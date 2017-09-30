openbase logo
vue-infinite-scroll

by ElemeFE
2.0.2

An infinite scroll directive for vue.js.

Readme

vue-infinite-scroll

vue-infinite-scroll is an infinite scroll directive for vue.js.

Install

npm install vue-infinite-scroll --save

CommonJS

You can use any build tool which supports commonjs:

// register globally
var infiniteScroll =  require('vue-infinite-scroll');
Vue.use(infiniteScroll)

// or for a single instance
var infiniteScroll = require('vue-infinite-scroll');
new Vue({
  directives: {infiniteScroll}
})

Or in ES2015:

// register globally
import infiniteScroll from 'vue-infinite-scroll'
Vue.use(infiniteScroll)

// or for a single instance
import infiniteScroll from 'vue-infinite-scroll'
new Vue({
  directives: {infiniteScroll}
})

Direct include

You can use the CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-infinite-scroll, infiniteScroll is exposed to window and will automatically install itself. Also you can use your local copy:

<script src="../node_modules/vue-infinite-scroll/vue-infinite-scroll.js"></script>

Usage

Use v-infinite-scroll to enable the infinite scroll, and use infinite-scroll-* attributes to define its options.

The method appointed as the value of v-infinite-scroll will be executed when the bottom of the element reaches the bottom of the viewport.

<div v-infinite-scroll="loadMore" infinite-scroll-disabled="busy" infinite-scroll-distance="10">
  ...
</div>

var count = 0;

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data: {
    data: [],
    busy: false
  },
  methods: {
    loadMore: function() {
      this.busy = true;

      setTimeout(() => {
        for (var i = 0, j = 10; i < j; i++) {
          this.data.push({ name: count++ });
        }
        this.busy = false;
      }, 1000);
    }
  }
});

Options

OptionDescription
infinite-scroll-disabledinfinite scroll will be disabled if the value of this attribute is true.
infinite-scroll-distanceNumber(default = 0) - the minimum distance between the bottom of the element and the bottom of the viewport before the v-infinite-scroll method is executed.
infinite-scroll-immediate-checkBoolean(default = true) - indicates that the directive should check immediately after bind. Useful if it's possible that the content is not tall enough to fill up the scrollable container.
infinite-scroll-listen-for-eventinfinite scroll will check again when the event is emitted in Vue instance.
infinite-scroll-throttle-delayNumber(default = 200) - interval(ms) between next time checking and this time

Development

CommandDescription
npm run buildBuild in umd format
npm testLint code

License

MIT

SerjSaint-Petersburg9 Ratings0 Reviews
I've started from bitrix framework (php). After then I worked on front end of Real Estate CRM and client's websites.
25 days ago
Buggy
Abandoned
Unwelcoming Community
Adarsh K.1 Rating0 Reviews
JavaScript Engineer
August 19, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

vvs
vue-virtual-scroll-list⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
64K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs
vue-selectEverything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
192K
@ts-pro/vue-eternal-loadingVue 3 infinity loading component
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
372
vil
vue-infinite-loadingAn infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
90K
viv
vue-infinite-viewerInfinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
78
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

Add Infinite Scrolling to a Vue App with vue-infinite-scroll
javascript.plainenglish.io2 months agoAdd Infinite Scrolling to a Vue App with vue-infinite-scrollInfinite scrolling is where the user can keep scrolling to get new data and append it to the bottom of the page. In this article, we’ll look at how to add infinite scrolling to a Vue app with the…
Add Infinite Scrolling to a Vue App with vue-infinite-scroll - The Web Dev
thewebdev.info1 year agoAdd Infinite Scrolling to a Vue App with vue-infinite-scroll - The Web DevSpread the love Related Posts How to Add Infinite Scrolling in a Vue AppWe can add an infinite scrolling feature in our Vue app with the vue-infinite-scroll package.… Add an Avatar in a Vue AppWe can add an avatar easily into a Vue app with the vue-avatar package. To… Add a Timeline Chart to a […]
Easiest way to implement infinite scroll in Vue.js
medium.com2 months agoEasiest way to implement infinite scroll in Vue.jsBeing a jQuery developer you get serious FOMO by reading all about React, Vue & Angular, I too started learning React, but it kinda had a steep learning curve for me as I did not get enough time to…
How To Add the Infinite Scrolling Effect to a Vue.js App
betterprogramming.pub2 months agoHow To Add the Infinite Scrolling Effect to a Vue.js AppAdding infinite scrolling to a Vue.js app is easy. There are libraries already available to make a good-looking image gallery app. With Vue.js, building an image gallery app is an enjoyable…
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.