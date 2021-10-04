Vue component loads an SVG source dynamically and inline
<svg> so you can manipulate the style of it with CSS or JS.
It looks like basic
<img> so you markup will not be bloated with SVG content.
Loaded SVGs are cached so it will not make network request twice.
npm install vue-inline-svg
Register locally in your component
import InlineSvg from 'vue-inline-svg';
// Your component
export default {
components: {
InlineSvg,
}
}
Or register globally in the root Vue instance
import Vue from 'vue';
// as a plugin
import {InlineSvgPlugin} from 'vue-inline-svg';
Vue.use(InlineSvgPlugin);
// or as a component
import InlineSvg from 'vue-inline-svg';
Vue.component('inline-svg', InlineSvg);
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue"></script>
<!-- Include the `vue-inline-svg` script on your page after Vue script -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-inline-svg"></script>
<script>
// Register as a plugin
Vue.use(VueInlineSvg.InlineSvgPlugin);
// or as a component
Vue.component('inline-svg', VueInlineSvg.InlineSvgComponent);
new Vue({
// ...
});
</script>
Version of
vue-inline-svg with support of Vue v3 is available under
next tag
npm install vue-inline-svg@next
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-inline-svg@next"></script>
<inline-svg
src="image.svg"
transformSource="transformSvg"
@loaded="svgLoaded($event)"
@unloaded="svgUnloaded()"
@error="svgLoadError($event)"
width="150"
height="150"
fill="black"
aria-label="My image"
></inline-svg>
src
Path to SVG file
<inline-svg src="/my.svg"/>
Note: if you use vue-loader assets or vue-cli, then paths like '../assets/my.svg' will not be handled by file-loader automatically like vue-cli do for
<img> tag, so you will need to use it with
require:
<inline-svg :src="require('../assets/my.svg')"/>
Learn more:
title
Sets/overwrites the
<title> of the SVG
<inline-svg :src="image.svg" title="My Image"/>
keepDuringLoading
true by default. It makes vue-inline-svg to preserve old image visible, when new image is being loaded. Pass
false to disable it and show nothing during loading.
<inline-svg :src="image.svg" :keepDuringLoading="false"/>
transformSource
Function to transform SVG source
This example create circle in svg:
<inline-svg :src="image.svg" :transformSource="transform"/>
<script>
const transform = (svg) => {
let point = document.createElementNS("http://www.w3.org/2000/svg", 'circle');
point.setAttributeNS(null, 'cx', '20');
point.setAttributeNS(null, 'cy', '20');
point.setAttributeNS(null, 'r', '10');
point.setAttributeNS(null, 'fill', 'red');
svg.appendChild(point);
return svg;
}
// For cleaner syntax you could use https://github.com/svgdotjs/svg.js
</script>
Other SVG and HTML attributes will be passed to inlined
<svg>. Except attributes with
false or
null value.
<!-- input -->
<inline-svg
fill-opacity="0.25"
:stroke-opacity="myStrokeOpacity"
:color="false"
></inline-svg>
<!-- output -->
<svg fill-opacity="0.25" stroke-opacity="0.5"></svg>
loaded
Called when SVG image is loaded and inlined. Inlined SVG element passed as argument into the listener’s callback function.
<inline-svg @loaded="myInlinedSvg = $event"/>
unloaded
Called when
src prop was changed and another SVG start loading.
<inline-svg @unloaded="handleUnloaded()"/>
error
Called when SVG failed to load. Error object passed as argument into the listener’s callback function.
<inline-svg @error="log($event)"/>
<svg> are limited, converts
<style> tag into
style="" attr
MIT License