vue-infinite-scroll is an infinite scroll directive for vue.js.
npm install vue-infinite-scroll --save
You can use any build tool which supports
commonjs:
// register globally
var infiniteScroll = require('vue-infinite-scroll');
Vue.use(infiniteScroll)
// or for a single instance
var infiniteScroll = require('vue-infinite-scroll');
new Vue({
directives: {infiniteScroll}
})
Or in ES2015:
// register globally
import infiniteScroll from 'vue-infinite-scroll'
Vue.use(infiniteScroll)
// or for a single instance
import infiniteScroll from 'vue-infinite-scroll'
new Vue({
directives: {infiniteScroll}
})
You can use the CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-infinite-scroll,
infiniteScroll is exposed to
window and will automatically install itself. Also you can use your local copy:
<script src="../node_modules/vue-infinite-scroll/vue-infinite-scroll.js"></script>
Use v-infinite-scroll to enable the infinite scroll, and use infinite-scroll-* attributes to define its options.
The method appointed as the value of v-infinite-scroll will be executed when the bottom of the element reaches the bottom of the viewport.
<div v-infinite-scroll="loadMore" infinite-scroll-disabled="busy" infinite-scroll-distance="10">
...
</div>
var count = 0;
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
data: [],
busy: false
},
methods: {
loadMore: function() {
this.busy = true;
setTimeout(() => {
for (var i = 0, j = 10; i < j; i++) {
this.data.push({ name: count++ });
}
this.busy = false;
}, 1000);
}
}
});
|Option
|Description
|infinite-scroll-disabled
|infinite scroll will be disabled if the value of this attribute is true.
|infinite-scroll-distance
|Number(default = 0) - the minimum distance between the bottom of the element and the bottom of the viewport before the v-infinite-scroll method is executed.
|infinite-scroll-immediate-check
|Boolean(default = true) - indicates that the directive should check immediately after bind. Useful if it's possible that the content is not tall enough to fill up the scrollable container.
|infinite-scroll-listen-for-event
|infinite scroll will check again when the event is emitted in Vue instance.
|infinite-scroll-throttle-delay
|Number(default = 200) - interval(ms) between next time checking and this time
|Command
|Description
|npm run build
|Build in umd format
|npm test
|Lint code
MIT