-svg' , InlineSvg);

CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-inline-svg" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueInlineSvg.InlineSvgPlugin); Vue.component( 'inline-svg' , VueInlineSvg.InlineSvgComponent); new Vue({ }); </ script >

Vue v3

Version of vue-inline-svg with support of Vue v3 is available under next tag

npm install vue-inline-svg@next

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-inline-svg@next" > </ script >

Usage

< inline-svg src = "image.svg" transformSource = "transformSvg" @ loaded = "svgLoaded($event)" @ unloaded = "svgUnloaded()" @ error = "svgLoadError($event)" width = "150" height = "150" fill = "black" aria-label = "My image" > </ inline-svg >

Example

props

- src

Path to SVG file

< inline-svg src = "/my.svg" />

Note: if you use vue-loader assets or vue-cli, then paths like '../assets/my.svg' will not be handled by file-loader automatically like vue-cli do for <img> tag, so you will need to use it with require :

< inline-svg :src = "require('../assets/my.svg')" />

Learn more:

- title

Sets/overwrites the <title> of the SVG

< inline-svg :src = "image.svg" title = "My Image" />

- keepDuringLoading

true by default. It makes vue-inline-svg to preserve old image visible, when new image is being loaded. Pass false to disable it and show nothing during loading.

< inline-svg :src = "image.svg" :keepDuringLoading = "false" />

- transformSource

Function to transform SVG source

This example create circle in svg:

< inline-svg :src = "image.svg" :transformSource = "transform" /> < script > const transform = ( svg ) => { let point = document .createElementNS( "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" , 'circle' ); point.setAttributeNS( null , 'cx' , '20' ); point.setAttributeNS( null , 'cy' , '20' ); point.setAttributeNS( null , 'r' , '10' ); point.setAttributeNS( null , 'fill' , 'red' ); svg.appendChild(point); return svg; } </ script >

SVG attributes

Other SVG and HTML attributes will be passed to inlined <svg> . Except attributes with false or null value.

< inline-svg fill-opacity = "0.25" :stroke-opacity = "myStrokeOpacity" :color = "false" > </ inline-svg > < svg fill-opacity = "0.25" stroke-opacity = "0.5" > </ svg >

events

- loaded

Called when SVG image is loaded and inlined. Inlined SVG element passed as argument into the listener’s callback function.

< inline-svg @ loaded = "myInlinedSvg = $event" />

- unloaded

Called when src prop was changed and another SVG start loading.

< inline-svg @ unloaded = "handleUnloaded()" />

- error

Called when SVG failed to load. Error object passed as argument into the listener’s callback function.

< inline-svg @ error = "log($event)" />

Comparison

This module:

vue-simple-svg: , does not cache network requests, has wrapper around svg, attrs passed to <svg> are limited, converts <style> tag into style="" attr

, does not cache network requests, has wrapper around svg, attrs passed to are limited, converts tag into attr svg-loader uses different approach, it inlines SVG during compilation. It has pros that SVG is prerendered and no http request needed. But also it has cons that markup size grows, especially if you have same image repeated several times. (Discussed in #11)

