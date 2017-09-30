vue-infinite-scroll is an infinite scroll directive for vue.js.

Install

npm install vue-infinite-scroll --save

CommonJS

You can use any build tool which supports commonjs :

var infiniteScroll = require ( 'vue-infinite-scroll' ); Vue.use(infiniteScroll) var infiniteScroll = require ( 'vue-infinite-scroll' ); new Vue({ directives : {infiniteScroll} })

Or in ES2015:

import infiniteScroll from 'vue-infinite-scroll' Vue.use(infiniteScroll) import infiniteScroll from 'vue-infinite-scroll' new Vue({ directives : {infiniteScroll} })

Direct include

You can use the CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-infinite-scroll, infiniteScroll is exposed to window and will automatically install itself. Also you can use your local copy:

< script src = "../node_modules/vue-infinite-scroll/vue-infinite-scroll.js" > </ script >

Usage

Use v-infinite-scroll to enable the infinite scroll, and use infinite-scroll-* attributes to define its options.

The method appointed as the value of v-infinite-scroll will be executed when the bottom of the element reaches the bottom of the viewport.

< div v-infinite-scroll = "loadMore" infinite-scroll-disabled = "busy" infinite-scroll-distance = "10" > ... </ div >

var count = 0 ; new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { data : [], busy : false }, methods : { loadMore : function ( ) { this .busy = true ; setTimeout( () => { for ( var i = 0 , j = 10 ; i < j; i++) { this .data.push({ name : count++ }); } this .busy = false ; }, 1000 ); } } });

Options

Option Description infinite-scroll-disabled infinite scroll will be disabled if the value of this attribute is true. infinite-scroll-distance Number(default = 0) - the minimum distance between the bottom of the element and the bottom of the viewport before the v-infinite-scroll method is executed. infinite-scroll-immediate-check Boolean(default = true) - indicates that the directive should check immediately after bind. Useful if it's possible that the content is not tall enough to fill up the scrollable container. infinite-scroll-listen-for-event infinite scroll will check again when the event is emitted in Vue instance. infinite-scroll-throttle-delay Number(default = 200) - interval(ms) between next time checking and this time

Development

Command Description npm run build Build in umd format npm test Lint code

License

MIT